COVID-19 cases surge in Europe

Nothing will make your heart sink faster than turning on your car and hearing the ungodly rumbling noise that comes when your catalytic converter has been stolen. The surge has been fueled in part by skyrocketing prices for the precious metals contained within the part, which is a key part of a car’s emission’s system. “The noise and the exhaust smell — I had no idea what it was, but I knew it was bad,” said actor Cameran Hebb, who had the catalytic converter stolen from her Toyota Prius last summer.