The COVID-19 death toll in India could be up to 10 times higher than the official 200,000 figure, experts say

Sophia Ankel
·3 min read
india covid
India's second coronavirus wave is rapidly sliding into a devastating and deadly crisis. Insider

  • This week, India's official COVID-19 death toll passed 200,000, according to government figures.

  • However experts worry the death toll could be five to 10 times higher, multiple reports say.

  • Morgues are so overwhelmed that bodies have had to be cremated in makeshift pyres in parking lots.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

Medical experts and frontline workers are casting doubt over India's official COVID-19 death toll as the country passed its 200,000 mark on Thursday, according to multiple reports.

India, which is in the midst of a devastating second coronavirus wave, reported 3,498 deaths on Thursday, according to health ministry data. It was the third day in a row the country recorded more than 3,000 deaths a day.

But medical experts and frontline workers worry the actual death toll may actually be much higher.

Read more: Hospitals in India are turning patients away and COVID-19 cases are skyrocketing. But Prime Minister Modi is on the campaign trail and ignoring the crisis.

A New York Times investigation published this week found "mounting evidence" that suggested fatalities are being "overlooked or downplayed" by the government.

"It's a complete massacre of data," Bhramar Mukherjee, an epidemiologist at the University of Michigan, told the Times. "From all the modeling we've done, we believe the true number of deaths is two to five times what is being reported."

Experts interviewed by Reuters have suggested the death toll could even be between five to 10 times higher than what is being reported.

A Sky News investigation found that deaths were being underreported in several crematoriums across the capital, New Dehli. Funeral workers told Sky News that they've "been told to give [lower] numbers by higher authorities."

Dr Manas Gumta, the general secretary of the Association of Health Service Doctors, West Bengal, told the Observer this week: "A huge suspected COVID-positive population is certainly staying away from the tests. I believe the actual number of people dying of COVID is two to three times higher than what the government is reporting."

As COVID-19 deaths surge in the country, crematory workers say they have become overburdened.

Some cities have turned parks and parking lots into makeshift crematoriums to keep up with the abundance of bodies.

In the Seemapuri crematorium in New Dehli, the staff has been so overwhelmed they've launched a ticketing system, CNN reported.

Jitender Signh Shunty, who runs a service in New Dehli, told Insider he's getting only two hours of sleep a night.

"These days I don't even get two hours of sleep," he said. "At 7 a.m. I come here, I start dispatching ambulances, or I arrange for a dead body to be picked up, then get it cremated."

Shunty, who says he used to only cremate 10 bodies a day, now estimates that number to be around 90.

"I can work 21 out of 24 hours a day - I am not the kind of person who breaks down easily," Shunty added. "But in this wave of the coronavirus, I've seen the dead bodies of small children and women who have become widows at a young age. They all have died for no good reason."

At the time of writing, India has reported more than 19 million cases and more than 211,000 coronavirus deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to a tracker by Johns Hopkins University.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • India Covid crisis: US tells citizens to leave the country

    The US has issued a "do not travel" advisory as India battles a devastating coronavirus wave.

  • A second wave of COVID-19 is overwhelming India right now. Here's what we know.

    The surge in cases in India threatens global efforts to tamp down the pandemic and return to pre-COVID life.

  • What it's like for crematorium workers who can't keep up with the bodies as India's COVID-19 deaths surge past 200,000

    As COVID-19 deaths hit unprecedented rates in India, one man is doing what he can to honor those who have died.

  • Brazil passes 400,000 COVID-19 fatalities with high death toll to plateau for months

    RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) -Brazil on Thursday became the second country to pass 400,000 COVID-19 deaths after the United States, and experts warned the daily toll could remain high for several months due to slow vaccinations and loosening social restrictions. Brazil on Thursday registered 3,001 new COVID-19 deaths, taking its total since the pandemic began to 401,186 fatalities, the Health Ministry said. A brutal surge of coronavirus infections this year has pushed hospitals around the country to the brink of their capacities and led to 100,000 deaths in just over a month.

  • India's daily COVID-19 cases pass 400,000 as second wave worsens

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India recorded more than 400,000 new COVID-19 cases for the first time on Saturday as it battles a devastating second wave, and the country's massive new vaccination drive was hampered in some areas by shortages of the shots. West Bengal state was unable to start a drive aimed at adults aged between 18 and 45 due to a shortage of shots and urged the federal government to provide more supplies, a senior state health official said, declining to be named as he was not authorised to speak with media. Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of the hard-hit state of Delhi on Friday urged people not to queue at vaccination centres, promising more vaccines would arrive "tomorrow or the day after".

  • Exclusive: Scientists say India government ignored warnings amid coronavirus surge

    A forum of scientific advisers set up by the government warned Indian officials in early March of a new and more contagious variant of the coronavirus taking hold in the country, five scientists who are part of the forum told Reuters. Despite the warning, four of the scientists said the federal government did not seek to impose major restrictions to stop the spread of the virus. Millions of largely unmasked people attended religious festivals and political rallies that were held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, leaders of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and opposition politicians.

  • Why This NYPD Detective Is Suing a Protester

    NEW YORK — When demonstrations against racism and brutality in policing filled New York’s streets last summer, the police confronted protesters with tactics so aggressive and at times violent that a remorseful Mayor Bill de Blasio later issued a public apology. But a year after George Floyd’s murder, police officers around the country say that they have been subjected to taunts and insults during the demonstrations that have left them feeling vilified. Now, one New York City police union is testing an unusual new tactic to hit back at protesters: suing them. Last week, on the same day de Blasio released new guidelines for how the police would respond to protests, a New York City Police detective, Vincent Cheung, announced that he was suing a protester who was caught on video hurling racist, anti-Asian insults at him during a protest in March. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Police in New York and around the country have occasionally brought lawsuits against people who attack and injure them physically. But a lawsuit from an officer over words used at a protest — even hateful ones — raises thorny questions about free speech, which is often protected even at its most vitriolic. Lawyers who observe police action closely said that they could not recall a lawsuit of this type — pursuing monetary damages from a protester for language used at a demonstration — being filed before and added that even if the suit is wholly unsuccessful, it could still represent a new way for the police to confront protesters. A lawyer representing Cheung said that the police believe that civil court is “the only remedy with which they are left.” “Many officers have said they wouldn’t hesitate to seek that remedy, not with the expectation of a financial windfall, but hopefully as a deterrent to such uncivilized and dangerous behavior,” said the lawyer, James M. Moschella. In a video of the confrontation released by the police, the protester, Terrell Harper, was just feet from Cheung’s face as he cursed at him, punctuating his comments with racist stereotypes mocking Cheung, who is Chinese American. In the moment, Cheung made no move to apprehend Harper, who is Black. The protest, on a chilly March evening in downtown Manhattan, continued. Harper said he returned home to Asbury Park, New Jersey, after the protest, which he said was a weekly demonstration for transgender rights and “in solidarity with end Asian hate.” Five days later, eight people were killed in a shooting in Atlanta, six of them of Asian descent, accelerating already-growing concerns about anti-Asian hate. A week later, the police released the video of Harper. At the news conference last week, at the headquarters of his union, the Detectives Endowment Association, Cheung said he had often encountered verbal abuse before, but that he was surprised that during a demonstration for racial justice and equality, Harper had gone on what he called “an anti-Asian beratement for over 15 minutes.” “That type of hate directed towards myself as an Asian American is just disgusting,” he said. The lawsuit said that Cheung had suffered severe emotional distress and was permanently and seriously injured by Harper’s conduct, which, it said, had incapacitated him from his usual duties and required him to seek medical attention. It asked that the court compel Harper to pay unspecified monetary damages. In interviews, Harper, 39, apologized for what he acknowledged were racist comments. He said the video had been taken out of context, and that he typically uses racist remarks as part of a broader explanatory monologue to demonstrate what racism looks and feels like. “I’ve got to change my method, and I came out and apologized for that,” he said. He said that he had been organizing demonstrations all year and that the lawsuit, along with targeting him specifically, represented a way for the police to stoke tension between Asian and Black communities in New York. Megan Watson, a Korean American organizer who has attended several marches with Harper, said that she had worked with him to organize a February march in solidarity with the Asian American community against police brutality. She agreed that the lawsuit was a way to scapegoat a protest leader and deepen long-standing tensions between the communities. She compared Harper’s monologues, which she had observed, to comedic roasts, but said that she had not heard him use anti-Asian language before. She had, however, spoken to him about the video, she said. “He understands how it comes across. He understands that there’s work to do,” she said. The detective’s lawsuit also said that Harper had spit in his face. Harper emphatically denied that, saying he believed the police would have arrested him had he done so. Asked why he had not arrested or otherwise engaged Harper, Cheung said that it “was not the right moment.” Moschella argued that Harper’s insults would cause more violence against Asians and Asian Americans in New York. “There’s a direct connection between hate speech and violence that is being caused to racial and ethnic groups in this city,” he said. “Words matter.” Eugene O’Donnell, a professor at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice and a former police officer, predicted more lawsuits like Cheung’s, saying that police have been frustrated by the language protesters lobbed at them, particularly rhetoric that targets officers’ race and gender. He added that even if a judge were to rule against the detective, the lawsuit demonstrated a “tremendous amount of potential for police unions.” In recent months, city and state leaders have criticized the Police Department’s response to the protests that followed Floyd's murder. A city report released in December found that the department “badly mishandled” those demonstrations. In January, the department was sued by New York’s attorney general, who has called for a monitor to oversee the police’s handling of protests. Richard Aborn, president of the Citizens Crime Commission of New York City, a nonprofit group that works to improve criminal justice practices, said Cheung’s lawsuit spoke to the sense of political isolation that police feel. He said it could represent a novel way of holding demonstrators accountable. “Under the right circumstances, it might be an appropriate response to unnecessary harassment of a cop,” he said. Lawyers who study civil liberties said that the suit could well have a chilling effect on speech and protests. Alexander A. Reinert, a professor at the Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law, said Harper’s speech had been “reprehensible,” but added that even outrageous, hateful and discriminatory speech is not always actionable. He pointed to a Supreme Court case from 2011 which found that hateful speech is protected if it involves what the court called “matters of public concern.” But he said that even if Harper were to use that or other defenses in court, or the detective’s lawsuit was otherwise unsuccessful, the suit could have a chilling effect on people’s speech at protests. Remy Green, a New York-based civil rights lawyer, said that a new state law designed to make frivolous, speech-based suits harder to bring would quite likely apply to the detective’s lawsuit. The law could require Cheung to pay Harper’s legal fees. The police themselves, in New York and around the country, have long been granted broad protections from lawsuits under a legal doctrine known as qualified immunity. But, at least in New York City, that may soon change. On Sunday, legislation passed by the New York City Council that would make it easier to sue officers became law. A day later, Cheung’s union posted a video on Twitter of another of its detectives being approached by a 25-year-old man and rapped on the head with a long, white stick. The man was charged by police with assault and criminal possession of a weapon. The union said it was considering whether or not to sue. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Coronavirus news – live: Deadline missed for travel ‘green list’ as Australians returning from India face jail

    Follow the latest updates and statistics

  • Suns beat Jazz 121-100, now tied for NBA's best record

    The Phoenix Suns had their All-Star backcourt on the court and playing well. As for the Utah Jazz, their All-Star backcourt was injured and on the bench. Devin Booker scored 31 points, Chris Paul had 12 points and nine assists and the Suns pulled into a tie for the best record in the NBA by cruising past the Jazz 121-100 on Friday night.

  • There’s a COVID-19 Crisis in India—and the Yoga Community Is Nowhere to be Found

    Many love their chai tea and vinyasa but are silent about Indians dying.

  • The Talk - Carly Pearce on New Album '29' and Refining Life Post Divorce

    Carly Pearce opens up about her new music and life after divorcing Michael Ray after eight months of marriage. "I don't think that you can ever prepare yourself for some of the things that life throws at you, and I think for me, music has always been my go-to place when I feel lost. And it really did save me during this time, and I think that I embraced grief in all ways, and really pushed myself to be even more vulnerable, in this project, than I could be. And just showing people, and showing fans, that it's okay to not be to okay." On her new album '29' Pearce adds, "When I lost Busbee my producer, I knew that I had to make sure that this next project was 100% me." She adds, "I think you have to trust your journey and life is full of things that we don't expect sometimes. And it's just how do you deal with it? And for me, it was a moment of how I got through things of saying, am I going to let this define me or refine me?"

  • One Pfizer vaccine protects against coronavirus variants – but possibly only in those who overcame the infection naturally

    The results highlight the importance of taking up both jab doses.

  • 'Things are going to get much worse before they get better' in India: Expert

    The U.S. announced a travel ban from India for non-U.S. citizens as case counts in India continue to surge daily, setting new global records.

  • Indian Scientists Beg Modi to Stop Hiding the COVID Data

    Adnan Abidi via ReutersMore than 350 scientists in India have signed a petition begging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to publicly release crucial COVID-19 data in a desperate attempt to mitigate the spread and predict the next surge.Some fear that Modi’s desire to keep such vital information on variants, tests carried out, recovered patients, and vaccine efficacy secret suggests that the 18.7 million cases reported and 208,330 deaths might be a radical understatement of the scale of the problem.India logged an astonishing 386,452 new cases Friday as fresh appeals for more space and firewood for cremations compounded the lack of hospital beds and oxygen. The petition asks Modi to release “granular” data, the Associated Press reports. That data could be used to help mitigate future surges to better prepare with hospital beds, oxygen, and even intensive care units. Without sufficient data, scientists are unable to do anything but stand by and watch the situation get worse.The appeal also blames Modi’s drive to make India self-reliant by importing medical raw materials rather than full vaccines and supplies, calling his government’s actions an obstacle. “Such restrictions, at this time, only serve to impede our ability to deal with COVID-19,” the appeal says, according to the AP. India’s army chief M.M. Naravane has also offered the use of military hospitals to help take pressure off public facilities, telling desperate families to go to nearby bases to ask for help in a move that Modi originally resisted.Starting Saturday, all Indian citizens over 18 will eligible for a vaccine where they are available. Health Minister Harash Vardhan said aid sent by 40 countries has started to take some pressure off the collapsed health system. On Friday, the first of the $100 million worth of supplies from the U.S. arrived, including a first shipment of the pledged 1,000 oxygen cylinders, 15 million N95 masks, and 1 million rapid antigen tests. Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Coronavirus latest news: Australians returning from India face jail amid deadly Covid surge

    Overseas holidays get green light from May 17 Isolation rules eased for care home residents Travel traffic light system: what is it and how will it work? Inside India's ‘war room’ connecting Covid sick with medicine Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial Australians returning home from India will be banned from entering the country from Monday and could face jail if they disobey. Government officials have said that it will be a criminal offence for Australian residents and citizens who have been in India to return home, including those who have been in India within 14 days of the date they plan to return. The temporary emergency ruling, issued late on Friday, is the first time Australia has made it a criminal offence for its citizens to return home. The move is part of strict measures to stop travellers entering Australia from the world's second most populous nation as it contends with a surge in Covid-19 cases and deaths. On Saturday, India saw another record daily rise in cases, making it the first country in the world to surpass the 400,000 mark. The new restrictions come into effect in Australia from May 3, and those who breach the ban risk civil penalties and up to five years imprisonment, Health Minister Greg Hunt said in a statement. "The government does not make these decisions lightly," Mr Hunt said. "However, it is critical the integrity of the Australian public health and quarantine systems is protected and the number of COVID-19 cases in quarantine facilities is reduced to a manageable level." The government will reconsider the restrictions on May 15. Follow the latest updates below.

  • Rachel Bilson Says Rami Malek Contacted Her After She Called Him Out for That Rude DM

    Welcome to 2021’s most awkward celebrity story!

  • 'Police killed my brother': California police release footage showing officers kneeling on man for 5 minutes before he died

    The Alameda Police Department released body camera footage showing officers kneeling on Mario Gonzalez for more than five minutes before he lost consciousness and later died, a death his family says mirrors what happened to George Floyd.

  • India is in crisis. Showing more empathy is the least we can do.

    In India, doctors are begging for medical supplies and crematoriums are overflowing with dead bodies. How to tap into empathy to care for others.

  • Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Photo of Daughter Chicago and Cousin True Thompson Cuddling Up Together

    In a post shared by Kim Kardashian, the cousins were pictured giving each other a big hug as they snuggled in bed

  • Trisha Yearwood Still Has These Scary COVID-19 Symptoms Months After Diagnosis

    Trisha Yearwood isn’t completely over her battle with COVID-19 after being diagnosed in late February. Even though she’s now free from the virus, she has some lingering symptoms that make her job as a chef that much harder. On Tuesday’s episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the country singer revealed that she hasn’t regained her […]