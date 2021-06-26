Covid-19: Crowds flee Dhaka ahead of strict Bangladesh lockdown

·2 min read
Crowds of people at Dhaka&#39;s ferry ports
The strict lockdown measures come into force on Monday

Crowds of people have flocked to Dhaka's ferry terminals to try and get out of the city before a strict national lockdown comes into force.

For seven days from Monday, no one in Bangladesh will be allowed to leave their homes unless in an emergency.

As a result, people are fleeing the busy capital city for their homes in towns and villages.

Covid cases in the country have surged, many linked to the Delta variant first identified in neighbouring India.

The latest wave of the virus in Bangladesh began about six weeks ago. On 15 May there were 261 new cases and 22 deaths reported. On Friday there were 5,869 new cases and 108 deaths - the country's second-highest daily death toll of the whole pandemic.

Many hospitals are overwhelmed with patients and are struggling to cope, particularly those on the border with India.

Because of the sharp rise in cases, rail and bus services are already suspended, with an exception for emergency services.

People hoping to leave the city have resorted to hiring private hire vehicles, or even walking, because of the transport closures.

A statement released by Bangladesh's Press Information Department (PID) said all offices, including government, semi-government and private offices, would also shut.

BBC South Asia editor Jill McGivering reports that low-income workers and day labourers will be among the worst hit by the stringent lockdown.

Man handing a young boy to another man at the ferry port
People are trying to flee Dhaka and get home to towns and villages

Health department spokesman Robed Amin told AFP news agency police and border guards would be deployed to enforce the lockdown and stop people from leaving their homes.

He added that the army could also be deployed if needed.

"It is a dangerous and alarming situation," he said. "If we don't contain it now, we will face an India-like situation."

A second wave of Covid infections, driven largely by the Delta variant, devastated India in April and May. Although the country is beginning to reopen, experts have warned it could see a third wave in the next few months.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Sydney, Australia, begins two-week COVID lockdown

    Australia's largest city is locking down until at least July 9 amid a surge in cases of the Delta COVID-19 variant

  • Sophia Dunkley to make England ODI debut against India

    The 22-year-old made an unbeaten 74 in last week’s Test match.

  • Video: Humidity in Massachusetts will stay in tropical range during upcoming heat wave

    A heat advisory is in effect for areas of Massachusetts, but StormTeam 5 says it will likely expand Monday and Tuesday.

  • UPDATE 1-Fed's Rosengren says possible conditions for rate increase could be met next year

    It is possible the U.S. economy could reach the conditions on maximum employment and inflation that would merit an interest rate increase next year, but it will be important to watch the data, Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Eric Rosengren said on Friday. Rosengren declined to provide his projection for interest rates, stressing the Fed's policy will depend on economic data. Rosengren said he expects the U.S. economy to grow by about 7% this year, and for inflation to be slightly above 2% next year.

  • Desperate for a deal, lawmakers announce police reform 'framework'

    A small group of lawmakers issued a statement declaring “an agreement on a framework” for police reform, meeting a self-imposed deadline to accomplish something before the Senate adjourned for two weeks.

  • Teens are being hospitalized with eating disorders at double the rate since the pandemic began, report says

    According to new research, eating disorders among adolescents are increasingly common, and one treatment center has a six-month waitlist.

  • Enrique becomes 1st hurricane of 2021 season

    This image was captured on Saturday afternoon, June 26, 2021, and shows Hurricane Enrique off the coast of Mexico over waters off the eastern Pacific Ocean. (CIRA at Colorado State/GOES-West) While Atlantic tropical activity has diminished to a slight simmer for the time being after Claudette's tour of the southeastern United States, waters over the eastern Pacific have spawned the first hurricane of the 2021 season for either basin -- Enrique. Enrique was upgraded to a tropical storm and the fi

  • France's Afghanistan: Emmanuel Macron's retreat from Mali sees surge in jihadists attacks

    Jihadist groups have ramped up attacks in Africa's Sahel region as France prepares to shut down its military operation and withdraw some of its 5,000 soldiers from the region in the long-running conflict dubbed 'France's Afghanistan'. The situation remains volatile. In the past few days, suspected armed extremists kidnapped then released five Catholics, including an abbot, in central Mali, where a car bomb also went off, injuring six French soldiers and four Malians. Attacks have also surged in

  • Mass. doctor explains 'Delta Plus' variant

    Tufts Dr. Helen Boucher explains the new variant is called Delta Plus because it's a mutation of the Delta variant that has been discussed before.

  • 'Progress' flag to fly at State Department for 1st time to mark Pride Month

    A year after Pride flags were banned from being displayed at U.S embassies, the State Department, for the first time, will raise the "Progress" flag outside its building in Washington on Friday and throughout the weekend in celebration of Pride. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced earlier this week that the agency would display the flag to close out Pride Month, describing it as "a symbol that encompasses the diversity and intersectionality of LGBTQI persons and communities around the world." There will be a flag-raising ceremony at the State Department on Friday with remarks from Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer Ambassador Gina Abercrombie-Winstanley and glifaa president Jeff Anderson to mark the moment, according to an agency release.

  • Report: Chauncey Billups agrees to become next Blazers coach

    If Damian Lillard wants Billups it is likely to happen.

  • How Isaac Hayes’ ‘Shaft’ Reinvented the Game for Film Music

    Fifty years ago this month, Isaac Hayes changed the course of movie music with his score for “Shaft.” Not only did Hayes, 29 at the time, become the first Black man to win a music Oscar for his title song, but the success of his two-LP soundtrack album assured that every Black action-adventure film for […]

  • On the Front Line: A Night With Afghan Commandos

    SOMEWHERE OVER HELMAND PROVINCE, Afghanistan — As the city lights faded and the Soviet-era military helicopter banked over the fields and canals of southern Afghanistan one night in May, the Afghan commandos on board made their final checks, looking at maps and adjusting their weapons before turning on their night-vision goggles. Their objective: to dismantle a bomb-making factory inside a squat mud-brick house in Chah Anjir, a village in Nadali, a district in Helmand province that is completely

  • Analysis: 'White America can keep kicking Derek Chauvin,' but what does it mean for systemic change?

    The question is whether Chauvin's prison sentence changes a thing for Black men and people of color who are disproportionately killed by police.

  • Prince Harry Arrives in the U.K. Ahead of Princess Diana Statue Unveiling at Kensington Palace

    A source tells ET Prince Harry has arrived in the U.K. for the unveiling of a new statue of his late mother, Princess Diana. Harry and his brother, Prince William, are set to attend a small event to mark the unveiling of a statue they commissioned of their mother in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace on July 1. A source previously told ET that Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, will not attend the unveiling of the statue after welcoming their daughter, Lilibet Diana, earlier this month. Royal expert Katie Nicholl told ET in April that while Harry and William still have a long way to go when it comes to repairing their relationship, the unveiling of the statue of their late mother is a significant event.

  • NBA Draft Combine Notes: Knicks preparing for possibility of trading up

    Based on who the Knicks have interviewed at the NBA Draft Combine, it looks like they’re prepared for the possibility of trading up in the draft.

  • Democrats cite Ku Klux Klan Act in suits over ‘Trump Train’ Texas bus incident

    Lawsuits claim Trump supporters conspired to intimidate and harass Biden-Harris campaigners The FBI previously confirmed it was investigating the incident in which vehicles flying flags in support of Trump’s re-election effort besieged a Biden bus. Photograph: Michael Reynolds/EPA A convoy of Trump supporters that swarmed a Biden-Harris campaign bus on a Texas highway last October violated the Ku Klux Klan Act of 1871, which prohibits violent election intimidation, two new lawsuits allege. One s

  • AOC says 'thank heavens' the GOP didn't have a majority in the House after the election, otherwise Biden wouldn't have been certified as president

    With a GOP majority in the House, "we do not know what would have happened in terms of certification of election results," Ocasio-Cortez said.

  • All of the 'Fast and Furious' movies, ranked from worst to best

    After watching all of the "Fast" franchise films - including "Fast 9" (aka "F9") - here's our definitive ranking of all 10 films.

  • Covid: NSW sees 30 new Covid cases as Sydney locks down

    New South Wales reports 30 new cases on the second day of Greater Sydney's two-week lockdown.