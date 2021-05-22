As COVID-19 cases and deaths spike in India, 'a sense of alarm and horror' in US

Briah Lumpkins, Cincinnati Enquirer
·4 min read

CINCINNATI – Every time he hears the phone ring, University of Cincinnati professor Rajan Kamath says he feels a tingle down his spine.

“You don't know whether the phone call is from someone in India who you know has been touched by this virus,” Kamath said. “Most of us have known somebody who’s received bad news.”

Earlier this week, India reported more COVID-19 deaths in a single day than any other country as it battles its second wave and a new, deadly variant. The B.1.617 variant first discovered in India is believed to spread more easily than other variants. Friday, the country reported over 270,000 new cases and more than 4,000 deaths.

Thousands of miles away, Indian families in the Cincinnati area are feeling the impacts of the second wave in India as it touches their family and friends overseas.

“At the community level, (we have) a sense of alarm and horror,” Kamath said.

COVID-19 in India: Afflicted left ‘to fend for themselves,’ overwhelmed families say

Fact check: No link between India's falling COVID-19 cases and hydroxychloroquine

Rajan Kamath, associate professor of business at the University of Cincinnati, says he feels a sense of helplessness when thinking of how he can aid India.
Rajan Kamath, associate professor of business at the University of Cincinnati, says he feels a sense of helplessness when thinking of how he can aid India.

An estimated 15,000 people born in India live in the 15-county Cincinnati region, according to the most recent American Community Survey released by the Census Bureau.

Near the beginning of the pandemic last March, Kamath said he thought India had done a good job monitoring the virus in its early stages compared to other countries.

“In the initial stages it seemed like the nation of India was doing remarkably well,” he said. “First of all, they were supplying the vaccines to the whole world because they have the largest production capacity for vaccine manufacturers. And secondly, the infection rates, as well as the death rates, were actually surprisingly low for the size of the nation of India. So, I think it's an understatement to say that people at the community level are shocked to see the most recent numbers.”

Ratee Apana is the founder and executive director of the Indian Film Festival of Cincinnati and the founder of Cincinnati Sister City Mysore, India. Through her connections in the Indian community here, she’s seen mass heartache.

Ratee Apana is the Founder of the Indian Film Festival of Cincinnati and the Founder of Cincinnati Sister City (Mysore, India). She&#39;s work to support fundraising efforts in Cincinnati.
Ratee Apana is the Founder of the Indian Film Festival of Cincinnati and the Founder of Cincinnati Sister City (Mysore, India). She's work to support fundraising efforts in Cincinnati.

“There’s (not a) single family who has not been touched by COVID presence now, either in their own families or their friend’s families,” Apana said. “I've had members of my family get COVID, and fortunately survived. But there are so many other families who just have not been so lucky.”

Apana has made efforts to support those in India by helping with fundraising efforts. On May 17, she helped moderate a fundraiser on Clubhouse, a social media voice chat app. The fundraiser, called United 4 India, aims to raise awareness about the spike in COVID-19 cases in India.

In addition to moderating the Clubhouse room, Apana says that her organization is pushing to collect 50 oxygen converters to their sister city Mysore, India.

Apana said during her time moderating, the fundraiser hit the $50,000 for donations. She believes everyone can contribute to raising awareness and aiding India.

“I don't believe in hopelessness. I believe in action,” Apana said. “I believe we're here to do something, you know, each one of us can do something we can do our part.”

To protect Americans and help the world: US needs to start giving more COVID-19 vaccine away more quickly, experts say

COVID-19 updates: California will drop social distancing rules in June; UVA and IU latest schools to require

Padma Chebrolu says the Cultural Centre of India hold monthly virtual performances asking viewers to aid India in any way they can.
Padma Chebrolu says the Cultural Centre of India hold monthly virtual performances asking viewers to aid India in any way they can.

Padma Chebrolu, president and artistic director of Cultural Centre Of India, a dance school in Symmes Township, Ohio, has also seen the impact of the recent spike on local residents.

“This (variant) is so vicious, this kind of mutated variation of (COVID-19) is so vicious. It's attacking all ages, all types of people. Healthy, not so healthy, anybody, it's not sparing anyone,” Chebrolu said.

Each month, the center hosts performances virtually for the community. Chebrolu said during these performances, they often make pleas to their viewers to donate to national organizations in helping India or just simply checking in on their neighbors.

“A lot of the Greater Cincinnati community members came together,” Chebrolu said. “We are reaching out to folks to donate money for this specific cause, however they can.”

Kamath said as Americans continue to remove COVID-19 restrictions, they need to remember that the pandemic is still active in other places.

“We live in a connected world and I think what the pandemic has shown us is that no one is safe until all of us are safe, and the pandemic is just one dimension of that,” Kamath said.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Coronavirus in Indian: US community reacts to spike of COVID-19 deaths

Recommended Stories

  • After spike in Covid-related black fungus in India, now ‘white fungus’ causes alarm

    Also believed to be linked to Covid, doctors say ‘white fungus’ appears to be spreading faster to other organs than cases of ‘black fungus’

  • Mideast cease-fire begins after bloody 11-day war

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday warned the Palestinian militant group Hamas against any rocket fire, saying Israel will respond with "new level of force." A cease-fire took effect early Friday, after 11 days of violence. (May 21)

  • Fact check: No link between India's falling COVID-19 cases and hydroxychloroquine

    Hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin are not proven to effectively treat COVID-19.

  • Things are awkward but that's not a bad thing

    After a year of very few social interactions, getting back to in-person social gatherings feels awkward – but also really good.

  • Trump Hotel raised prices to deter QAnon conspiracists from booking rooms, leaked police files reveal

    Leaked documents suggest police were alerted to hotel price hike by media reports

  • AP obtains new footage of Black man's police death

    Body-camera footage shows troopers failing to render aid to a handcuffed Black man after a high-speed chase in Louisiana. The video and Ronald Greene's autopsy raise new questions about the law enforcement response to his May 2019 death. (May 21)

  • An alarming number of Americans are unvaccinated despite wanting a jab

    While some have no plans of getting vaccinated due to personal reasons, others want it, but are having trouble obtaining it.

  • Trump turns on his own party and labels Republicans who don’t want to talk about Arizona ‘weak and stupid’

    Trump has critiqued Republicans, such as Representative Liz Cheney, for their disinterest in Arizona vote recount on conservative media

  • What next for Chris Cuomo? Critics say apology over sex scandal advice to brother isn’t enough

    ‘I can be objective about just about any topic, but not about my family,’ CNN host says

  • Arrest made in decades-old Texas cold case murder to which notorious serial killer had falsely confessed

    In 2008 DNA cleared serial killer Henry Lee Lucas who confessed to crime in 1986

  • LA Judge rules that 'That 70s Show' actor Danny Masterson will face trial for charges of 3 counts of rape

    The accusers allege Scientology followers stalked and threatened them after they reported Masterson's behavior.

  • Matt Gaetz's ex-girlfriend will reportedly cooperate with the Justice Department's federal sex-trafficking investigation

    The former Capitol Hill staffer has been linked to Gaetz since at least the summer of 2017 - a time period of interest for investigators.

  • Kevin McCarthy Is the Pathetic ‘Leader’ Republicans Deserve

    Justin Sullivan/GettyRepublicans, conventional wisdom suggests, are destined to take back the House of Representatives next year. This is partly because Democrats hold a very slim majority, partly because the president’s party historically loses about 30 seats during midterms, and partly because redistricting will handle what historical trends don’t. A recent headline in Roll Call said it best, “Republicans should disband if they don’t win back the House in 2022.” (We should be so lucky.)Joe Biden’s big spending policies aren’t helping. They risk spurring inflation and depressing job growth numbers (not to mention the out-of-control growth of debt and deficits). Add in the border surge and internecine schisms over such things as the “woke” left’s anti-Israel stance, and Democrats don’t just appear destined to lose—they probably deserve to lose.Luckily for Democrats, Republicans are the gang that couldn’t shoot straight. Why should we believe that a party “led” by the likes of Kevin McCarthy can capitalize on a seemingly golden opportunity served up just for them? I’m not sold.Republicans Lean Into New Role as Trump’s Willing Hostages Let’s take his reversal over the Jan. 6 commission as an example. After endorsing a bipartisan commission and deputizing Rep. John Katko, a popular moderate Republican, to negotiate a deal in which Katko extracted significant concessions, McCarthy cut his legs out from under him; the minority leader announced that he would not only oppose the agreement, but also that he would whip against the bill.Despite that, 35 Republicans chose to publicly buck their leadership and support the commission anyway. Along the way, McCarthy taught his members that they can’t trust him, that—if they band together—they can defeat or defy him (likely with impunity). “The Hammer,” he is not.And what was the point? Presumably, McCarthy has personal reasons—most likely the fact that details about his conversation with Trump on Jan. 6 would further implicate Trump. It’s also assumed that the fewer House Republicans who support the commission, the less likely it is that the requisite 10 Senate Republicans needed to end a filibuster would vote for passage in the upper chamber. All of these things are designed to cover up a huge mess that Trump created. Indeed, the GOP’s entire midterm strategy seems to boil down to: “Do whatever Donald Trump wants.”That’s no way to run a railroad, much less 435 midterm elections. If you think about the things that a smart and powerful party leader should want to do heading into a year like this, you’ll realize that McCarthy can’t or won’t do most of them.His first goal should be to drive the message and get everyone on the same page (going on offense by addressing problems like inflation, border crossings, and disappointing jobs reports). The desire to unify the caucus before the midterm elections was ostensibly the reason that Republicans purged Liz Cheney from their leadership ranks. Ironically, it’s also one of the primary reasons cited by Republicans to explain their opposition to the Jan. 6 commission. “I want our midterm message to be on the kinds of things that the American people are dealing with,” Sen. John Thune told CNN. “That’s jobs and wages and the economy and national security, safe streets and strong borders—not relitigating the 2020 elections.”The GOP’s Suicide Squad Isn’t Going to Stop With Liz CheneyHowever, it’s impossible to avoid these distractions because of Donald Trump’s nature as a loose cannon. He wakes up and spouts off a message, and then (having decided to enable him) these Republican “leaders” are forced to reverse engineer some rationale to support whatever Trump believes that particular day—very much including his constant insistence on “relitigating the 2020 elections.”And the 2020 elections aren’t the only things being relitigated. In the aftermath of the insurrection, McCarthy seemed to grasp the seriousness of the attack. “The president bears responsibility for Wednesday's attack on Congress by mob rioters,” he said on the House floor. “He should have immediately denounced the mob when he saw what was unfolding.” Trump, McCarthy continued, should “accept his share of responsibility, quell the brewing unrest and ensure President-elect Joe Biden is able to successfully begin his term.” But much has changed since then. In March, Trump said that rioters posed “zero threat” and were “hugging and kissing the police…” That has since become the consensus on the right. McCarthy’s refusal to support a bipartisan commission is merely the latest example of a party that doesn’t want to move past Jan. 6, but, instead, wants to revise the historical narrative.Besides focusing on the future (an effort, I would argue, McCarthy is actually undermining), there are other things a political leader hoping to take back the House might want to do. A leader should protect his incumbents. Likewise, a leader should try to influence which Republican primary candidates in the various congressional districts win nominations. Finally, a leader should husband financial resources for targeted open or challenger seats that, for strategic reasons, Republicans think they can flip.The truth is that McCarthy can’t do any of these things. That’s because he isn’t just a bad leader; he is not a leader at all. He’s a follower who Peter Principled his way into having subordinates. As he rationalized to The New York Times, “Look, I work with people I don’t get to hire.”It’s not even entirely clear that McCarthy would be elected Speaker even if Republicans take back the House next year. Trump could easily oust him. Heck, it’s even possible that Trump could become the Speaker! But we’re getting ahead of ourselves. If McCarthy “leads” the midterm campaign the way he is leading his caucus (Don’t ask me, I just work here!), all the speculation about who becomes Speaker will be a moot point.At the end of the day, Kevin McCarthy is a middle-aged middle manager, who can charm, network, and raise money from Republican donors. He has a handsome smile. He wants to be liked and seen as a nice guy. He is just trying to keep his head above water long enough to get that big promotion he’s in line for.“Kevin is a little like your older brother,” Republican Rep. Patrick McHenry told the Times. “He doesn’t want to be your parent.” I think that’s right. Parents keep us safe and out of trouble. They make us eat broccoli and send us to school. Older brothers sneak us into bars and buy us beer when our parents are out of town. If you’re looking for adult leadership, look elsewhere.Kevin McCarthy is not your daddy.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Prince Harry insists Oprah Winfrey interview was done in 'most compassionate way possible'

    The Duke of Sussex has insisted that his Oprah Winfrey interview was done in “the most compassionate way possible” to pave the way for reconciliation. Speaking on his new AppleTV mental health series, he claimed that the “forces working against” him and the Duchess of Sussex had tried to make it “impossible” for them to leave the UK, admitting that their departure was “incredibly sad”. He accused both the Royal family and the media of trying to “smear” Meghan, 39, in what he described as a “combined effort” that had left her sobbing into her pillow whilst trying not to wake him because he was “carrying too much.” But the Duke said he knew his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, would be proud he was living the life she had wanted for him. He said that “grandma Diana” was one of the first things his two-year-old son, Archie, had said and that he has a photograph of the Princess on his nursery wall. Explaining their decision to give a bombshell interview to Ms Winfrey, in which they accused members of the Royal family of racism and of ignoring their pleas for help when Meghan was suicidal, the Duke insisted that it was “about being real and authentic” and sharing experiences that are relatable to people around the world. “I like to think that we were able to speak truth in the most compassionate way possible therefore leaving an opening for reconciliation and healing,” he said.

  • Bill Gates hoped his friendship with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein would help him win the Nobel Peace Prize, report says

    The Nobel Peace Prize "is what Bill wants more than anything else in the world," one former Gates Foundation employee told the DailyBeast.

  • Kevin McCarthy refuses to say whether GOP lawmakers had direct contact with capitol rioters

    Lawmaker blamed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for delaying a commission investigating the attack

  • ‘What else has to happen?’: Democrat’s speech chastising GOP for blocking Capitol riot commission goes viral

    Ohio congressman attracts almost 3.9m views for ripping into opposition over 6 January investigation

  • Subtropical Storm Ana moves away from U.S. as a Gulf disturbance makes landfall in Texas

    For the seventh year in a row, a named storm has formed before hurricane season’s official start date — June 1.

  • Almost half of US millennials ‘don’t know, believe or care if God exists’, study finds

    Four in ten millennials are atheists or apathetic towards God, an Arizona Christian University report found

  • NASA has captured an aerial shot of the Curiosity rover scaling Mont Mercou on Mars

    A shot of Curiosity was captured on a terrene known as Mont Mercou, which sits on the northern fringe of Mount Sharp, near the center of Gale crater.