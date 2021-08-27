COVID-19 and children under 12: How the pandemic affects the unvaccinated

Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Half of children aged 12 to 17 have received at least their first vaccination dose against COVID-19, and that age group has the fastest growth rate in vaccinations, the White House said on Friday. The announcement comes as children across the United States begin a new school year and vaccinations in general are at an eight-week high, with 1.1 million doses on Thursday which was the highest single-day total of vaccinations since July 3. "We have now hit a major milestone in our effort to vaccinate adolescents, 50% of 12-to-17-year-olds now have at least their first shot," White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients told reporters.