How to get the new COVID-19 booster shot in the Kansas City area — and what it may cost

After months of anticipation, new COVID-19 booster shots are arriving at pharmacies, clinics and health departments around the Kansas City area.

The new vaccine is formulated to protect against the XBB strain of the Omicron variant, which dominated U.S. cases earlier this summer.

While some data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) suggests that the recent uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations is beginning to wane across the U.S., infections appear to still be on the rise in Missouri. In Kansas, they were down slightly during the week of Sept. 16 after eight weeks increasing.

It’s too early to know for sure whether the uptick in infections is starting to wane — but one way to stay safe from the virus is by getting a newly formulated booster shot. The CDC is recommending that all people over 6 months old get one. Here’s where and how to get a booster in Kansas City.

Where can I get one of the new COVID-19 boosters in Kansas City?

New COVID boosters have already arrived in many pharmacies around the metro. CVS, Walgreens, and Hy-Vee Pharmacy are all offering the new shot to patients, who can make appointments online.

Another place to get a booster is through your local health department. The Star reached out to the six local health departments in the Kansas City area to find out whether they are offering the vaccines. Here’s what we know so far:

Kansas City Health Department: Has not received its shipment of vaccines yet as of Wednesday, Sept. 27. Updates will be posted online. When vaccines become available, call 816-513-6108 to make an appointment.

Jackson County Public Health: Has received its adult doses but is still waiting on its doses for patients age 5-11. The department hopes to start vaccinating next week. Appointments will be available online.

Clay County Public Health Center: Currently vaccinating anyone 6 months and older with the new COVID-19 booster. Call 816-595-4355 to make an appointment.

Platte County Health Department: Expects to start vaccinating next week. Call 816-858-2412 to make an appointment once vaccines are available.

Wyandotte County Public Health Department: Still awaiting its shipment of vaccines as of Tuesday. No start date is set yet for appointments. Call 913-573-8855 to schedule an appointment when the new vaccine is available. You can also ask about getting a free ride to and from your appointment.

Johnson County Department of Health & Environment: Not yet offering the new COVID-19 vaccines, but expects to offer them soon at its walk-in clinics in Olathe and Mission. You do not have to sign up or make an appointment.

What does the new COVID-19 vaccine cost?

Many health insurance plans cover the new booster entirely. But some plans don’t cover it, and other people don’t have health insurance at all. For these patients, the cost of a COVID-19 booster can vary depending on where you get it.

If you are an uninsured adult or have insurance that doesn’t cover COVID-19 vaccines, you might be able to get vaccinated for free at your local pharmacy through the CDC’s Bridge Access program.

You don’t need to sign up for this program — your vaccine provider will let you know whether you are eligible. If you aren’t, you may have to pay for the new vaccine out of pocket.

At CVS, the out-of-pocket cost for a booster is $190.99. At Walgreens, it costs $155. And at Hy-Vee Pharmacy, it costs $189.99.

Here’s what you can expect to pay at local health departments:

Kansas City Health Department: The department plans to set aside free vaccines for the uninsured and underinsured. If you have insurance, the vaccine will be processed through your insurance.

Jackson County Public Health: Free for uninsured people, while those with insurance will have the vaccine processed through their plan. At the department’s upcoming drive-through vaccination clinic in Oct. 20, all vaccines will be free for everyone.

Clay County Public Health Center: The center charges a $21 administrative fee for everyone, $129 out-of-pocket cost for the vaccine if you don’t qualify for a free shot.

Platte County Health Department: As of Tuesday, the department is “still working on the final price structure” for the new COVID-19 vaccine. There is a $10 administrative fee per vaccination.

Wyandotte County Public Health Department: The price and administrative fee haven’t been decided for the new COVID-19 booster shot yet. All other vaccinations come with a $20 administrative fee per shot for people without insurance.

Johnson County Department of Health & Environment: The county will process vaccinations through your insurance, but does not currently list an out-of-pocket price for the new COVID-19 vaccine.

Do you have more questions about staying safe from COVID-19 in Kansas City? Ask the Service Journalism team at kcq@kcstar.com.