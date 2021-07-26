COVID-19 cases ease in Australia's Victoria as lockdown decisions loom

A COVID-19 lockdown remains in place as outbreak of new cases affects Sydney
·2 min read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia's Victoria state looks set to come out of a hard COVID-19 lockdown as planned on Tuesday after reporting fewer new cases, while neighbouring New South Wales rushed to trace thousands after detecting fresh virus clusters.

A busy shopping mall in Sydney's southwest has been added to virus exposure sites and anyone who visited at any time over a 10-day period has been classified as a close contact who should test and self isolate for two weeks.

Sydney, Australia's largest city and state capital of New South Wales, is into its fifth week of a lockdown to contain an outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant.

The lockdown is due to end on Friday but strict stay-home rules could be extended further as daily new cases have stubbornly remained above a hundred, with many still active in the community while infectious.

Victoria detected 10 new local cases, down from 11 a day earlier, with all infections linked to the latest outbreak and in quarantine throughout their entire infectious period.

South Australia, which also registered infections from the Sydney outbreak, is on track to exit its week-long lockdown on Wednesday.

With many businesses shut, the national government estimates the lockdowns could cost the economy about A$300 million ($220 million) daily.

Despite the hit to the economy, Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg told the Australian newspaper it was premature to talk about a potential recession for an economy that had roared back to pre-pandemic levels in the first quarter.

Swift contact tracing, tough social distancing rules and lockdowns have helped Australia to keep its COVID-19 numbers low, with just under 33,100 cases and 920 deaths since the pandemic first appeared in early 2020.

($1 = 1.3548 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Renju Jose; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Man tries to shoot skunk with crossbow but hits and kills another man, NY cops say

    The 58-year-old died from his injuries.

  • Australia airs COVID fears after anti-lockdown protest

    "In relation to yesterday's protests, can I say how absolutely disgusted I was. It broke my heart," Gladys Berejiklian, the premier of the country's most populous state, told reporters.There were 141 COVID-19 cases reported, down from 163 a day earlier. The outbreak, which began in June, is being driven by the highly contagious Delta variant of the virus, and has now infected 2,081 people in New South Wales. There are 43 people in intensive care, up from 37 a day earlier.Numbers of such cases have stayed stubbornly high even after four weeks of lockdown in Sydney, now expected to be extended beyond July 30.Despite its struggle with spikes of infections, Australia has managed to keep its epidemic largely under control with a total of about 32,600 cases and 918 deaths.

  • Elliott: Russian win underscores how far behind U.S. is in men's gymnastics

    The U.S. men's gymnastics team finished fifth in the team competition at the Tokyo Olympics, continuing a long-running theme of conceding too much on the difficulty scores.

  • Australia Covid: Anti-lockdown protesters ‘should be ashamed of themselves’, premier says

    ‘Millions and millions of people across our state are doing the right thing, and it just broke my heart that people had such a disregard for their fellow citizens’

  • GOP's push for COVID antibody testing runs counter to CDC guidance

    When the GOP Doctors Caucus gathered to publicly encourage vaccines last week, the message came with a caveat: Talk to your doctor about an antibody test.For example: "If you haven’t had the vaccine, or if you haven’t tested positive for the virus, go to your doctor. Ask him for the antibody test," said Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), who is an OB/GYN. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."And then you and your doctor should decide the pros and cons, the risks

  • Ryanair may order Boeing MAX 10 this year but only at the right price

    Ryanair could place a significant order for Boeing's MAX 10 aircraft this year but only if the price is right as the airline is not under any time pressure, its chief financial officer said on Monday. A large order from Ryanair, Boeing's largest European airline customer, would provide a major boost to the MAX, which was grounded for 20 months after two fatal crashes. Ryanair is already the largest European customer for the MAX, with 210 firm orders of the 197-seat MAX200 model.

  • Amy Robach’s Olympic update on Simone Biles

    Team USA’s medal count grows as Robach reports on the gymnast’s honest Instagram message.

  • Conservative Radio Host and Vaccine Skeptic Phil Valentine 'Very Sick' With COVID

    Conservative radio host Phil Valentine, who had voiced skepticism about the COVID vaccine as an on-air host on Nashville's WTN-FM, has been hospitalized for the past two weeks battling COVID-19. His family has now turned to social media to get the word out about vaccination. Valentine remained in critical condition on Sunday after receiving remdesivir injections and oxygen treatments, WTN reported. And while three weeks Valentine produced skeptical Facebook posts like this one -- "Common sense t

  • 4 to Watch: Biles Leads USA Gymnastics Final, USWNT Looks for Spot in Quarterfinals

    Women will have more chances to bring medals home on Day 4 of the Tokyo Olympics.

  • Australia sees COVID-19 cases climb, police warn against protest repeat

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia's most populous state reported a rise in new COVID-19 cases on Monday despite a weeks-long stay-at-home order, while police vowed to crack down on any repeat of a anti-lockdown protest which turned violent at the weekend. New South Wales, which has had more than 5 million people in Sydney city under lockdown for a month, reported 145 new cases of the virus, from 141 a day earlier, as it struggles to contain an outbreak of the highly contagious Delta variant. The authorities have said they want that number near zero before lifting the city's most restrictive lockdown of the pandemic at a July 30 target date.

  • As Delta variant fuels rise in cases, KY officials decry false information on vaccines

    “All of those who think you have natural immunity, you don’t,” Health Commissioner Steven Stack said. “There is no debate here. There is no two sides of the story here. There is fact and there is fallacy.”

  • Light-to-moderate drinking tied to lower risk of heart attack and death in patients with heart disease

    Light-to-moderate alcohol consumption is linked to a reduced risk of heart attack, stroke and death among those with heart disease, according to a study published in the journal BMC Medicine on Monday. The largest benefit - a 50% reduction in risk compared with non-drinkers - was seen in people with heart disease who drank an average of 6 grams of alcohol per day. People who averaged 8 grams per day had a 27% lower risk of death from heart attack, stroke or angina, compared with those who did not drink.

  • 2021 Draft and Trade Frenzy Recap: The Bad

    Which teams haven't fared too well over the last few days between the draft and the trade market? (Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports)

  • 25 Most Dangerous Countries in the World

    In this article, we take a look at the 25 most dangerous countries in the world. You can skip our detailed analysis and go directly to the 5 most dangerous countries in the world. The world has its fair share of everything. Some parts of it are peaceful, experience low crime and violence while other […]

  • Sen. Rand Paul confronted by foul-mouthed constituent during a virtual town hall meeting

    The interaction with Kentucky Senator Rand Paul was posted on TikTok and went viral before being deleted.

  • Minneapolis Goes Ahead And Enacts Sweeping Truck Parking Restrictions

    After looking like it might back away from what amounted to a ban on truck parking on the streets of Minneapolis, the city's legislative body last week went ahead and did just that for bigger vehicles. The City Council voted 12-1 to modify an existing ban on truck parking in certain residential zoning districts to a citywide ban, with some provisions to try to offset the pain it might inflict on truck drivers. Under the ordinance, there is no exception anywhere in the city for larger trucks, def

  • Michigan Politicians, All Republicans, Pocket Thousands in Bonuses From Federal Covid Relief Funds

    Only after public outcry, a lawsuit and a statement from the county prosecutor calling their actions illegal, did the county commissioners agree to return all of the funds

  • Beijing thrusts long lists of demands at Biden administration

    The State Department No. 2’s visit to China is met with bellicose exchanges.

  • GOP Senator Who Egged On Insurrectionists Introduces Bill About Loving America

    Josh Hawley’s legislation isn’t even about patriotism. It’s about pandering and whitewashing American history.

  • EPA armed agents' raids on car shops would be curtailed under Hill proposal

    John Lund was in the midst of a busy day running his business providing custom auto-tuning and revisions to cars when armed agents from the Environmental Protection Agency arrived.