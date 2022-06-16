WHO: COVID-19 deaths rise, reversing a 5-week decline

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
    Director general of the World Health Organization

GENEVA (AP) — After five weeks of declining coronavirus deaths, the number of fatalities reported globally increased by 4% last week, according to the World Health Organization.

In its weekly assessment of the pandemic issued on Thursday, the U.N. health agency said there were 8,700 COVID-19 deaths last week, with a 21% jump in the Americas and a 17% increase in the Western Pacific.

WHO said coronavirus cases continued to fall, with about 3.2 million new cases reported last week, extending a decline in COVID-19 infections since the peak in January. Still, there were significant spikes of infection in some regions, with the Middle East and Southeast Asia reporting increases of 58% and 33% respectively.

“Because many countries have reduced surveillance and testing, we know this number is under-reported,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said earlier this week. He said there was “no acceptable level of deaths from COVID-19,” given that the global community now has the vaccines, medicines and diagnostics to stop the virus.

While many rich countries in Europe and North America have mostly dropped their virus restrictions, China's extreme COVID-19 policies have meant more mass testing, quarantines and sequestering of anyone who was in contact with a case.

China’s capital put school back online this week in one of its major districts amid a new COVID-19 outbreak linked to a nightclub. Residents in Beijing are still undergoing regular testing — mostly every other day — and must wear masks and swipe a mobile phone app to enter public places and facilitate case tracing.

China has maintained its “zero-COVID” policy despite considerable economic costs and an assertion from the head of the World Health Organization that the policy isn’t sustainable.

This week, U.S. officials moved a step closer to authorizing coronavirus vaccines for the youngest children, after the Food and Drug Administration’s vaccine advisers gave a thumbs-up to vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech for children under 5.

The outside experts voted unanimously that the benefits of the shots outweigh any risks for children under 5 — that’s roughly 18 million youngsters. They are the last age group in the U.S. without access to COVID-19 vaccines, and many parents have been anxious to protect their little children.

If all the regulatory steps are cleared, shots should be available next week.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • N. Korea reports another disease outbreak amid COVID-19 wave

    North Korea reported a new “epidemic" of an intestinal disease on Thursday, an unusual announcement from the secretive country that is already contending with a COVID-19 outbreak and severe economic turmoil. It’s unclear how many people are infected in what the official Korean Central News Agency said was “an acute enteric epidemic” in southwestern Haeju city. Such diseases routinely occur in North Korea, where there is a shortage of water treatment facilities and the public health system has been largely broken for decades.

  • Dr. Anthony Fauci, who has led the U.S. through the pandemic, has tested positive for COVID-19

    Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser who has led the U.S. through the pandemic, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement from the National Institutes of Health. The 81-year-old Fauci, who is also head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is fully vaccinated and has had two booster shots, the statement said. "He is currently experiencing mild symptoms," said the NIH. Fauci will isolate and continue to work from home. Fauci has n

  • WHO to convene emergency committee on monkeypox: ‘It’s now clear there is an unusual situation’

    The WHO doesn't want to wait until the situation is "out of control," assistant director general Ibrahima Socé Fall said. At least 72 monkeypox-related deaths have been announced.

  • WHO renaming monkeypox virus after scientists voice concern that it is 'discriminatory and stigmatizing'

    The WHO will rename the monkeypox virus after a group of international scientists said the current nomenclature could be "discriminatory and stigmatizing."

  • N.Korea faces infectious disease outbreak amid COVID battle

    SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korea reported an outbreak of an unidentified intestinal epidemic in a farming region on Thursday, putting further strain on the isolated country as it battles chronic food shortages and a wave of COVID-19 infections. Leader Kim Jong Un sent medicines to the western port city of Haeju on Wednesday to help patients suffering from the "acute enteric epidemic", state news agency KCNA said, without giving the number affected, or identifying the disease. The term enteric refers to the gastrointestinal tract.

  • North Korea battles outbreak of unidentified disease

    STORY: North Korea on Thursday announced a new infectious disease outbreak, even as the country battles to contain its first wave of COVID-19. Pyongyang has not identified the new infection. But South Korean officials and experts have said it could be cholera or typhoid spreading in the water supply. So far, no details on how many people have been infected. According to North Korean state media, Leader Kim Jong Un has sent medicine to help those suffering from the “acute enteric epidemic.” Enteric – meaning to do with the gastrointestinal system. The outbreak is spreading in a key agricultural region. And that raised concerns it could make an already dire food shortage even worse. South Korea said it was monitoring the situation. According to one official, Seoul has signaled its willingness to help out in the case of any disease outbreak including a proposal to send COVID-19 vaccines. But, so far, Pyongyang has remained unresponsive. North Korea does not identify COVID-19 cases as such, apparently due to a lack of testing kits. Instead, it gives a daily figure for the number of fever patients. That figure was more than 26,000 on Thursday, bringing the total number of such cases to more than four and a half million.

  • A new study estimates almost 15% of people worldwide have had Lyme disease. Side effects can include life-threatening heart inflammation and arthritis.

    About a quarter of people won't have a telltale bull's-eye rash, which means symptoms of Lyme disease can be mistaken for other illnesses.

  • The Americas’ health watchdog just went on emergency alert over the monkeypox outbreak

    The Pan American Health Organization has activated emergency procedures in response to the global monkeypox outbreak, international health officials said Wednesday.

  • California coronavirus cases remain elevated as wave continues

    An average of about 15,900 new coronavirus infections a day were reported over the last week across California, health officials say.

  • Ohio has first probable case of monkeypox, state health department says

    There are 49 confirmed cases in the U.S., said the Ohio Department of Health.

  • WHO looks into reports of monkeypox virus in semen

    LONDON (Reuters) -The World Health Organisation is looking into reports that the monkeypox virus is present in the semen of patients, exploring the possibility that the disease could be sexually transmitted, a WHO official said on Wednesday. Many cases in the current monkeypox outbreak, largely centred on Europe, are among sexual partners who have had close contact, and the agency reiterated that virus is mainly transmitted via close interpersonal contact. Catherine Smallwood, monkeypox incident manager at WHO/Europe, said it was not known whether recent reports meant the monkeypox virus could be sexually transmitted.

  • WHO convenes experts to decide if monkeypox is an emergency

    The World Health Organization will convene an emergency committee of experts to determine if the expanding monkeypox outbreak that has mysteriously spread outside Africa should be considered a global health emergency. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Tuesday he decided to convene the emergency committee on June 23 because the virus has shown “unusual” recent behavior by spreading in countries well beyond parts of Africa, where it is endemic. Declaring monkeypox to be an international health emergency would give it the same designation as the COVID-19 pandemic and mean that WHO considers the normally rare disease a continuing threat to countries globally.

  • Dr. Anthony Fauci Tests Positive For COVID

    The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases has mild symptoms and is isolating at home.

  • How long is food good in the fridge and freezer after a power outage?

    When the power goes out, perishable food in the refrigerator and freezer may go bad, and they may not be safe to eat even after power comes back on.

  • Researchers believe they have finally pinpointed the origin of the Black Death

    Researchers believe they have finally pinpointed the origin of the Black Death, solving a 684-year-old mystery.

  • Beijing bar-linked COVID outbreak easing as official declares initial victory

    A COVID-19 outbreak in the Chinese capital centered on a bar is easing after the testing of millions of people and the halting of some leisure businesses, the city said on Thursday, as it declared an initial victory in its latest battle with the virus. The flare-up emerged just days after Beijing started to lift widespread curbs that had been in place for more than a month to tackle a broader outbreak in the city. "After eight days of hard fighting and the concerted efforts of Beijing residents in the battle, the swift and decisive measures have shown their effect," Beijing city government spokesperson Xu Hejian said.

  • Knox County reports first COVID death in two months, remains in high transmission

    Knox County reported its first death due to COVID-19 symptoms since the week of April 15. The number of new weekly cases held stead at 144.

  • Monkeypox Is Getting A New Name. Here's Why.

    A team of 29 experts are now calling it hMPXV and advocate for a “speedy decision and adoption of a new name.”

  • FDA panel recommends Moderna COVID vaccine as second option for kids 6 and older

    On Wednesday, the same FDA advisory committee will discuss allowing COVID vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer for younger children.

  • Here’s where you can get a free COVID-19 vaccine, booster to protect yourself and others

    TCPalm updates this list of where and how to get the COVID-19 vaccine whenever there’s a change, so you have the latest, most complete information.