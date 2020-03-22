COVID-19 damages retirement plans

Not dwelling on the gruesome losses on Wall Street. Not looking at your 401(k) every other minute.

The old adages grew much harder to follow in March as we watched the Dow plunge by more than 30% from the records set just a month ago.

The pocketbook realities realties of COVID-19 have hit us everywhere from our workplaces to our 401(k) plans.

One reader in West Bloomfield, Michigan emailed me confidentially: "I'm not selling, buying or checking my account. Not much I can do to change what happens now."

We're looking at loss all around us. Loss of savings. Loss of jobs. Loss of lives.

So, maybe, not looking at your 401(k) could be the best personal care move that you can make as we adjust to the drastically altered new normal.

Jane McNamara closed the doors on her Michigan Jazzercise studio temporarily at noon Monday. The emotion of the moment led her to snap a photo of herself at the door with the bright yellow dot saying "Facility Closed."

"I'm walking away from something that I never thought I would have to shut down," she said Tuesday in a phone interview.

She's hoping to be back in business March 31. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued an executive order that closed fitness centers, gyms, exercise studios, bars, seating at restaurants, and other spots to limit the spread of the virus. The closures will continue until 11:59 p.m. March 30.

"At this time, it's easy to panic. It's easy to think poor me," McNamara said.

But she's not going there.

"This is a very positive thing that we're all doing to help save each other," McNamara said. "No time to be selfish."

"You can handle a short-term hit," she said, noting that many customers haven't canceled their automatic monthly payments.

At the same time, though, the center is losing walk-in customers who pay by the class and has had trouble signing up new customers as the coronavirus scare built in the past month or so.

Retirement savings

"It affects the bottom line," McNamara said.

She's the only paycheck in a one-person household.

McNamara, 64, knows she's lost money on her retirement savings, too, but she hasn't looked at all her accounts to calculate the losses. She doesn't want to do it.

"It's not as bad as 2008-09," McNamara said. "Back then, I lost my home. I went underwater and I lost my home." Her home was sold in a short-sale for less than the balance on the mortgage during the collapse in the housing market.

McNamara, who is a cancer warrior, said it's important to be mindful of the human suffering associated with the coronavirus outbreak. "It makes me grateful that I'm not sick with this."

Ticket broker: 'My income is going to be zero'

Randy Smith, 59, is a ticket re-seller who lost his line of work in March as big name artists canceled or postponed blockbuster concerts amidst the coronavirus crisis. He knows his retirement savings has seen big losses, too, after the market meltdown associated with the coronavirus fears. More

Randy Smith, 59, lost his line of work in March as big name artists canceled or postponed blockbuster concerts amidst the coronavirus crisis.

"My income is going to be zero for however long everything is going to be shut down," said Smith.

Smith is a ticket broker and typically buys and sells tickets for entertainment events, comedy shows, theater productions. Names like the Rolling Stones or Elton John would have brought in big money; not now. He stopped trying to selling tickets for Detroit's professional sports teams long ago.

"Our teams are so poor. The demand is just not there," Smith said.

The abrupt halt to large gatherings and the stock market meltdown hit him at exactly the wrong time.

He just bought a condo and tapped into a sizable chunk of cash to do so. He still has some emergency cash on hand but not as much as he did before buying the condo.

"I will live like college students," said Smith, who was an attorney for many years. "I guess Ramen noodles still taste good."