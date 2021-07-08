COVID-19 deaths hit 4 million worldwide as countries rush to vaccinate
The global death toll from COVID-19 eclipsed 4 million Wednesday as the crisis increasingly becomes a race between the vaccine and the highly contagious Delta variant.
Hospitals in parts of Missouri are struggling to cope with a spike by COVID-19 cases as the Delta variant spreads among unvaccinated people. CBS News' Nancy Chen joined "CBSN AM" to bring us an update on the situation.
Dr. Jen Ashton answers viewers’ health questions about COVID-19 variants.
The Delta variant is taking hold as the new dominant strain of COVID-19. It's hitting the unvaccinated hard in America's heartland. Nancy Chen shares more.
