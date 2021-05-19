COVID-19 booster shot to be tested in the United Kingdom

The Brits are getting ready to roll up their sleeves again.

Health officials in the United Kingdom are trying to be proactive in the fight against COVID-19, especially in ensuring that vaccinated people will be continually protected against variants or if the original vaccine does wear off by the fall.

As part of their effort to research the vaccine efficacy months after being fully vaccinated, officials are imploring members of the public to partake in medical trials to determine whether or not the nation will need to administer a third COVID-19 vaccine dose.

By June, the Cov-Boost study hopes to have 3,000 people of all ages who were given their first vaccine dose in December or January.

“It could be that some age groups may not need a booster and others do,” said University of Southampton Professor Saul Faust, chief investigator for the trial, to the BBC. “We are not trying to say one is better than the other. The aim is to find out whether there should be a booster campaign and which vaccine to use.”

Participants will have their immune response tested after one, three and 12 months.

During the trial, researchers will be testing all seven COVID-19 vaccines despite the U.K. having ordered a total of 300 million doses of the AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Valneva vaccine.