COVID-19 brings massive change to retail: Stores require fewer customers, kids, hours; more face masks

COVID-19 is bringing a quantum shift to the way America shops.

As the nation continues to grapple with the growing coronavirus crisis, retailers including Walmart, Target and Costco are limiting how many shoppers can enter stores to encourage social distancing.

Some retailers are taking limits even further. Wisconsin-based Menards will no longer allow children under 16 to be in any of its stores due to the COVID-pandemic, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, part of the USA TODAY Network, reported Friday.

Menards spokesman Jeff Abbott told KVRR Local News, a North Dakota station, that the home improvement chain plans to start taking shoppers' and employees' temperatures across the company's 300-plus stores.

And in Miami Beach starting April 7, all customers and employees will need to wear masks inside grocery stores, restaurants and pharmacies, an emergency measure approved by the South Florida city Friday.

Leave kids home during COVID-19

According to Menards website, stores will ask for identification, such as a driver's license, to anyone who appears under the age of 16.

“We absolutely love families, but need to lessen the number of people shopping in our stores, and I think it goes without saying that children need to be protected from people,” Abbott said.

But Menards, who also won't allow pets except for service dogs inside, isn't alone in barring children.

Two North Carolina towns – Wilkesboro and North Wilkesboro – are prohibiting children from accompanying parents into stores "if there is a person of suitable age available to supervise the child elsewhere" and say "only one individual per family" should shop, according to a news release.

A sign relaying additional restrictions for Menards on April 2. Stores across the county have implemented different policies to promote social distancing and halt the spread of COVID-19, but officials have said it may not be enough. More

Taking your temperature

A growing number of retailers have started to take employees temperatures including Amazon, Walmart and Sam's Club, BJ's Wholesale Club and Home Depot.

Menards, which has locations in Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, and Wyoming, is now testing both shoppers and customers' temperature at its Eau Claire, Wisconsin store.

"We started doing temperature checks at Eau Claire West Menards as customers and employees enter the store and we’ll start doing temperature checks in all of our stores as soon as we can get thermometers to them," Abbott told KVRR Local News.

Menards did not immediately respond to USA TODAY's request for comment Friday.

Small grocery store chains like City Farmers Market, which has six Georgia locations, have started to screen “for temperature using non-invasive thermal cameras at our entrances.”

Should masks be required in stores?

On Friday, Surgeon General Jerome Adams detailed the new face covering recommendations at a White House briefing, acknowledging the evolving guidance has been “confusing to the American people.”

Adams stressed the new recommendation from the CDC and coronavirus task force pertained to non-medical, cloth face coverings and do not replace current social distancing guidance. The general public should not begin wearing medical-grade equipment, Adams said, as such measures should be reserved for the medical industry.

Officials have consistently recommended people showing symptoms of the virus should wear protective masks, Adams said. Now authorities are asking all people to wear cloth masks in public places like grocery stores and pharmacies.