Coviant Software Providing Healthcare and Government Organizations with Free File Transfer Software

SAN ANTONIO, Texas, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Coviant Software, an award-winning provider of Managed File Transfer software that provides an easy way to manage, automate, integrate and audit file transfers whilst maintaining the highest levels of security and compliance, will provide free software to healthcare, government, and manufacturing organizations.

"When we saw that our healthcare customers were using Diplomat MFT for file transfer processes that help in our shared fight against COVID-19, we knew that we wanted to help other such organizations," says Greg Hoffer, CEO of Coviant Software. "We are delighted to offer a free 6-month license to any such organization, which includes full product support to assist in setting up and operating the solution."

Coviant Diplomat MFT easily automates secure file transfer processes with monitoring, auditing, and alerting to ensure security and compliance. A Diplomat MFT customer in the healthcare field, a Boston-based non-profit hospital and physician's network, recently solved a file transfer problem related to the global COVID-19 pandemic. Their IT team turned to Diplomat MFT to automate the download and ingestion of COVID-19 daily reports provided by Johns Hopkins CSSE and hosted on GitHub. This important data process took just a few minutes to set up as a regularly scheduled file transfer, and now enjoys all the benefits afforded by Diplomat MFT. Many other organizations on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19 may have similar requirements or could benefit from the automation of file transfers to increase operational efficiency.

Coviant Diplomat MFT is a cross-platform software solution that runs on-premises, in the cloud, or in a hybrid deployment. It takes less than an hour for customers to install and configure the solution for their first automated file transfer. If you are interested in obtaining a free license of Diplomat MFT, you can visit us at https://www.coviantsoftware.com/contact, send an email to info@coviantsoftware.com, or call us at 781-210-3310 x100.

About Coviant Software

Coviant Software has been delivering secure file transfer automation solutions since 2004, used by hundreds of businesses in Healthcare, Financial Services, Manufacturing, and more. In January 2019, the prominent MFT executive, Greg Hoffer, became CEO and has led the solution to meet the business and technology needs of an increasingly interconnected global marketplace. Coviant is the winner of multiple industry awards for the effectiveness and value of its Diplomat MFT product. For more information, visit https://www.coviantsoftware.com

