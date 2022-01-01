COVID-19 continues to disrupt holiday travel
The coronavirus continues to plague holiday travel. The recent surge in cases has left airlines with employee shortages and bad weather has only made things worse. Tom Wait reports.
WHERE SHOULD I RETIRE? Kris Cunningham never expected to be living in Panama. When her husband, Joel, started talking about retiring to Central America, “I thought he had lost his mind.” She didn’t have a passport and had never been abroad.
Philippine Airlines has said it has emerged from bankruptcy after a US court approved its plan to slash up to $2 billion in debt and obtain additional capital.
More than 200 flights were canceled in the last 24 hours at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport as of Dec. 31 and many other flights were delayed.
Courtesy KocomoCasa Sol Penthouse, Tulum, Mexico (Airbnb): Before the Era of Covid began, Tulum was a former hidden gem that was becoming more than a little exposed. Everyone who was anyone was dashing off to the Riviera Maya for some much needed rest and relaxation (capped off by a heavy dose of tequila, we can only assume). But just because Tulum has now firmly taken its place as a hotspot doesn’t mean you should skip it, even if you are trying to find somewhere off the beaten path to take a l
The omicron variant and winter storms are prompting fresh waves of U.S. flight cancelations heading into the New Year's holiday weekend.Driving the news: More than 1,300 domestic flights scheduled for Friday have been cancelled as of 11:30 a.m. on Friday, per FlightAware's latest tally of flights into the U.S., departing or within the country. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The tracking site reports nearly 2,660 cancelations globally for the same perio
United Airlines said Friday that it will offer triple pay to pilots who pick up extra flights as bad weather and the omicron variant continue to slam the
On Thursday, more than 200 delays were reported in and out of Sky Harbor Airport with 31 cancellations so far. FOX 10's Irene Snyder reports.
United pilots will receive triple pay for extra flights taken through Jan. 29, while Spirit flight attendants will get double pay through Jan. 4.
The stocks of cruise operators slid in the last few days of 2021 but held up relatively well in the second half of December.
ORLANDO, Fla. — Walt Disney World is reopening Typhoon Lagoon as the new year dawns. The water park had been closed since the beginning of the resort’s pandemic shutdown in March 2020. Disney lists popular attractions such as Crush ‘n’ Gusher, Miss Adventure Falls, Castaway Creek, Humunga Kowbunga and the surf pool as returning upon reopening. It will also restart surf lessons and private ...
'We are not dreaming of any specific spot or activities. Enjoyment of our retirement years is the main factor'
Airlines have cut around 20,000 flights since Christmas Eve, including 3,000 on Thursday, according to data from FlightAware.
Kaitlyn McCaffrey has traveled to most of the world gaining popularity for her travel blogs. But following an accident in Bali, where she suffered severe brain trauma, the short trip from the Santa Clara Valley Medical Center to her home in Santa Clara Thursday was perhaps her biggest.
American's high-anticipated route between Seattle and Bangalore is finally launching on October 29 using a Boeing 787 Dreamliner.
Raise your hand if it is a dream to visit the motherland. It’s ours too! Since the beginning of time, […] The post Five destinations in Africa to visit this winter appeared first on TheGrio.
Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific Airlines is suspending cargo flights for a week due to stricter quarantine requirements for air crews, potentially adding to strain on global supply chains. Long-haul flights to Europe, across the Pacific and to Riyadh and Dubai are suspended through Jan. 6, the airline said Thursday. Hong Kong is tightening up virus restrictions after confirming its first cases of community transmission of the omicron variant of the coronavirus on Friday, tied to a Cathay Pacific crew member who had returned from the United States on Christmas Day.
Safety tips are vital to follow for skiers and snowboarders, who might need help on the mountain at some point.
The “Bus Sleeping Tour,” billed as the longest bus route in Hong Kong, offers restless residents an escape from the pandemic routine but also a chance to sleep.
If you've thought about buying a second home as a vacation property, now may be a good time to do so. According to a recent report by Redfin, second-home buyer demand is slowing down, which will open...
Omicron cases and winter weather have made holiday travel miserable for many Americans. With no end in sight, here's what air travelers can expect.