COVID-19 cases are rising again. Here's how to check if your at-home tests are expired.
With cases of COVID-19 on the rise again this winter thanks in part to the new JN.1 variant of the virus, now is probably a good time to take stock of the tests you may have at home.
According to data reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, new hospital admissions by week for COVID-19 in the U.S. have been increasing since early November. As of the week of Dec. 23, the last time data was reported, there were 20,059 new hospital admissions.
Like other things, take-at-home tests for COVID-19 can expire, and may deliver an incorrect reading as a result. The federal government has offered free tests to every household a number of times, but COVID-19 tests are also available to purchase from a number of brands over-the-counter, meaning without a prescription, either online or at local stores.
If you're testing negative from a home test but still feeling the symptoms of COVID-19, it could mean your test is out of date.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says you should not generally use COVID-19 diagnostic tests beyond their expiration date on the box, although the agency has extended some expiration dates beyond the printed date as "additional stability data is collected."
Is my COVID-19 test expired? Here's how to check.
Luckily, the FDA has a guide on where and how to find the expiration date on a number of self-testing kits.
Here's where to find the expiration dates for FDA-approved tests.
3EO Health, Inc., 3EO Health COVID-19 Test: See box label for expiration date.
Abbott Diagnostics Scarborough, Inc., BinaxNOW COVID-19 Ag Card Home Test: Click here for extended expiration dates.
Abbott Diagnostics Scarborough, Inc., BinaxNOW COVID-19 Antigen Self Test: Click here for extended expiration dates.
Access Bio, Inc., CareStart COVID-19 Antigen Home Test: Click here for extended expiration dates.
ACON Laboratories, Inc, Flowflex COVID-19 Antigen Home Test: Click here for extended expiration dates.
Advin Biotech Inc., Advin COVID-19 Antigen Test @Home: Click here for extended expiration dates.
Aptitude Medical Systems Inc., Metrix COVID-19 Test: See box label for expiration date.
Azure Biotech Inc., Fastep COVID-19 Antigen Home Test: See box label for expiration date.
Azure Biotech, Inc., Azure FaStep® COVID-19 Antigen Pen Home Test: See box label for expiration date.
Beijing Hotgen Biotech Co., Ltd., Hotgen COVID-19 Antigen Home Test: Click here for extended expiration dates.
BioTeke USA, LLC, Bio-Self COVID-19 Antigen Home Test: See box label for expiration date.
Celltrion USA, Inc., Celltrion DiaTrust COVID-19 Ag Home Test: Click here for extended expiration dates.
CorDX, Inc., CorDx COVID-19 Ag Test: See box label for expiration date.
CTK Biotech, Inc., ImmuView COVID-19 Antigen Home Test: See box label for expiration date.
Cue Health Inc., Cue COVID-19 Test for Home and Over The Counter (OTC) Use: See box label for expiration date.
Ellume Limited, Ellume COVID-19 Home Test: See box label for expiration date.
Genabio Diagnostics Inc., Genabio COVID-19 Rapid Self-Test Kit: See box label for expiration date.
GenBody Inc., GenBody COVID-19 Ag Home Test: See box label for expiration date.
iHealth Labs, Inc., iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test: Click here for extended expiration dates.
Immunostics Inc., Swab-N-Go Home Test COVID-19 Ag: See box label for expiration date.
InBios International Inc, SCoV-2 Ag Detect Rapid Self-Test: Click here for extended expiration dates.
Maxim Biomedical, Inc., MaximBio ClearDetect COVID-19 Antigen Home Test: Click here for extended expiration dates.
Mologic, Inc., COVI-Go SARS-CoV-2 Ag Self-Test: See box label for expiration date.
Nano-Ditech Corporation, Nano-Check COVID-19 Antigen At-Home Test: See box label for expiration date.
Oceanit Foundry LLC, ASSURE-100 Rapid COVID-19: See box label for expiration date.
OraSure Technologies, Inc., InteliSwab COVID-19 Rapid Test: Click here for extended expiration dates.
OSANG LLC, OHC COVID-19 Antigen Self Test: Click here for extended expiration dates.
Pfizer Inc., Lucira by Pfizer COVID-19 & Flu Home Test: Click here for extended expiration dates.
Pfizer Inc, Lucira CHECK-IT COVID-19 Test Kit: Click here for extended expiration dates.
PHASE Scientific International, Ltd., INDICAID COVID-19 Rapid Antigen At-Home Test: Click here for extended expiration dates.
Princeton BioMeditech Corp, Status COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test for Home Use: See box label for expiration date.
Quidel Corporation, QuickVue At-Home OTC COVID-19 Test: Click here for extended expiration dates.
SD Biosensor, Inc., Pilot COVID-19 At-Home Test: Click here for extended expiration dates. Some lots of this test have been recalled.
SEKISUI Diagnostics, LLC., OSOM COVID-19 Antigen Home Test: See box label for expiration date.
Siemens Healthineers, CLINITEST Rapid COVID-19 Antigen Self-Test: Click here for extended expiration dates.
Watmind USA, Speedy Swab Rapid COVID-19 Antigen Self-Test: Click here for extended expiration dates.
Xiamen Boson Biotech Co., Ltd., Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test Card: Click here for extended expiration dates.
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: COVID-19 home tests: How to check expiration dates