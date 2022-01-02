COVID-19 conspiracy groups could pivot to pushing climate change misinformation in 2022, experts warn

Joshua Zitser
·2 min read
A protester holds a &#39;Don&#39;t Take Our Freedom Away&#39; placard
A protester holds a placard during the demonstration at Parliament Square, in London, on December 8, 2021.Thomas Krych/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

  • COVID-19 conspiracy groups will pivot to pushing climate change misinformation in 2022, experts say.

  • They will frame climate policy as a "loss of civil liberties," an expert told the PA news agency.

  • Conspiracy theorists are already using phrases like "climate lockdown" to spread misinformation, per PA.

COVID-19 conspiracy groups may pivot to pushing misinformation about the climate crisis in 2022, experts have warned, according to a Press Association (PA) report.

Those who already proliferate baseless conspiracy theories about vaccines and lockdowns could turn their attention to spreading misinformation about climate policy, said one extremism expert.

They will "frame" climate policy as a "loss of civil liberties and loss of freedoms," said Ciaran O'Connor, an analyst at the Institute for Strategic Dialogue (ISD) think tank, during an interview with PA.

Phrases like "green lockdown" and "climate lockdown" are already being used, he continued, which refer to conspiracy theories that groundlessly state environmentalists will order global lockdowns to help reduce carbon emissions.

"That's a merging of Covid worlds and climate disinformation worlds," O'Connor said.

"The climate dialogue, rhetoric, and discussion are going to be rolled into that kind of civil liberties discussion, I think (that) is where you're going to see a lot of these groups go," he went on.

Another expert agrees that climate crisis conspiracy theories will have "more activity" in 2020. Jonathan Bright, an associate professor at the Oxford Internet Institute, told PA that people will be thinking about climate change misinformation "quite a lot."

Telegram, a cross-platform messaging service, will likely host the evolution of these ideas by conspiracy groups, according to O'Connor. And the analyst added that the counter-narrative would have real-world consequences.

"Online actions have offline consequences," O'Connor told PA. "What we're seeing in relation to that idea… is the increased threat especially towards public health officials, towards politicians, and even towards frontline staff, people who are working to protect people."

In November, ahead of the COP26 event, CBS News reported that climate change conspiracies were spreading rapidly on the internet. "We found that climate-change disinformation trends on social networks borrow from themes that were effective during the coronavirus crisis," said Blackbird.AI CEO Wasim Khaled, per the media outlet.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Rain doesn't stop climate change march to Biden's Greenville home New Year's Day

    Dozens gather near President Joe Biden's Wilmington house demanding he declare a climate emergency and oppose new fossil fuel projects.

  • Jake's mice: Searching for answers to the puzzle of autism

    Jake Litvag leaned in for a closer look as a lab mouse scurried around an enclosure, stopping to sniff a large block. Scientists at Washington University in St. Louis bred the mice, and grew stem cells derived from Jake’s blood, to study and find ways to treat his rare disorder – and look for answers to the larger puzzle of autism. Jake’s family raised money for the early research, which scientists then parlayed into a $4 million grant from the National Institutes of Health to delve more deeply into Jake’s gene, one of more than 100 implicated in autism.

  • Ex-aide says Trump is getting 'terrible advice' for planning a news conference on Capitol riot anniversary

    Former President Donald Trump, who plans to hold a press conference on the anniversary of the Capitol riot, is getting "terrible advice" from his inner circle, said a former aide.

  • Record Wave of Emerging-Market IPOs Meets Investors Wary of Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- A record-breaking number of emerging-market companies made their public debuts in 2021, just ahead of what should be a tough year for equity investors.Most Read from BloombergBillionaires Are Embracing Crypto in Case Money ‘Goes to Hell’Goldman Backtracks on Office Return; U.S. Surge: Virus UpdateU.S. Housing Crisis Only Gets Worse as Population ShrinksKids’ Covid Hospitalizations Hit Record in U.S. Omicron SurgeCases Rise ‘Through the Roof’ as Omicron Sweeps Across U.S.While the

  • Cause of massive Colorado fire investigated; 3 missing

    Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle said authorities were pursuing a number of tips and had executed a search warrant at “one particular location.”

  • The CEO of a hotel company traveled for miles to make beds at an understaffed Florida branch

    Housekeeping duties became an important task for the CEO of an Orlando-based hotel company, who wanted to offer support to managers.

  • NWS: EF0 tornado touched down in Glencoe on Wednesday night

    An EF0 tornado caused some property damage, but resulted in no injuries, Wednesday night in Glencoe.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene's Twitter account permanently suspended for COVID misinformation

    Twitter permanently suspended Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's personal account on Sunday, for "repeated violations" of the platform's COVID misinformation policy.Why it matters: The Georgia Republican is an outspoken critic of coronavirus-related mitigation measures and has posted a slew of false and misleading tweets concerning the virus throughout the pandemic. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Greene's Twitter account had previously been suspended in Jul

  • Driftwood Outdoors: No excuse for cabin fever with these outdoor opportunities

    Check out the following Midwestern fishing and hunting opportunities for some winter time outdoor enjoyment.

  • OMG, I Want to Rent That House: Tulum, Mexico

    Courtesy KocomoCasa Sol Penthouse, Tulum, Mexico (Airbnb): Before the Era of Covid began, Tulum was a former hidden gem that was becoming more than a little exposed. Everyone who was anyone was dashing off to the Riviera Maya for some much needed rest and relaxation (capped off by a heavy dose of tequila, we can only assume). But just because Tulum has now firmly taken its place as a hotspot doesn’t mean you should skip it, even if you are trying to find somewhere off the beaten path to take a l

  • China Developers Confront a $197 Billion Challenge in January

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s property developers have mounting bills to pay in January and shrinking options to raise necessary funds.Most Read from BloombergBillionaires Are Embracing Crypto in Case Money ‘Goes to Hell’Goldman Backtracks on Office Return; U.S. Surge: Virus UpdateU.S. Housing Crisis Only Gets Worse as Population ShrinksKids’ Covid Hospitalizations Hit Record in U.S. Omicron SurgeCases Rise ‘Through the Roof’ as Omicron Sweeps Across U.S.The industry will need to find at least $197 bil

  • Letters to the editor | Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022: Protect the vaccinated in classrooms

    Modesto Bee readers let their opinions be heard on topics ranging from the COVID-19 pandemic to unsafe traffic.

  • Yosemite is forcing homeowners to leave without compensation. Here’s why

    “It’s sad. Imagine losing your home after 40 years.”

  • Bradenton company plans to turn bamboo into big business in Florida

    Bradenton-headquartered Rizome, believes bamboo could be big business in Florida — if enough farmers plant the crop.

  • UF rejects GRU to build power plant; company hoped revenues would stabilize electric bills

    Company was hoping plant would generate funds to stabilize customer bills

  • 'Very unsettling': Scientists see troubling signs in humans spreading Covid to deer

    Humans have infected wild deer with Covid-19 in a handful of U.S. states and there’s evidence the virus has been spreading between deer, according to recent

  • Can a future ban on gas-powered cars work? An economist explains

    A 'green' symbol for electric vehicle charging stations. Photo by Michael Marais for Unsplash, CC BY-NDThe U.S. transportation sector is one of the largest contributors of carbon dioxide, the potent driver of climate change. Transportation accounts for about 28% of total U.S. greenhouse gas emissions and, since 1990, emissions in this sector have increased more than in any other area. Reducing greenhouse gas emissions by encouraging the use of electric vehicles promises to be an effective strate

  • A massive oil spill helped one Louisiana billionaire avoid paying income tax for 14 years

    It’s been an environmental nightmare for the region — but a massive tax bonanza for Phyllis Taylor, the owner of Taylor Energy and the fallen rig.

  • New England Is One Cold Snap Away From An Energy Crisis

    The combination of brutal winters and bad planning has left New England vulnerable to a complete grid collapse, and the region isn’t doing much to improve its situation

  • Lawsuit seeks to block 2 geothermal power plants in Nevada

    Conservationists and tribal leaders are suing the U.S. government to try to block construction of two geothermal plants in northern Nevada’s high desert that they say will destroy a sacred hot springs and could push a rare toad to the brink of extinction. The lawsuit filed by the Center for Biological Diversity and Fallon Paiute-Shoshone Tribe says the project would turn a “pristine and unique location of ecological value and spiritual significance” into an industrial site. Environmentalists nationally have rallied around President Joe Biden’s ambitious renewable energy agenda, which embraces solar, wind and geothermal production.