COVID-19 cases rising again, says Americas health agency, but not in North America

  • FILE PHOTO: Mass vaccination program for elderly people, in Bogota
  • FILE PHOTO: Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Porto Alegre
1 / 2

COVID-19 cases rising again, says Americas health agency, but not in North America

FILE PHOTO: Mass vaccination program for elderly people, in Bogota
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BRASILIA (Reuters) -Lack of effective political leadership has hampered efforts to stop the COVID-19 pandemic in Latin America, where infections are dangerously on the rise again, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said on Wednesday.

While the United States, Canada and Mexico are reporting overall reductions in COVID-19 cases and deaths, new infections are increasing in the rest of the Americas, PAHO Director Carissa Etienne said.

Colombia is reporting the highest rate of infections in South America, where new cases have nearly tripled in some regions, and Brazil is seeing a rise in new infections and hospitalizations, she said.

But without effective leadership, Latin American countries are failing in their response to the illness.

"Sadly, across our region we've seen misinformation about COVID-19 sow doubt on proven health measures, often in the context of political disputes," Etienne said in a briefing.

"By stoking controversy where there is none, our leaders are sending mixed messages to the public and standing in the way of effective measures to control the virus," she said.

Of greatest concern now is Haiti, where despite sharp increases in cases, hospitalizations and deaths, public health measures required to stop transmission are being largely ignored by the population, Etienne said.

She said it was encouraging that Haiti's government has accepted the AstraZeneca vaccine and doses will be arriving soon through the COVAX facility led by the World Health Organization.

Latin America and the Caribbean have the world's highest death toll from COVID-19 in proportion to its population, with at least 33,289,000 reported infections and 1,043,000 reported deaths, according to a Reuters tally.

Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open https://tmsnrt.rs/2FThSv7 in an external browser.

Brazil leads the region with the most new cases and deaths, and a 7-day average of 1,881 fatalities per day. Argentina and Colombia follow in infections and deaths.

(Reporting by Anthony Boadle in BrasiliaEditing by Chizu Nomiyama and Matthew Lewis)

Recommended Stories

  • Coronavirus latest news: 75pc of UK adults have now had first vaccine dose

    Johnson under growing pressure to lift lockdown on June 21 Nearly 40pc of recent Covid victims died primarily of other illness Allison Pearson: The NHS is blaming us for its own failings Proposals to extend school day risk being shelved amid row Vaccines keeping patients out of intensive care, say NHS chiefs Three-quarters of adults in the UK have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, the latest figures show. A total of 39,585,665 first doses have now been delivered since the vaccinat

  • The COVID Vaccine Is Free, but Not Everyone Believes That

    When Paul Moser considers getting a coronavirus vaccine, he also thinks about his outstanding medical debt: $1,200 from a few urology visits that he has been unable to pay off. Moser, a 52-year-old gas station cashier in New York state, has friends who were surprised by bills for coronavirus tests and worries the same could happen with the vaccine. For now, he is holding off on getting his shot. “We were told by the legislators that all the testing was supposed to be free, and then, surprise, it

  • Former Make-A-Wish Iowa CEO pleads guilty to theft of funds

    The former CEO of Make-A-Wish Iowa has pleaded guilty to charges of embezzling tens of thousands of dollars from the charity that supports sick children and their families. Jennifer Woodley admitted in a written guilty plea last week that she made unauthorized charges on a foundation credit card, gave herself an unapproved bonus and salary increases and made false entries into foundation records related to those expenses. Woodley, 40, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree theft and one count of fraudulent practices, all felonies.

  • The next pandemic is already happening – targeted disease surveillance can help prevent it

    Sustained surveillance for disease outbreaks at global hot spots may be the key to preventing the next pandemic. MR.Cole_Photographer/Getty ImagesAs more and more people around the world are getting vaccinated, one can almost hear the collective sigh of relief. But the next pandemic threat is likely already making its way through the population right now. My research as an infectious disease epidemiologist has found that there is a simple strategy to mitigate emerging outbreaks: proactive, real-time surveillance in settings where animal-to-human disease spillover is most likely to occur. In other words, don’t wait for sick people to show up at a hospital. Instead, monitor populations where disease spillover actually happens. The current pandemic prevention strategy Global health professionals have long known that pandemics fueled by zoonotic disease spillover, or animal-to-human disease transmission, were a problem. In 1947, the World Health Organization established a global network of hospitals to detect pandemic threats through a process called syndromic surveillance. The process relies on standardized symptom checklists to look for signals of emerging or reemerging diseases of pandemic potential among patient populations with symptoms that can’t be easily diagnosed. This clinical strategy relies both on infected individuals coming to sentinel hospitals and medical authorities who are influential and persistent enough to raise the alarm. Sentinel surveillance recruits select health institutions and groups to monitor potential disease outbreaks. There’s only one hitch: By the time someone sick shows up at a hospital, an outbreak has already occurred. In the case of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, it was likely widespread long before it was detected. This time, the clinical strategy alone failed us. Zoonotic disease spillover is not one and done A more proactive approach is currently gaining prominence in the world of pandemic prevention: viral evolutionary theory. This theory suggests that animal viruses become dangerous human viruses incrementally over time through frequent zoonotic spillover. It’s not a one-time deal: An “intermediary” animal such as a civet cat, pangolin or pig may be required to mutate the virus so it can make initial jumps to people. But the final host that allows a variant to become fully adapted to humans may be humans themselves. Viral evolutionary theory is playing out in real time with the rapid development of COVID-19 variants. In fact, an international team of scientists have proposed that undetected human-to-human transmission after an animal-to-human jump is the likely origin of SARS-CoV-2. Viruses jump species through a process of random mutations that allow them to successfully infect their hosts. When novel zoonotic viral disease outbreaks like Ebola first came to the world’s attention in the 1970s, research on the extent of disease transmission relied on antibody assays, blood tests to identify people who have already been infected. Antibody surveillance, also called serosurveys, test blood samples from target populations to identify how many people have been infected. Serosurveys help determine whether diseases like Ebola are circulating undetected. Turns out they were: Ebola antibodies were found in more than 5% of people tested in Liberia in 1982, decades before the West African epidemic in 2014. These results support viral evolutionary theory: It takes time – sometimes a lot of time – to make an animal virus dangerous and transmissible between humans. What this also means is that scientists have a chance to intervene. Measuring zoonotic disease spillover One way to take advantage of the lead time for animal viruses to fully adapt to humans is long-term, repeated surveillance. Setting up a pandemic threats warning system with this strategy in mind could help detect pre-pandemic viruses before they become harmful to humans. And the best place to start is directly at the source. My team worked with virologist Shi Zhengli of the Wuhan Institute of Virology to develop a human antibody assay to test for a very distant cousin of SARS-CoV-2 found in bats. We established proof of zoonotic spillover in a small 2015 serosurvey in Yunnan, China: 3% of study participants living near bats carrying this SARS-like coronavirus tested antibody positive. But there was one unexpected result: None of the previously infected study participants reported any harmful health effects. Earlier spillovers of SARS coronaviruses – like the first SARS epidemic in 2003 and Middle Eastern Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) in 2012 – had caused high levels of illness and death. This one did no such thing. Researchers conducted a larger study in Southern China between 2015 and 2017. It’s a region home to bats known to carry SARS-like coronaviruses, including the one that caused the original 2003 SARS pandemic and the one most closely related to SARS-CoV-2. Fewer than 1% of participants in this study tested antibody positive, meaning they had been previously infected with the SARS-like coronavirus. Again, none of them reported negative health effects. But syndromic surveillance – the same strategy used by sentinel hospitals – revealed something even more unexpected: An additional 5% of community participants reported symptoms consistent with SARS in the past year. This study did more than just provide the biological evidence needed to establish proof of concept to measure zoonotic spillover. The pandemic threats warning system also picked up a signal for a SARS-like infection that couldn’t yet be detected through blood tests. It may even have detected early variants of SARS-CoV-2. Had surveillance protocols been in place, these results would have triggered a search for community members who may have been part of an undetected outbreak. But without an established plan, the signal was missed. From prediction to surveillance to genetic sequencing The lion’s share of pandemic prevention funding and effort over the past two decades has focused on discovering wildlife pathogens, and predicting pandemics before animal viruses can infect humans. But this approach has not predicted any major zoonotic disease outbreaks – including H1N1 influenza in 2009, MERS in 2012, the West African Ebola epidemic in 2014 or the current COVID-19 pandemic. Gregory Gray and his team at Duke University recently discovered a novel canine coronavirus at a global “hot spot” through surveillance and genetic sequencing. Predictive modeling has, however, provided robust heat maps of the global “hot spots” where zoonotic spillover is most likely to occur. Long-term, regular surveillance at these “hot spots” could detect spillover signals, as well as any changes that occur over time. These could include an uptick in antibody-positive individuals, increased levels of illness and demographic changes among infected people. As with any proactive disease surveillance, if a signal is detected, an outbreak investigation would follow. People identified with symptoms that can’t be easily diagnosed can then be screened using genetic sequencing to characterize and identify new viruses. This is exactly what Greg Gray and his team from Duke University did in their search for undiscovered coronaviruses in rural Sarawak, Malaysia, a known “hot spot” for zoonotic spillover. Eight of 301 specimens collected from pneumonia patients hospitalized in 2017-2018 were found to have a canine coronavirus never before seen in humans. Complete viral genome sequencing not only suggested that it had recently jumped from an animal host – it also harbored the same mutation that made both SARS and SARS-CoV-2 so deadly. [The Conversation’s most important coronavirus headlines, weekly in a science newsletter] Let’s not miss the next pandemic warning signal The good news is that surveillance infrastructure in global “hot spots” already exists. The Connecting Organisations for Regional Disease Surveillance program links six regional disease surveillance networks in 28 countries. They pioneered “participant surveillance,” partnering with communities at high risk for both initial zoonotic spillover and the gravest health outcomes to contribute to prevention efforts. For example, Cambodia, a country at risk of pandemic avian influenza spillover, established a free national hotline for community members to report animal illnesses directly to the Ministry of Health in real time. Boots-on-the-ground approaches like these are key to a timely and coordinated public health response to stop outbreaks before they become pandemics. It is easy to miss warning signals when global and local priorities are tentative. The same mistake need not happen again.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Maureen Miller, Columbia University. Read more:The coronavirus genome is like a shipping label that lets epidemiologists track where it’s beenHow vaccination is helping to prevent another flu pandemic Maureen Miller received funding from USAID that was used to develop the pandemic-threats surveillance warning system discussed in this article.

  • Florida kids fired a shotgun and an AK-47 at cops before cops shot the girl, sheriff says

    A standoff and shootout with armed runaways Tuesday night at a Deltona home ended with deputies shooting a 14-year-old girl, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

  • 'Real Housewives' star Gizelle Bryant reveals she and ex-husband Jamal Bryant 'didn't have a prenup' and fought over money

    On her new podcast "Reasonably Shady," Gizelle Bryant opened up about her ex, Jamal Bryant, sharing even more about their divorce.

  • Buckingham Palace once banned 'colored immigrants or foreigners' from holding office jobs, and it's not clear when the practice ended

    Royal family documents at the National Archives revealed the policy, which was in place until at least the late 1960s, The Guardian reported.

  • Biden White House held up in infrastructure deal with Republicans in Congress

    President Biden plans to meet with West Virginia Senator Shelley Moore Capito, leader of a group of Republican senators trying to hammer out an infrastructure deal with the White House and Democrats. Weijia Jiang has the details.

  • Trump doubly jeopardized the GOP

    Republicans can't win with Trump, but they may also be unable to win without him

  • Dad’s Girlfriend Arrested After Child’s Body Found in Tote Bag at Texas Motel

    Texas EquuSearchThe girlfriend of the father of missing 6-year-old Samuel Olson has been arrested after she was located inside a motel room where the Houston boy’s body is believed to have been found inside a tote bag.Houston Assistant Chief Heather Morris on Wednesday confirmed that Theresa Balboa will be charged with tampering with evidence in connection with Olson’s case. The little boy’s disappearance was reported on May 27, but investigators now believe he’d been missing for weeks after fin

  • A health official suggested to Fauci that frontline workers could use 'doggie cones' instead of PPE, emails show

    The Washington Post obtained more than 800 pages of Dr. Anthony Fauci's emails spanning March and April 2020.

  • Beer and poop — a foul cocktail that could clean up the farming industry, study finds

    A beer and poop cocktail sounds gross, but to farmers it can be a godsend.

  • Anheuser-Busch to offer biggest beer giveaway ever if U.S. reaches July 4 vaccine goal

    Anheuser-Busch announced Wednesday it is partnering with the White House to offer its "biggest beer giveaway ever" if the U.S. reaches President Biden's goal of having 70% of adults partially vaccinated by July 4.Why it matters: The campaign to "buy America’s next round of beer" comes as states, businesses and employers have sought creative ways to get shots in arms, as vaccination rates have dropped since April.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Su

  • Russia still has a military edge over Ukraine, but Ukraine has plans to make a future war more costly for Moscow

    The Russian military still outnumbers and outmatches Ukraine's, but Kyiv is trying to raise the costs of conflict for any future adversary.

  • World Bank says U.S. must free up excess COVID vaccines for Latin America

    GENEVA (Reuters) -The World Bank president said on Tuesday is was vital that the United States frees up excess COVID-19 vaccine doses for Latin America as the World Health Organization expressed concern about high infection rates in the region. Mike Ryan, the top WHO emergency expert, said the situation in the region was "starting to turn in the wrong direction". Four of the top 10 countries for cases last week were there and mortality rates are higher at between 3-5%, he said.

  • With Emboldened Republicans at the Helm, Texas Steers Hard Right

    AUSTIN, Texas — It was a literal exit strategy: Texas Democrats staged a last-minute walkout on Sunday to kill an elections bill that would have restricted voting statewide. The quorum-breaking move — a decades-old maneuver favored by Democratic lawmakers — worked, in dramatic fashion. But by Tuesday, the reality of their short-lived triumph had settled in. The bill was very much still alive, with the Republican governor vowing to call lawmakers back to Austin for a special session to revive and

  • Chances of Naomi Osaka playing at Wimbledon dwindling as tennis scrambles to get a grip

    The chances of Naomi Osaka playing Wimbledon are receding after it emerged she could have her ranking frozen if her mental health struggles force her to take a prolonged break from tennis. There is growing expectation that the world No 2 will pull out of a second Grand Slam following her French Open withdrawal that sent shockwaves through sport and sparked an unprecedented debate over the demands on tennis players and other elite athletes. After threatening to throw her out of their tournaments

  • Ghislaine Maxwell denied bail — for the fifth time

    Ghislaine Maxwell lost a fifth bid for bail on Wednesday, this time in a four-sentence decision from the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals. The multimillionaire British socialite had sought release into home confinement while awaiting trial for allegedly grooming underage victims of Jeffrey Epstein — or alternatively a hearing on the conditions of her confinement in a Brooklyn federal jail. “It is ...

  • Ex-officer pleads guilty in connection with fatal drug raid

    A former Houston police officer has pleaded guilty to federal charges in connection with a 2019 drug raid that killed both homeowners. Steven Bryant admitted in his guilty plea Tuesday that he lied and obstructed the resulting investigation in the raid, the Houston Chronicle reported. Bryant was charged last August with tampering with a government record.

  • The pandemic turned us into barbarians

    The pandemic turned us into barbarians