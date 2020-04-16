COVID-19 Clinical Trial Pipeline Study 2020: Clinical Trial Stages, Drug Mechanism Classes, Companies, Short-term Launch Highlights

DUBLIN, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global COVID-19 Clinical Trial Pipeline Highlights, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global COVID-19 Clinical Trial Pipeline Highlights, 2020 provides the most up-to-date information on key pipeline products in the global COVID-19 market. It covers emerging therapies for COVID-19 in active clinical development stages including early and late-stage clinical trials.



The pipeline data presented in this report helps executives for tracking competition, identifying partners, evaluating opportunities, formulating business development strategies, and executing in-licensing and out-licensing deals.



Clinical Trial Stages: The report provides COVID-19 pipeline products by clinical trial stages including both early and late-stage development - phase 3 clinical trials, phase 2 clinical trials, phase 1 clinical trials, preclinical research, and discovery stage.



Drug Mechanism Classes: The report provides COVID-19 pipeline products by their dominant mechanism of action/drug class. This helps executives categorize products based on their drug class and also assess the strengths and weaknesses of compounds.



Company: The report provides COVID-19 pipeline products by the company.



Short-term Launch Highlights: Find out which COVID-19 pipeline products will be launched in the US and Ex-US till 2025.



Key Topics Covered

1. COVID-19 Pipeline by Stages

2. COVID-19 Phase 3 Clinical Trial Insights

3. COVID-19 Phase 2 Clinical Trial Insights

4. COVID-19 Phase 1 Clinical Trial Insights

5. COVID-19 Preclinical Research Insights

6. COVID-19 Discovery Stage Insights

7. Appendix



List of Tables

Table 1: COVID-19 Phase 3 Clinical Trials, 2020

Table 2: COVID-19 Phase 2 Clinical Trials, 2020

Table 3: COVID-19 Phase 1 Clinical Trials, 2020

Table 4: COVID-19 Preclinical Research, 2020

Table 5: COVID-19 Discovery Stage, 2020



List of Figures

Figure 1: COVID-19 Pipeline Molecules by Clinical Trials Stage, 2020

Figure 2: COVID-19 Phase 3 Clinical Trial Highlights, 2020

Figure 3: COVID-19 Phase 2 Clinical Trial Highlights, 2020

Figure 4: COVID-19 Phase 1 Clinical Trial Highlights, 2020

Figure 5: COVID-19 Preclinical Research Highlights, 2020

Figure 6: COVID-19 Discovery Stage Highlights, 2020



