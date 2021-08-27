COVID-19 and children under 12: How the pandemic affects the unvaccinated
COVID-19 cases have spiked among children especially those under 12 who are unvaccinated. Here’s how to protect them.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Half of children aged 12 to 17 have received at least their first vaccination dose against COVID-19, and that age group has the fastest growth rate in vaccinations, the White House said on Friday. The announcement comes as children across the United States begin a new school year and vaccinations in general are at an eight-week high, with 1.1 million doses on Thursday which was the highest single-day total of vaccinations since July 3. "We have now hit a major milestone in our effort to vaccinate adolescents, 50% of 12-to-17-year-olds now have at least their first shot," White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients told reporters.
Officials offered new hope for the safety of U.S. schoolchildren threatened by COVID-19 on Friday as Gulf Coast hospitals already full of unvaccinated patients braced for the nightmare scenario of a major hurricane causing a wave of fractures, cuts and heart attacks without enough staff to treat the injured. “We have now hit a major milestone,” White House coronavirus coordinator Jeff Zients told reporters at a briefing. A study of COVID-19 cases from the winter pandemic peak in Los Angeles County found that case rates among children and adolescents were about 3½ times lower than in the general community when schools followed federal guidance on mask wearing, physical distancing, testing and other virus measures, officials said.
Dan Bauman was protesting Fort Lauderdale's High School mask mandate when a student tried to stop him. Police say Bauman then pushed the student.
“Really glad they did the opt-out”: Thousands take advantage of a move the board made to allow students to go without face coverings.
A member of Illinois’ Joint Committee on Administrative Rules says the Illinois State Board of Education needs to explain its authority to punish schools for following the governor's mask mandate.
A Texas district is staying open through an intense COVID-19 outbreak across its schools, and a number of colleges updated their vaccination policies to mandate the shot following Pfizer's full FDA approval.
Women and providers say most people don't know they're pregnant that early. It also takes time to make a decision, find a clinic, and secure funds.
We spoke with a psychiatrist about how constant changes to return-to-office plans and COVID vaccine and mask mandates affect our mental health.
