As COVID-19 cases surge, bail reform is a must for Michigan Legislature

Michigan has long faced a crisis in its jails, fueled by our cash bail system. In the past 40 years, the number of people in Michigan’s jails has tripled — many of whom are there pretrial. As recently as 2016, there were more than 16,000 people in Michigan jails in a single day, resulting in costly and overcrowded facilities.

Nicole Zayas-Fortier

Now, they face another threat: as cases of the COVID-19 omicron variant surge across the state, overcrowded jails threaten the health and lives of everyone living and working inside and the communities that surround them.

Fortunately, a bipartisan package of bills introduced last fall in the Michigan Legislature aims to safely reduce jail populations by fixing our broken cash bail system. This bold effort would greatly limit the use of cash bail; require judges to consider how much someone can afford; limit overly burdensome requirements for those released; and encourage judges to connect people with community-based social services while they await trial.

Given the crisis in our jails and the uptick in new COVID-19 cases, the Michigan Legislature must swiftly pass these important reforms. Without them, every day Michiganders are trapped behind bars amidst a pandemic unable to afford their liberty.

Gabriel Henriquez

Cash bail was designed to ensure that a person returns to court; however, it creates a two-tiered system of justice: one for people with money and one for everyone else. It keeps people merely accused of crimes in jail simply because they cannot afford to post bond. On any given day, over 8,000 Michiganders are in jail before trial and many are there because they cannot afford to leave.

People who cannot afford bail face the specter of having their entire lives fall apart. They may lose their jobs if they miss work. They are unable to provide care for their children or dependent adults. The absence of young men, women, fathers, mothers, brothers and sisters creates a social void in communities and neighborhoods across the state.

The current bail system is not necessary to get a person accused of a crime to appear in court. At The Bail Project, we prove every day that having money on the line isn’t what brings people back to court. We pay bail for people who cannot afford it — at no cost to them, provide them with court date reminders and transportation, and connect them with local community support. The result: our clients have appeared for more than 90 percent of their court dates.

Opponents of bail reform argue that these policy changes drive increases in crime. Public safety should be taken very seriously, but recent analyses have concluded that there is no clear evidence linking bail reforms — which have been in place for years in some cities (like Detroit and Lansing) — to the recent rise in violent crimes nationally. In fact, the majority of cities that have seen increases in crime have not eliminated cash bail. It is much more likely that the effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, in which many people’s lives have been uprooted, fueled this increase and should require careful attention from policymakers.

This new bipartisan package of bills (HBs 5436-5443) offers a robust solution that could help bolster public safety. Once implemented, jails will be less crowded, and the rights of those too often marginalized by the current system will be protected, regardless of wealth⁠.

Until we make change, our jails will remain in an overcrowded crisis — and a major source of COVID-19 cases that will spread to local communities. The Michigan Legislature must swiftly pass these important reforms when they reconvene this week. Now is the time to act.

Nicole Zayas-Fortier is the senior policy counsel at The Bail Project. Gabriel Henriquez is a former policy intern at The Bail Project and a student at UCLA.

