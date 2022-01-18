New COVID-19 Cases Drop To Double Digits In Greenwich Schools

GREENWICH, CT — After a surge around the holiday recess and into January, new COVID-19 cases within Greenwich Public Schools have now dropped to double digits, according to the latest update released on Tuesday.

There have been 71 new COVID-19 cases reported around the district. This is the first update in double digits since Dec. 21. Since then, there have been increases of 147, 392, 348, 227 and 168. The tracker updates every Tuesday and Friday.

The GPS COVID-19 tracker shows there are 89 active cases affecting 14 schools. Greenwich High School has the most cases with 12, followed by Eastern Middle School's 11 and Glenville School's 10.

Of the 89 cases, 71 are students, 11 are teachers, three are service providers, three are non-teaching staff and one is an administrator.

Some details, such as case tracing, have been omitted from the tracker due to the recent number of positive cases. However, the school district has said that most infections are due to outside activities in the community.

To view the GPS District COVID-19 tracker, click here.

