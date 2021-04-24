Why India's Covid catastrophe heralds dawn of ‘two-tiered’ world

Ben Farmer
·6 min read
In New Delhi, a man is brought to hospital by his family in a rickshaw
In New Delhi, a man is brought to hospital by his family in a rickshaw

As people in London, Tel Aviv and New York start to move past the excitement of getting coronavirus jabs and turn their thoughts to booking summer holidays, it might appear for many that the world is at last returning to normal.

In countries which have been able to harness the scientific marvel of rapidly-developed vaccines, the jabs have had a profound effect on future prospects.

With infections, hospitalisations and deaths plummeting and study after study highlighting the protective power of vaccines, forecasters are daring to predict the good times will roll again after a miserable 16 months.

Yet the harrowing scenes this week in countries like India and the Philippines tell a very different story. In these countries where vaccines roll outs have yet to take off, recent weeks have seen an explosion in cases and deaths.

The coronavirus is running riot and health systems are buckling. The latest World Health Organisation figures show that rather than being on the wane, the number of new infections is at its highest since Covid-19 first emerged.

The discrepancy between these two pictures highlights what health experts and economists warn is a gulf in an increasingly two-tier world. In this divided world, inequalities uncovered by the coronavirus in the past year will only get worse as the gap between those with and without vaccines grows.

The prospects of international travel and economic recovery risk being divided between the vaccine haves and have nots, with a gap that locks many millions into deeper poverty, experts told the Telegraph.

A super-charged economic bounce back and a return to plentiful foreign travel may only be a couple of months away for some countries.

Yet in countries without jabs, or where the vaccination rate is slow, the populations may instead be buffeted by wave after wave of infection and death potentially stretching into next year and even beyond.

These countries will still be facing decisions on whether to lockdown, with all the attendant economic and social damage, well into the future.

“There is going to be a very unequal world, much more unequal that we have seen hitherto,” said Professor Vivekanand Jha, executive director at the George Institute for Global Health in India.

He said it was possible poor countries could be suffering waves of disease into next year while only a fraction of their population is vaccinated.

Successful vaccine rollouts in countries such as the UK, United States and Israel have become tantalising models for a road out of the pandemic, but their successes so far cover only a tiny proportion of the world's population.

While the UK has given at least one dose to nearly half its total population, and America has hit 40 per cent, the figure for the world is still less than seven per cent.

Many countries have yet to begin vaccination programmes at all, and decisions by rich countries and vaccine manufacturing powerhouses like India to prioritise their own populations are slowing down worldwide deliveries.

Pakistan has vaccinated around half of one per cent of its population and has so far been reliant on vaccine donations from China.

A consignment of 17 million AstraZeneca doses from the Covax vaccine sharing scheme appears to be running at least two months late.

Nigeria has likewise vaccinated only around half of one percent of its huge population and across Africa as a whole it is eight-tenths of a per cent.

The World Health Organisation last week said that only two per cent of the doses administered worldwide had been given in Africa. While Britain hopes to have offered all adults a vaccination by July, that target will not arrive in many countries until next year or beyond.

The gap is being seen in optimism about economic recovery.

“Here in Washington, DC, people are literally talking about the Roaring '20s and, you know, letting the doors fly off the US economy," Geoffrey Okamoto, the International Monetary Fund's first deputy managing director told the Wall Street Journal this month.

“But the harsh reality is for the poorest countries, they're not looking at vaccines being delivered to them until well into next year."

A lack of vaccine and an inability to pour stimulus money into their economies mean that developing countries are likely to recover much more slowly. Damage to their balance sheets will last longer.

Multiple funeral pyres of those patients who died of COVID-19 disease are seen burning at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for mass cremation of coronavirus victims, in New Delhi, India - AP
Multiple funeral pyres of those patients who died of COVID-19 disease are seen burning at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for mass cremation of coronavirus victims, in New Delhi, India - AP

As the vaccine gap grows, countries wanting to defend their gains against Covid-19 are likely to continue to close their doors to travel from countries where the pandemic is still raging, creating another division.

“People with vaccine passports, will be able to travel, people in other countries will not have that freedom,” said Prof Jha. “Even those who are relatively well off will still feel the force of this discrimination.

"Even people who are relatively well off, but are in a country which is generally at a lower level in terms of the ability to get vaccinated, will be discriminated against.”

Prof Trudie Lang, director of the Global Health Network at Oxford's Nuffield Department of Medicine, said: “On just every level, economics, the travel bans that are going to stay in place, it's just so catastrophic.”

For example she predicted public health development would be hard hit.

“If you can't travel, if your population is still locked down and coming in and out of these cycles of public health intervention, you are just going to be left behind even further. All those global inequities are just going to be put at even more risk.”

Yet this uneven distribution of jabs will have ramifications for the vaccinated world too, which will be unable to seal itself off and could find its own recovery under jeopardy.

While the coronavirus continues to replicate and mutate in countries without vaccines, there remains the risk of new variants springing up which can undermine progress elsewhere.

The crisis in India, the pharmacy of the world, has seen vaccine deliveries delayed to elsewhere as Narendra Modi keeps vaccines for his own people.

Prof Jha said putting up divisions across the world “is going to happen, but it is fair to say that this is not going to protect the upper income countries”.

“Mutations will happen and eventually those mutations will find their way to Europe and North America and some of those mutations at least are going to bypass the antibodies that have been developed by vaccination, so people will remain susceptible to these mutants.

“It should strengthen the case of global cooperation, rather than create more inequity.”

Recommended Stories

  • French PM calls killing of police worker an attack on nation

    The killing of a female police employee in a Paris commuter town on Friday was an attack on the French Republic, Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Saturday. The attacker, a French resident of Tunisian origin, stabbed the police administrative worker, a mother of two, at a police station in Rambouillet, just south of Paris. President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday France had been the victim of a terrorist attack.

  • India virus patients suffocate amid oxygen shortage in surge

    Indian authorities scrambled Saturday to get oxygen tanks to hospitals where COVID-19 patients were suffocating amid the world’s worst coronavirus surge, as the government came under increasing criticism for what doctors said was its negligence in the face of a foreseeable public health disaster. For the third day in a row, India set a global daily record of new infections. The 346,786 confirmed cases over the past day brought India’s total to more than 16 million, behind only the United States.

  • Chad president's death: Rivals condemn 'dynastic coup'

    Opposition parties reject the army's appointment of President Déby's son as the nation's new leader.

  • Taliban won't get 'free rein' when troops exit Afghanistan, Armed Forces minister says

    When James Heappey, the minister for the Armed Forces, thinks of the 20-year war in Afghanistan, he thinks of kites soaring overhead in Kabul. “When the Taliban were removed from power, kite flying was a sort of immediate expression of defiance,” Mr Heappey, a former Rifles officer who served two tours in Afghanistan, told The Telegraph. “When we were in Kabul in those early days, it was amazing. It was a visible expression of people having refound the freedom that had been taken away from them.” It is this freedom that Mr Heappey insists will not be lost when all 10,000 Nato troops, including 750 British soldiers, leave Afghanistan come September 11. Mr Heappey feels confident that there is “an understanding on the part of the Taliban, that the world, and Afghanistan has moved on and they cannot come back as if time stood still in 2001, that they just pick up where they left off”. Whilst under no illusions that over the last two decades Afghanistan has become “a sort of liberal democracy”, he said people were afforded the ability “to live a life of your choosing”. He said: “There was an opportunity to educate your girls, there was an opportunity for women to play a role in society beyond that of mother and wife. I don't see how that gets washed away, other than by extreme force.” Mr Heappey cautioned that if the Taliban were to revert to such tactics, the international community would not “stand back”. “I think that there has to be a political settlement,” he said. “I think the Taliban know that.” Since troops entered the country in 2001 to find Al Qaida's leader, Osama bin Laden, 2,300 US servicemen and women have been killed, along with over 450 British soldiers, not to mention the hundreds of military personnel from other nationalities who perished, as well as all of those people who suffered life changing injuries. More than 60,000 members of the Afghan security forces have been killed, while the number of civilians who have died in the “forever war” is nearly double that. Last week US President Joe Biden announced that the new date for all troops to leave Afghanistan would be September 11, as opposed to the original date of May 1 which was agreed between the former president, Donald Trump and the Taliban. Mr Biden said: “We went to Afghanistan because of a horrific attack that happened 20 years ago. That cannot explain why we should remain there in 2021.” However, many have voiced concern that a total withdrawal of foreign troops will lead to civil war on the ground, with Tobias Ellwood, a former Defence Minister, telling The Telegraph “we’ve thrown in the towel”. “Departing Afghanistan in this manner after so much sacrifice will prompt British veterans and the wider public to ask, what was it all for?” Mr Ellwood added: “We now face the very real prospect of a civil war and proxy states, including Russia, Pakistan, India and China, pursuing their own agendas and extremism once again filling the power vacuum.” Mr Heappey insisted that the withdrawal of troops did not mean the West were turning their backs on Afghanistan. “I think that the circumstances in which a return is most obvious is if we get to the point where there's clear evidence of international terrorism that presents a threat to our homeland, the US homeland or others.” He cautioned that such a return would not necessarily equate to boots on the ground. “I think what is more probable is that there is significant firepower that you can launch from the outside in, from the air, and that threat remains,” he added. “I don't think the Taliban gets to assume that the end of a military presence in Afghanistan brings with it free rein for them to do as they wish.” Mr Heappey said that it is as much in the Taliban’s interest as the international community for it to adhere to the “international diplomatic expectation”. “There is a financial reality that they want,” he said. “They want Afghanistan to be able to function as a country and the economy, therefore cannot collapse, the International donations, cannot be stopped. "And that brings with it some expectations around behaviour, and if they ignore both of those things there is still the reality that there is the ability to whack them really hard remotely. If that's what's required.” Reflecting on the question that has been asked by many, Mr Heappey is reminded of his “crap tour” with The Rifles in 2009 to Sangin, a town in Helmand province, where they lost 35 soldiers and more than 200 wounded. “It was horrible, but for all of the blood and gore, because we were there, the market was busier than it would have otherwise been, the school was open, elections happened during the summer that we were there, and cumulatively over time, we gave space for the Afghan government to establish itself and strengthen.” And of course, families were once more able to take their children upto the King’s Tomb in Kabul, a notable spot for kite flying on Friday afternoons, and engage in a pastime that had been denied to them for so long. “Fast forward 20 years, I bet that people won't have even remembered not being able to fly kites and that's a rather simplistic, or trivial example, but it reflects that Afghan society has moved on.”

  • Merkel urges Germans to accept 'tough' virus restrictions

    Chancellor Angela Merkel has urged Germans to accept nationwide pandemic restrictions that took effect at midnight, resulting in a 10 p.m.-to-5 a.m. curfew and further limits on personal contacts and access to nonessential stores in regions with high infections. Germany’s disease control agency on Friday reported 23,392 newly confirmed cases and 286 more deaths from COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic, Germany has recorded almost 3.3 million cases and 81,444 deaths.

  • The Latest: Pakistan offers essential supplies to help India

    The Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that as a gesture of solidarity with the people of India, Pakistan has offered to provide relief support including ventilators, oxygen supply kits, digital X-ray machines, PPEs and and related items. The federal Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday called for the 11-day pause on the J&J vaccine to be lifted after federal regulators reviewed data on blood clots and assess risks associated with the vaccine.

  • Vaccination Is Our Ticket Out of the Pandemic

    The advent of the COVID vaccines is one of the marvels of our time. Yet the message that vaccine-hesitant Americans are getting from the media and public-health officials is that vaccines are highly risky, and even if you take that risk, you can’t go back to your pre-pandemic lives. This is perverse. The COVID-19 vaccines available to Americans — which, as of this writing, are just the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines — are safe. People have reactions to them, of course. People have reactions to all kinds of vaccines, from flu shots to tetanus shots. Those who are vaccinated may experience muscle aches and sore arms, fatigue, chills, slight fever, headaches, and dizziness. These reactions usually pass in a day or two, without any treatment. It’s a small and brief inconvenience for the benefit of no longer being at risk to being seriously ill with COVID-19. Yes, some people are indeed allergic to ingredients in the Pfizer vaccine or Moderna vaccine, and the CDC recommends those individuals not get vaccinated, but they are the exception. As for a possible connection between the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and a handful of cases of serious blood clots, the Food and Drug Administration is reviewing the data. At this point, this appears to be an exceptionally rare reaction — eight known cases out more than 7 million doses administered — and may not be connected to the vaccine. So, based on what we know now, 7 million unvaccinated people are more likely to suffer from severe COVID-19 than they are to suffer severe blood clots. When it comes to the other vaccines, multiple studies, both in clinical trials and of those vaccinated after approval for the general public, found Moderna and the Pfizer appeared to be 90 percent effective or more in preventing COVID-19 infection in a real-world setting. To be clear, that doesn’t mean 10 percent of those getting vaccinated will get COVID-19. It means that compared with a similar group of unvaccinated people, there are 90 percent fewer infections among those who are vaccinated. Nonetheless, 90 percent is not 100 percent. This means that some people who get vaccinated will get catch the virus. But the CDC’s latest data suggests 5,814 cases of “breakthrough infections,” out of more than 75 million fully vaccinated people. Vaccination not only protects the vaccinated individual; a vaccinated person who does get infected sheds much fewer viruses than an unvaccinated person, making infection of others less likely. It doesn’t eliminate it completely, but a study of nearly 5,000 vaccinated Israelis concluded that “viral load was substantially reduced for infections occurring 12 to 37 days after the first dose of vaccine.” But some media institutions seem to think every time a vaccinated person gets infected, it’s big and shocking news. The New York Post felt the need to tell us about a Brooklyn woman who was infected three weeks after getting the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Then they wrote about an Alaskan woman who was infected with COVID-19, recovered, and then was infected again on April 12. The same day, the paper separately told us about a Brooklyn man who was infected two weeks after getting the J&J vaccine. The Post has relentlessly covered people who have died after receiving the vaccine. One headline read, “Elderly man collapses, dies shortly after getting COVID-19 vaccine at Javits Center”! The septuagenarian fell as he left the building. On the other hand, the Post editorial board sensibly observes, “You’re far likelier to die in a plane accident than get a blood clot from J&J’s jab, yet we still allow air travel. And getting as many people immunized ASAP is vital to beating COVID and saving far more lives.” It has also followed up with a cover editorial urging people to get vaccinated. That’s great, now could you guys go talk to your colleagues in the news section? Beyond efforts by the media to emphasize the relatively small number of post-vaccine horror stories, public-health officials have implicitly downplayed the effectiveness of the vaccines by urging even vaccinated people to keep wearing masks, avoiding crowds, and steering clear of indoor spaces. This suggests that getting vaccinated does not change anything. As the U.S. transitions from a shortage of vaccines to the challenge of convincing skeptics to get vaccinated, this is a disastrous message to send. Every vaccination represents one more person whose once potentially life-threatening infections will probably be nothing more than a case of the sniffles, and one step closer to our normal, pre-pandemic lives. This was the goal all along, an effective neutralization of the virus that turned all of our lives upside down more than a year ago and caused us so much suffering. Now, finally, the solution is here. All anyone needs to do is make an appointment.

  • Chinese official in Xinjiang slams UK genocide declaration

    A spokesperson for the Xinjiang region called accusations of genocide “counter to the facts” as China came under more pressure this week over its treatment of the Uyghur ethnic group in the remote border area. The British Parliament approved a nonbinding motion Thursday that said China’s policies amounted to genocide and crimes against humanity. The New York-based watchdog Human Rights Watch appealed to the U.N. earlier in the week to investigate the allegations of crimes against humanity.

  • The Dia Art Foundation Expands Its Grounds in NYC

    A thoughtful update to its Chelsea home ushers in a bold new chapter for the foundation Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Covid: India sets another infection record as US shows concern

    India reports a further 349,691 cases, as the US vows to send supplies amid an oxygen shortage.

  • EU blames China for endangering peace in South China Sea

    The European Union called out China on Saturday for endangering peace in the South China Sea and urged all parties to abide by a 2016 tribunal ruling which rejected most of China's claim to sovereignty in the sea, but which Beijing has rejected. The EU last week released a new policy aimed at stepping up its influence in the Indo-Pacific region to counter China's rising power. The Philippines on Friday protested to China over its failure to withdraw what it called as "threatening" boats believed to be manned by maritime militia around the disputed Whitsun Reef, which Manila calls the Julian Felipe Reef.

  • Bangkok shuts parks, gyms after record daily coronavirus infections

    BANGKOK (Reuters) -Thailand's capital Bangkok has ordered the closure of public venues and sports premises, city official said on Saturday after the country reported a record daily rise in coronavirus cases and deaths amid a third wave of infections. The closures, effective from Monday until May 9, apply to venues including public parks, gyms, swimming pools, meeting halls, internet shops, daycares centres, sports fields, museums and libraries, said Pongsakorn Kwanmuang, a Bangkok Metropolitan Administration spokesman.

  • Brazil's Bolsonaro says military would follow his orders to take the streets

    Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Friday that if he were to order the military to take the streets and restore order, "the order will be followed," raising fresh questions about his politicization of the armed forces. Speaking during a TV interview, Bolsonaro said he would not "go into details into what I'm preparing." The comments by Bolsonaro, a far-right former army captain who has long praised Brazil's two-decade military dictatorship, will do little to assuage critics who fret about his politicization of the military.

  • World’s Fastest Recovery Outlook at Risk as Virus Hits India

    (Bloomberg) -- Just two weeks ago, the International Monetary Fund upgraded India’s economic growth forecast to 12.5% -- the quickest rate among major economies. Now, as Covid-19 cases surge the most globally, that bullish view is looking increasingly in doubt.In Delhi, India’s political capital, the streets are mostly empty and the markets nearly deserted with almost all shops closed in response to curbs put in place by the local administration to fight the pandemic. The scene is not so different in Mumbai, the financial hub that accounts for 6% of the national output.Yet for now, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is shunning a nationwide lockdown and encouraging states to keep their economies open. And for that reason, economists are signaling risks to their forecasts, but not tearing them up all together just yet.“This second wave of virus cases may delay the recovery, but it is unlikely in Fitch’s view to derail it,” the ratings company said in an April 22 statement. It stuck to its 12.8% GDP growth forecast for the 12 months through March 2022.The Reserve Bank of India this month also retained its growth estimate of 10.5% for the current fiscal year. But Governor Shaktikanta Das said the surge in infections impart greater uncertainty and could delay economic activity from returning to normalcy.High-frequency data are already pointing to a deepening contraction in retail activity in the week through April 18 relative to its pre-pandemic January 2020 level, said Bloomberg Economics’ Abhishek Gupta. That’s a key risk for an economy where consumption makes up some 60% of gross domestic product.Activity Hit“Localized containment measures will act as a drag on growth,” said Teresa John, an analyst at Nirmal Bang Equities Pvt. in Mumbai, given that 10 Indian states that account for about 80% of the country’s Covid-19 cases contribute nearly 65% of the national output. Still, John left her “conservative” growth estimate unchanged at 7% for the current fiscal year.The reluctance by economists to revisit growth forecasts just yet possibly stems from expectations for the crisis to blow over soon. Fueling that confidence is a vaccination drive that’s covered more than 100 million people of the nation’s over 1.3 billion total, besides the promise of continued support from fiscal and monetary policy makers.“While the rapidity with which cases are rising is high, it is also expected that this wave will be relatively short lived,” said Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.’s Upasna Bhardwaj, who is among the few to have downgraded the economy’s growth forecast -- by 50 basis points to 10% for the current year. “Nonetheless, uncertainty remains,” she said.That uncertainty doesn’t look to be going away in a hurry, with India reporting record 349,691 new coronavirus cases and 2,767 deaths on Sunday. With nearly 17 million cases in total, it is the second-worst affected nation globally, lagging only the U.S.While the outbreak has overwhelmed the nation’s hospitals and crematoriums, it’s also hit consumer confidence in an economy that was only beginning to recover from an unprecedented recession last year.“The surge in infections has led to the re-imposition of partial lockdowns in the more affected cities and states, and could trigger full lockdowns if the situation worsens,” said Kristy Fong, senior investment director for Asian equities at Aberdeen Standard. “This will have a knock-on impact on the re-opening of the economy and recovery prospects.”Those concerns have contributed to the nation’s benchmark stocks index becoming Asia’s worst performer this month, while the rupee put up by far the region’s poorest show over the past month as traders factored in the impact of the curbs on economic growth.Although policy makers have signaled they are ready to take steps to support growth, a failure to flatten the virus curve could exert pressure on monetary and fiscal policies that have already used up most of the conventional space available to them.The government has limited fiscal headroom, having penciled in a near-record borrowing of 12.1 trillion rupees ($162 billion) this year to spur spending in the economy. For its part, the RBI has stood pat since cutting interest rates to a record low last year. It has instead relied on unorthodox tools, including announcing a Government Securities Acquisition Programme, or GSAP, to keep borrowing costs in check.Sovereign bonds are also facing the possibility of more supply if the government needs to spend more to deal with the second wave. Demand is tepid at auctions and the market is banking on central bank support to help ease the supply pressure.“Given the heavy borrowing program and the evolving macro situation wherein growth concerns are again coming back due the second wave of the pandemic and on the other side inflation could remain sticky, we think bond yields will struggle to soften despite RBI’s very laudable efforts,” said B. Prasanna, head of global markets, trading, sales and research at ICICI Bank Ltd.With or without lockdowns, some economists see the pandemic weighing on the confidence of consumers -- the backbone of the economy.“The rising burden of case counts could prove to be a negative distraction to the growth momentum and economic recovery,” said Shubhada Rao, founder at QuantEco Research in Mumbai, who sees a hit to the services sector, especially the contact-intense kind. “Potentially this could dent growth by a percentage point. This remains a developing story.”(Adds new virus count in 10th pragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • German prosecutors charge more VW managers in emissions scandal

    BERLIN (Reuters) -German prosecutors have charged 15 executives from Volkswagen AG and a car supplier in connection with the diesel emissions scandal that emerged in 2015, a spokesman for the prosecutor's office said on Saturday. The suspects are accused of aiding and abetting fraud in combination with tax evasion, indirect false certification and criminal advertising, said Klaus Ziehe from the prosecutor's office in the northern city of Braunschweig. The scandal saw more than nine million vehicles of the VW, Audi, Seat and Skoda brands sold to consumers with a so-called defeat device which helped to circumvent environmental tests of diesel engines.

  • France opens terror probe after police worker killed

    An anti-terrorism investigation has been launched in France after a police administrative worker was fatally stabbed near Paris on Friday.The attacker, identified as a Tunisian national living in France, is said to have stabbed the women in the throat as she walked into a police station. According to a source, the attacker shouted "Allahu Akbar," or "God is Greatest" during the assault before being shot dead by police officers at the scene. President Emmanuel Macron identified the victim as Stephanie and said the nation stood by her family's side.He tweeted: "We will stop at nothing in our resolute fight against Islamist terrorism."France has seen multiple terror attacks in recent years that have killed about 250 people.Friday’s incident came six months after a Chechen teenager beheaded a schoolteacher near Paris. Macron has expressed increasing concern over radicalisation - often non-violent - within Muslim communities.

  • India asks Twitter to take down some tweets critical of its COVID-19 handling

    The Indian government asked social media platform Twitter to take down dozens of tweets, including some by local lawmakers, that were critical of India's handling of the coronavirus outbreak, as cases of COVID-19 again hit a world record. Twitter has withheld some of the tweets after the legal request by the Indian government, a company spokeswoman told Reuters on Saturday. The government made an emergency order to censor the tweets, Twitter disclosed on Lumen database, a Harvard University project.

  • PM Modi says India shaken by coronavirus 'storm', U.S. readies help

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India set a new global record of the most number of COVID-19 infections in a day, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged all citizens to be vaccinated and exercise caution, saying the "storm" of infections had shaken the country. The United States said it was deeply concerned by the massive surge in coronavirus cases in India and was racing to send aid to India. India's number of cases surged by 349,691 in the past 24 hours, the fourth straight day of record peaks, and hospitals in Delhi and across the country are turning away patients after running out of medical oxygen and beds.

  • The Idaho senate has approved a bill to kill 90% of the state's wolves

    The plan to allow 90% of Idaho's wolves to be killed is designed to protect cattle and other livestock.

  • Kremlin critic Navalny ends hunger strike, but political prospects darken

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said on Friday he would start gradually ending a hunger strike after getting medical care, even as the political prospects for him and his movement darkened. Sounding upbeat and emotional, the 44-year-old opposition politician said in an Instagram post that his hunger strike and the support he had received in Russia and the West had delivered "huge progress". The worsening health of Navalny, President Vladimir Putin's most prominent domestic opponent, and the authorities' initial failure to give him the treatment he demanded had triggered a Western diplomatic offensive designed to cajole Moscow to make concessions.