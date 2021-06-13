As COVID-19 cases wane, vaccine-lagging areas still see risk

  • FILE - Workers at a mostly empty COVID-19 vaccination clinic located at Cathedral of the Cross A.O.H. Church of God in Birmingham, Ala., are shown in this Monday, May 3, 2021, file photo. New COVID-19 cases are declining across the most of the country, even in some states with vaccine-hesitant populations. But almost all states bucking that trend have lower-than-average vaccination rates, and experts warn that relief from the pandemic could be fleeting in regions where few people get inoculated. (AP Photo/Jay Reeves, File)
  • FILE - P.M. Browner, 88, speaks about her apprehension over receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, while waiting for a transportation bus at the Rev. S.L.A. Jones Activity Center for the Elderly to take her and other seniors to the Aaron E. Henry Community Health Service Center to receive a vaccination, in Clarksdale, Miss., in this April 7, 2021, file photo. New COVID-19 cases are declining across the most of the country, even in some states with vaccine-hesitant populations. But almost all states bucking that trend have lower-than-average vaccination rates, and experts warn that relief from the pandemic could be fleeting in regions where few people get inoculated. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
1 / 2

Virus Outbreak

FILE - Workers at a mostly empty COVID-19 vaccination clinic located at Cathedral of the Cross A.O.H. Church of God in Birmingham, Ala., are shown in this Monday, May 3, 2021, file photo. New COVID-19 cases are declining across the most of the country, even in some states with vaccine-hesitant populations. But almost all states bucking that trend have lower-than-average vaccination rates, and experts warn that relief from the pandemic could be fleeting in regions where few people get inoculated. (AP Photo/Jay Reeves, File)
DYLAN LOVAN and LEAH WILLINGHAM
·3 min read

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — New COVID-19 cases are declining across most of the country, even in some states with vaccine-hesitant populations. But almost all states bucking that trend have lower-than-average vaccination rates, and experts warn that relief from the pandemic could be fleeting in regions where few people get inoculated.

Case totals nationally have declined in a week from a seven-day average of nearly 21,000 on May 29 to 14,315 on Saturday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. For weeks, states and cities have been dropping virus restrictions and mask mandates, even indoors.

Experts said some states are seeing increased immunity because there were high rates of natural spread of the disease, which has so far killed nearly 600,000 Americans.

“We certainly are getting some population benefit from our previous cases, but we paid for it,” said Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs. “We paid for it with deaths.”

More than 7,300 Mississippians have died in the pandemic, and the state has the sixth-highest per capita death rate.

Dobbs estimated that about 60% of the state’s residents have “some underlying immunity.”

“So we’re now sort of seeing that effect, most likely, because we have a combination of natural and vaccine-induced immunity,” Dobbs said.

Just eight states — Alabama, Arkansas, Hawaii, Missouri, Nevada, Texas, Utah and Wyoming — have seen their seven-day rolling averages for infection rates rise from two weeks earlier, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. All of them except Hawaii have recorded vaccination rates that are lower than the US average of 43% fully vaccinated, according to the U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The 10 states with the fewest new cases per capita over that time frame all have fully vaccinated rates above the national average.

Medical experts said a host of factors is playing into the drop in case counts across the country, including vaccines, natural immunity from exposure to the virus, warmer weather and people spending less time indoors.

But Dr. Leana Wen, a public health professor at George Washington University, said she is concerned that the natural immunity of those who have been exposed to coronavirus may soon wane. And she’s worried that states with low vaccination rates could become hot spots.

“Just because we’re lucky in June doesn’t mean we’ll continue to be lucky come the late fall and winter,” said Wen, the former health commissioner for the city of Baltimore. “We could well have variants here that are more transmissible, more virulent and those who do not have immunity or have waning immunity could be susceptible once again.”

In Mississippi, about 835,000 people have been fully vaccinated, or 28% of the population. But despite the lagging vaccination rate, the state's rolling average of daily new cases over the past two weeks has decreased by about 18%, according to Johns Hopkins.

Dr. Albert Ko, who chairs Department of Epidemiology of Microbial Diseases at Yale, said there is no accurate data to show what percentage of the population in “high burden” states such as Alabama or Texas have been exposed to the virus, but he said estimates have put it as high as 50%.

“I think it doesn’t deny the importance of vaccination, particularly because the levels of antibodies that you get that are induced by natural infection are lower than that of what we have for our best vaccine,” Ko said.

Ko said it is important that even those exposed to the disease get vaccinated because natural immunity does not last as long as vaccine immunity and the levels of antibodies are lower.

Wen said research strongly suggests that vaccinations provide a benefit to those who already have some antibodies due to infection.

"I think it is a fallacy that many people have that recovery means they no longer need to be vaccinated,” she said.

___

This story has been updated to correct the national average of fully vaccinated, 43% not 39.7%.

___

Lovan reported from Louisville, Kentucky. Pat Eaton-Robb contributed to this report from Connecticut.

Recommended Stories

  • Italian TV employees accused of stealing 120 paintings including by Monet and Modigliani

    Rome prosecutors are investigating the disappearance of at least 120 paintings, etchings, sculptures and tapestries from the offices of Italy’s public broadcaster, Rai. Some of the missing artworks – which include valuable etchings by Amedeo Modigliani, Claude Monet and Alfred Sisley – disappeared completely from Rai offices, while others were replaced with fakes. Authorities suspect disgruntled employees may be behind the thefts from the impressive collection, which includes 1,500 artworks wort

  • Why the Tokyo Olympics are different for American swimmer Ryan Lochte

    After a scandal at the Rio Olympics in 2016, Ryan Lochte was ready to move on from the sport. A new perspective on life has Lochte focused on Tokyo.

  • Unlock and let us live with Covid, Boris Johnson urged by adviser on eve of crucial June 21 decision

    Boris Johnson has been warned by one of the Government’s own advisers that a delay to lifting Covid-19 restrictions will have an "extremely damaging" effect on the economy and mental health. Prof Robert Dingwall, who sits on a series of coronavirus advisory committees, including the New and Emerging Respiratory Threats Advisory Group and the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, urged the Prime Minister to press ahead with his original roadmap that should have seen "all legal limits o

  • Islamist party makes early victory claim in Algeria election

    A moderate Islamist party claimed victory Sunday in Algeria's legislative election even though results were not expected for several more days. Less than 24 hours after polls closed in the North African country, the head of the Movement for a Peaceful Society said the party “leads results in the majority of wilayas (regions) and overseas.” Party chief Abderazak Makri also denounced alleged fraud attempts "to change the results.”

  • Kyrie Irving ruled out of Nets-Bucks Game 4 with ankle sprain

    Nets guard Kyrie Irving exited in the first half of Game 4 against the Bucks and was ruled out with a right ankle sprain.

  • Coronavirus latest news: We don’t want to ‘yo-yo' in and out of measures, says Raab

    Fears restrictions could stay until spring Analysis: Can the spreading Covid fire be stopped without a reversal? Origin of Covid shifts again to Wuhan lab leak Delay to Freedom Day to wipe billions off economy G7 leaders branded hypocrites for attending outdoor events when weddings are restricted Dominic Raab has suggested that remaining Covid-19 restrictions will only be lifted once all adults are double-vaccinated, set to be by the end of July, because the Government does not “want to yo-yo ba

  • Jasmine Cephas Jones Takes the Lead in ‘Blindspotting’

    The "Hamilton" alum had a small role in the 2018 "Blindspotting" film, but takes the lead in the series spin-off.

  • Over 50 and Low on Savings? Here's How to Retire on Time.

    You may be nearing retirement without much savings, but that doesn't mean your plans are doomed.

  • Liz Cheney blasts the GOP-led Arizona election audit as 'an effort to subvert democracy'

    After Jan. 6, Cheney has refused to waver in her confidence in the election results and her repudiation of Trump, which has upset many Republicans.

  • Taco Bell is giving away free tacos to vaccinated customers across California, as part of the state's Vax for the Win scheme

    Customers have to show their vaccination cards at participating locations in the Californian state to be eligible for free snacks

  • Veteran tight end reportedly works out for Ravens

    The Baltimore Ravens reportedly brought in veteran tight end Charles Clay for a visit late this week

  • G7 leaders pledge to share 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses in next year

    The Group of Seven nations will provide more than a billion coronavirus vaccine doses to aid global vaccination efforts over the next year, the leaders announced on the final day of the summit. Why it matters: The G7 nations have been criticized for not sharing their vaccines, particularly with countries that have struggled to contain new waves of the virus.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeAccording to the Associated Press, nearl

  • Chicago drag queens hold 2nd BLM march

    After the murder of George Floyd last year Jo MaMa organized the Drag March for Change.

  • Boris Johnson will urge public to accept ‘one last heave’ to freedom as he gets set to delay June 21

    Boris Johnson is set to urge the public to accept “one last heave” to freedom as he delays the final step of lockdown reopening. On Sunday night the Prime Minister was finalising his plan to push back the June 21 reopening in England by up to four weeks owing to a surge in Covid cases. Earlier in the day he had refused to rule out further delays in the future. It means rules ordering the wearing of face masks, limiting groups to six people indoors and 30 outdoors, and keeping nightclubs shut are

  • Bolsonaro fined for flouting mask order at motorcycle rally

    Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro led thousands of motorcyclist supporters through the streets of Sao Paulo on Saturday — and got hit with a fine for failure to wear a mask in violation of local pandemic restrictions. The conservative president waved to the crowd from his motorcycle and later from atop a sound truck, where helmeted but largely maskless backers cheered and chanted as he insisted that masks were useless for those already vaccinated — an assertion disputed by most public health experts. Sao Paulo's state government press office said a fine — equivalent to about $110 — would be imposed for violation of a rule that has required masks in public places since May 2020.

  • New details emerge on origins of COVID-19

    Dr. Ashish Jha and ABC News contributor Tom Bossert break down the latest reporting on how COVID-19 began and the state of the pandemic today.

  • Biden Just Sabotaged His Own Vaccine Plan

    GettyGiven the urgency to reach 70 percent vaccination in America by President Joe Biden’s July 4 deadline and the rapid decline in the number of new people getting shots, it is time to shift our strategy and move to plan B: for Bosses.Plan A—build it and they will come—worked great to reach those most concerned about getting infected and especially those over 65. Now, however, with the continued threat of variant strains and areas of low vaccination coverage in states like Mississippi, Arkansas

  • The latest on COVID-19 vaccines and children

    Dr. Paul Offit, Director of the Vaccine Education Center at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, discusses vaccinating children, the Delta variant and more.

  • ‘I Tested This TikTok-Famous Lipstick To See If It’s Actually Worth The Hype’

    It even lasted through a makeout sesh.

  • ‘Dire situation’: Silicon Valley cracks down on water use as California drought worsens

    Santa Clara county issues restrictions in an already historic crisis, amid fears trouble could deepen over summer Dry earth at Nicasio Reservoir in Marin county, north of Silicon Valley. Drought conditions are intensifying across California. Photograph: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images Santa Clara county, the home of Silicon Valley, issued mandatory water restrictions this week during a severe drought that has already reached historic levels. The move was championed by analysts and researchers who h