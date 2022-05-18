How COVID-19 can affect your heart health
When COVID-19 first emerged, it was thought to be a respiratory disease primarily affecting the lungs. As time went on and the list of symptoms reported grew longer, scientists learned that the disease can also impact other organs, including the heart. Dr. Aeshita Dwivedi, a cardiologist at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City, explains the many different ways in which COVID-19 can impact your heart, whether or not you have contracted a severe case of the virus.