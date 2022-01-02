COVID-19 concerns grow as millions head back to school
Dr. Fauci said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is considering revising its current guidelines on what to do if you test positive.
Dr. Fauci said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is considering revising its current guidelines on what to do if you test positive.
Random thoughts on what the pandemic has taught (Opinion)
The legislative session starts tomorrow and it might get a little cray.
Ventura County will close its buildings to the public starting next week — as will Oxnard and Ventura — due to rising COVID-19 rates.
Charges include aggravated sexual assault of a child, burglary, theft and DWI third or more time.
Mississippi State football is losing its leading receiver. Makai Polk declared for the NFL draft after a record-breaking year.
Ron Riveras second year at the helm of the franchise will finish with more losses than his debut go-round thanks to Sunday.
"It's just so heartbreaking," said an infectious disease expert at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.
National Educators United has called for a national return to remote instruction for at least two weeks to slow transmission.
The former Liberty product played in 10 games.
The massive blaze destroyed nearly 1,000 homes.
The Murphys were tested "due to a recent known non-family contact in their home," the state announced Sunday. Gov. Phil Murphy tested negative.
Jamie Lillywhite, 36, from Los Angeles tells Men's Health how he lost weight through the keto diet and then built strength and muscle with Ultimate Performance.
Tua Tagovailoa was out-played by old friend Ryan Tannehill. What a brutal way for this Dolphins season to essentially end.
Gif by Kristen Hazzard/The Daily Beast/GettyThe new Netflix film Don’t Look Up is a star-studded allegory about climate change. The world faces a clear and imminent threat, and the question the movie poses is: Will we be able to overcome the narrow self-interests of politicians, the business community, and individual nations to defeat the threat we collectively face? Will too many people around the world be too gullible and passive to demand the right actions from their leaders?In the case of th
Joanna Gaines showed off her Christmas gift on Instagram, and her fans are so excited to see what she got.
A night of revelry can mean an uncomfortable day after. Everett Collection/Shutterstock.comDebaucherous evening last night? You’re probably dealing with veisalgia right now. More commonly known as a hangover, this unpleasant phenomenon has been dogging humanity since our ancestors first happened upon fermentation. Those nasty vertigo-inducing, cold sweat-promoting and vomit-producing sensations after a raucous night out are all part of your body’s attempt to protect itself from injury after you
Miley Cyrus fuels up and hangs out at soundcheck in Miami, ahead of her Miley's New Year's Eve Party concert, which will air on Peacock and NBC from 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 31. Paris Jackson attends the grand opening of Carversteak at Resorts World Las Vegas on Dec. 29. Chantel Jeffries escapes the rain in West Hollywood after grabbing a smoothie from The Earth Bar on Dec. 29.
The following is the full transcript of an interview with University of Chicago Professor Robert Pape on "Face the Nation" on January 2, 2022.
A celebrity doctor offers easy tips — from drinking tea to taking cold showers — to help you feel younger with age.
Priti Patel is under mounting pressure to address the “appalling” delays in resettling Afghans in Britain, amid claims that 4,000 children are still being temporarily housed in hotels.