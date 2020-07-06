Exotic meats are a Chinese delicacy. But they're causing concern about another outbreak.

Ou Yang is having a hard time finding snake to eat.

“A very famous restaurant specialized in cooking snakes in my city already stopped providing such dishes,” Ou told NBC News from Foshan, in southern China, where snake has long been regarded as a delicacy. “They are all banned now.”

As the world struggles to contain the coronavirus pandemic, China is clamping down on the sale of wildlife for human consumption amid concerns about another outbreak of a zoonotic disease. What began as a temporary ban to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 is making legislative leaps to a broader ban on the practice — a move international public health and wildlife experts have been urging for years.

While it means Ou will have to forgo his dinners of snakes, crocodiles, boars and bamboo rats, he understands the reasoning.

“I think the ban is helpful to maintain public health safety,” he said.

But experts warn it’s just the first step in preventing another pandemic.

COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, was first detected in Wuhan, a city of 11 million in the province of Hubei in central China, with the initial cases said to be linked to a wildlife market. Researchers later linked this strain of the coronavirus to pangolins, a type of anteater found in Asia and Africa that is poached and sold for consumption as food or as traditional Chinese medicine.

Since then, another outbreak of the virus occurred in Beijing last month — also linked to a wholesale food market.

The problem isn’t unique to Asia. Domesticated animals around the world can also be sources of diseases such as swine and avian flus, experts warn.

Image: Customers purchase pork from a stall at the Wan Chai wet market in Hong Kong. (Isaac Lawrence / AFP via Getty Images file) More

“I think in places like the U.K. and Europe and the U.S., we need to be really careful thinking that it’s an issue happening somewhere else,” said Amy Hinsley, a senior research fellow in wildlife trade at the University of Oxford. “The wildlife trade isn’t just pangolins in Asia.”

Western countries practice hunting and fishing wildlife and contribute to the global trade of exotic pets, Hinsley said.

Experts say the problem generally stems from how and where wildlife and other meats are sold.

“You go to these markets and you've got bats sitting in cages on top of pangolins or civet cats or dogs. It’s just a giant petri dish of viruses,” Jan Vertefeuille, a senior adviser for wildlife conservation with the World Wildlife Fund, said.

That’s why more than 350 experts in public health, epidemiology and related fields from 63 countries endorsed an online campaign launched in April calling on governments and policymakers worldwide to close “high-risk wildlife markets.”

Wildlife markets sell wild animals, living and dead — which may include both legally traded species and illegal, protected species — along with domestic animals. The World Wildlife Fund is distinguishing them from “wet markets” — an all-encompassing term of markets that sell a variety of perishable goods ranging from traditional livestock to produce, similar to a farmers market.

Wildlife markets can be found in some South American and African countries but are most common in China and Southeast Asia.

Image: Cages filled with snakes in the kitchen of the She Wong Lam snake store and restaurant in the Sheung Wan district of Hong Kong, China. (Justin Chin / Bloomberg via Getty Images file) More

At least 200 species of wildlife, from snakes to civet cats to scorpions, are bred and traded in China, according to Peter Li, a China policy specialist for the Humane Society International. The industry was worth about $77 billion in 2016, he said. Some are also exported to nearby nations, mainly to appeal to Chinese tourists, he added.