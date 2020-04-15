COVID-19: Boralex donates $150,000 to support the most vulnerable

MONTRÉAL, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - With the world experiencing an unprecedented situation created by the spread of COVID-19, Boralex Inc. ("Boralex" or the "Corporation") (TSX: BLX) is announcing donations totalling $150,000 (approximately €100,000) as part of the current collective effort.

Boralex will support six organizations whose primary mission is to offer direct services related to mental health, food needs and support for seniors that are essential to the most vulnerable populations. These organizations are currently facing many challenges and Boralex donation will help them maintain their essential services or expand the services that they offer.

This money will be divided among the organizations mentioned below, proportionately to Boralex assets in countries and regions where it has operations, which are located in Canada, France and New York State.

CANADA

Quebec – Food Banks of Quebec : A large network of regional organizations that distribute food in addition to offering food assistance services to the public in each region of Quebec .

– A large network of regional organizations that distribute food in addition to offering food assistance services to the public in each region of . Ontario – The Canadian Mental Health Association, Ontario : Works to improve the lives of Ontario residents through leadership, collaboration and an ongoing pursuit of excellence in community mental health and addiction services.

– : Works to improve the lives of residents through leadership, collaboration and an ongoing pursuit of excellence in community mental health and addiction services. British Columbia – DTES Response: Coordinated effort to prevent the spread of COVID‑19 in the underprivileged Downtown Eastside neighbourhood in Vancouver . The funds raised are distributed among several foundations and organizations that work directly in this neighbourhood to meet the urgent needs of the community.

FRANCE

SOS EHPAD : All donations collected through this new platform created by Fondation Recherche Alzheimer will go to the establishments concerned in order to support their staff. This will allow them to purchase protective equipment (masks, gloves, hand sanitizer, etc.), enhance break rooms and provide staff with meals as well as assist them through home childcare services, transportation between home and work and even overnight accommodation at hotels near their workplace.

: All donations collected through this new platform created by will go to the establishments concerned in order to support their staff. This will allow them to purchase protective equipment (masks, gloves, hand sanitizer, etc.), enhance break rooms and provide staff with meals as well as assist them through home childcare services, transportation between home and work and even overnight accommodation at hotels near their workplace. Les Banques Alimentaires (The Food Banks): The primary food assistance network in France , comprised of 79 food banks and 29 agencies.

NEW YORK STATE

Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York : Has been helping to feed disadvantaged members of its communities since 1982. It is the only organization of its kind in northeastern New York . The Food Bank collects large donations of food from the food industry and distributes it to charitable agencies serving disadvantaged people in 23 counties.

"Now more than ever, it's essential to provide support to the organizations that are on the front lines helping those most in need," stated Patrick Lemaire, President and Chief Executive Officer of Boralex. "Food security and isolation of vulnerable people are two issues we need to pay particular attention to during this difficult period. Boralex is concerned about the well-being of the communities where it operates and wants to offer its support to those organizations working directly with the people and dealing with the problems caused by the spread of COVID-19 every day."

Boralex recently published its 2019 annual report on environmental, social and governance issues. The report highlights the Company's efforts to help its employees and members of the communities where it is located contribute to a more sustainable world.

To learn more about the steps Boralex is taking to help all its stakeholders with the COVID-19 pandemic, see the news release issued on March 25.

About Boralex

Boralex develops, builds and operates renewable energy power facilities in Canada, France, the United Kingdom and the United States. A leader in the Canadian market and France's largest independent producer of onshore wind power, the Corporation is recognized for its solid experience in optimizing its asset base in four power generation types — wind, hydroelectric, thermal and solar. Boralex ensures sustained growth by leveraging the expertise and diversification developed over the past 25 years. Boralex's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BLX. More information is available at www.boralex.com or www.sedar.com. Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

