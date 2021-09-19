Sydney COVID-19 cases fall as curbs ease in virus hotspots

The first morning of a COVID-19 lockdown in Melbourne
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia's New South Wales (NSW) state on Monday reported its lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases in more than three weeks as some lockdown restrictions were eased in Sydney, the state capital, amid higher vaccination levels.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian said 935 new cases had been detected in NSW, the lowest daily tally since Aug. 27, and down from 1,083 on Sunday. The state reported four more deaths.

"We're feeling more positive than we have in a couple of weeks ... but I don't want any of us to sit back and think the worst is behind us," Berejiklian told reporters in Sydney, warning of more deaths in the days ahead.

"Because we have seen the accumulation of so many cases, we know that October is going to be very challenging for our hospital system."

Nearly half of Australia's 25 million people is in lockdown after the Delta variant spread rapidly in Sydney and Melbourne, its largest cities, forcing officials there to abandon a COVID-zero target and shift to rapid vaccinations to ease curbs.

As the vaccine rollout gathers speed, with 53% of NSW's adult population fully vaccinated, some restrictions on gatherings were relaxed on Monday in 12 of the worst-hit suburbs in Sydney's west. Time limits for outdoor exercise were lifted, while the fully vaccinated people can gather outside in groups of five.

Neighbouring Victoria state, which includes Melbourne, logged one new death and 567 new infections, its biggest daily rise this year, a day after revealing its roadmap back to freedom when vaccinations reach 70%, expected around Oct. 26.

So far, 44% of people in the state have been fully vaccinated, below the national average of 47%.

Australia has largely lived in COVID-zero for much of the pandemic, recording 1,167 deaths and some 87,000 cases. About 56,000 cases have been registered since mid-June when the first Delta infection was detected in Sydney.

While NSW and Victoria bear the brunt of the Delta outbreak, most other states with little or no community transmission fear opening up too soon could overwhelm their hospital systems.

(Reporting by Renju Jose; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Kohli to step down from Bangalore captaincy after IPL season

    Virat Kohli will step down as captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore at the end of this season's Indian Premier League. Kohli had already announced he will relinquish the captaincy of India in the Twenty20 format after the T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates in October and November.

  • Man’s hand ‘chopped off at wrist by Whitechapel vigilantes’

    Police said he sustained a ‘significant knife wound to the arm’

  • Asia stocks on the skids, HK hits 11-month low

    Asian shares slid and the dollar held firm on Monday ahead of a week packed with no less than a dozen central bank meetings, highlighted by the Federal Reserve which is likely to take another step toward tapering. Holidays in Japan, China and South Korea made for thin conditions, and politics added extra uncertainty with elections in Canada and Germany bookending the week. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slid another 1.4%, after shedding 2.5% last week, with Australia down 1.5%.

  • If You Live Here, You're in Danger, COVID Expert Says

    It may seem like the coronavirus is over in some parts of the country but it's not over—period. In states close to yours, the Delta variant is killing or hospitalizing people in record numbers, resulting in high seven-day or daily averages that worry experts, according to NBC News. Which states have been hit the worst in recent days? Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID. 1 Kentucky Set new high for seven-day case average

  • Brazil reports over 150,000 COVID-19 cases in one day amid Rio backlog

    Brazil reported 935 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday and some 150,106 additional cases, according to data released by the nation's Health Ministry, an unusually large number due to what officials said was an adjustment in how case numbers are tabulated. Some 92,614 cases occurred in Rio de Janeiro in recent months, but only entered into the official count in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said. Rio's state-level health ministry attributed the number of cases registered to new demands from the federal Health Ministry regarding case counting, the details of which were not revealed.

  • Kohli to quit as Bangalore skipper after IPL to 'refresh, regroup'

    Virat Kohli announced Sunday that he will step down as captain of his Indian Premier League side Royal Challengers Bangalore after the ongoing edition of the Twenty20 tournament.

  • Scientists in Singapore transform fruit leftovers into antibacterial bandages

    Scientists at Nanyang Technological University (NTU) in Singapore are tackling food waste by turning discarded durian husks into antibacterial gel bandages. This mixture becomes soft hydrogel, which is then cut into bandage strips. "In Singapore, we consume about 12 million durians a year, so besides the flesh, we can't do much about the husk and the seeds and this cause environmental pollution," said Professor William Chen, director of the food science and technology programme at NTU.

  • Students face anxiety and stress over COVID-19, and fierce battles over school mask mandates fuel the turmoil, experts say

    As many as 25 US states have no policies in place on masking in the classroom, while Florida, Texas, and Arizona have banned such requirements.

  • 'I'm having the time of my life': Selma Blair on the lessons of her MS diagnosis, her raw doc

    "I always felt like I could rise to this," Selma Blair says while discussing her MS diagnosis and currently being "in remission."

  • Australia reports 1,607 COVID-19 cases as states learn to live with virus

    Australia reported 1,607 new coronavirus cases on Sunday as states and territories gradually shift from trying to eliminate outbreaks to living with the virus. Victoria, home to about a quarter of Australia's 25 million people, recorded 507 cases as its premier said a weeks-long lockdown will end once 70% of those 16 and older are fully vaccinated, whether or not there are new cases. Premier Daniel Andrews said the state might reach that vaccination threshold around Oct. 26.

  • Pills to Battle Covid Are Coming. These Companies Stand to Gain.

    Merck, Pfizer, and the Atea Pharmaceuticals each expect Phase 3 data on an oral Covid-19 antiviral in the coming months.

  • Liz Truss defies EU backlash over submarine pact with vow to fight for freedom

    The new Foreign Secretary has waded into a major diplomatic row over Britain’s new security pact with the US and Australia, insisting that “freedoms need to be defended”.

  • Johannesburg mayor Jolidee Matongo killed in car crash

    South Africa's President Ramaphosa pays tribute to Jolidee Matongo, who died at the age of 46.

  • France's Macron to hold call with Biden amid crisis over submarines

    French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to speak with President Biden in the next few days to discuss the diplomatic crisis between France and the U.S. Tensions have escalated between the two countries over Biden administration's trilateral security deal with Australia involving the United Kingdom. French Ambassador to the U.S. Gérard Araud joined Lana Zak's on CBSN to discuss the fallout.