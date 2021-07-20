COVID-19 derails Texas Democrats lobbying in Washington

ACACIA CORONADO
·3 min read

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas lawmakers who hightailed it to the nation's capital in a faceoff over voting rights said Tuesday that they're pressing on with their mission to get Democrats in Washington, D.C., to bolster their cause, even as COVID-19 spreads through their ranks.

Six of the more than 50 Texas state representatives who decamped to Washington last week have since tested positive for the coronavirus, along with two Washington staffers associated with the group.

During a news conference Tuesday, the Texas Democrats said they remain optimistic about their cause, even after their Monday night town hall on MSNBC was scaled back because of the positive test results.

“I do believe we are being very innovative and we are rising to respond to these challenges,” Democratic state Rep. Ron Reynolds said.

Asked about the prospects of a meeting between President Joe Biden and the Texas delegation now that several members have become infected, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said it was unlikely.

“There has not been a meeting planned and there hasn’t been a change to that,” she said. Vice President Kamala Harris met with members of the delegation a few days before the positive cases were announced, but her office reiterated that she is fully vaccinated and didn’t have close enough contact with the legislators to require going into isolation.

State Rep. Donna Howard confirmed Tuesday that she tested positive for COVID-19. She said in a statement that she is fully vaccinated and “basically asymptomatic,” but that she is isolating to limit the spread of the virus.

“The delta variant seems to be much more contagious, even for those vaccinated, than initially thought,” Howard said. “Thankfully, I’m vaccinated and feeling well. But this variant is hitting the unvaccinated with severe illness and hospitalizations, particularly impacting those under 65. Vaccines work. Everyone, please get vaccinated and protect yourselves.”

It's possible for people who are vaccinated to still catch COVID-19, although health experts say those “breakthrough” cases are usually mild. The latest numbers show the majority of hospitalized coronavirus patients have not been vaccinated.

One of the two Washington staffers who tested positive works in the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Drew Hammill, a Pelosi spokesman, confirmed that a “fully vaccinated senior spokesperson in the Speaker’s Press Office tested positive for COVID after contact with members of the Texas state legislature last week.”

Hammill said the employee has had no contact with Pelosi since exposure and that much of Pelosi's press staff was working remotely Tuesday, with the exception of those not exposed or who have recently tested negative.

A vaccinated White House staffer tested positive for the virus after interacting with the Pelosi aide, according to a White House official. The infected person has not been in close contact with Biden.

___

Associated Press writers Alan Fram, Darlene Superville and Zeke Miller in Washington, D.C., contributed to this report.

___

Acacia Coronado is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • New books about Trump have shown us how lethal his Republican flying monkeys really are

    It’s become all too clear that Trump didn’t tell his violent supporters to stop storming the halls of the Capitol until he knew they were bound to fail

  • Yellen urges quick U.S. adoption of stablecoin rules

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told regulators Monday that the U.S. government must move quickly to establish a regulatory framework for stablecoins, a rapidly growing class of digital currencies. A group of U.S. regulators plans to issue recommendations in the coming months for fixing any regulatory gaps around stablecoins, the Treasury Department said in a statement. Monday's meeting of the President's Working Group on Financial Markets, which convenes top financial watchdogs, underscores how quickly policymakers are moving to ensure their rules can keep up with rapid technological changes across digital currencies.

  • DA: 6ix9ine's bodyguards broke man's phone after wild chase

    Bodyguards for troubled rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine turned New York City into the Wild West last summer, piling into SUVs and chasing a man for 20 blocks with lights flashing after he attempted to record cellphone video of the recording star, prosecutors said Monday. Five members of 6ix9ine’s security team, including a retired New York City police detective accused of lying and attempting to cover up the incident, were indicted Monday on robbery, false impersonation and other charges stemming from the pursuit last August in Harlem. Tekashi 6ix9ine, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, was not charged.

  • Confederate Nathan Bedford Forrest bust expected to be moved from Tennessee Capitol this week

    The bust of the Confederate general, early KKK leader and slave trader has long been a source of contention at the Tennessee statehouse.

  • A White House official and a Pelosi aide both tested positive for COVID-19 after attending the same reception

    A vaccinated member of Congress and several vaccinated Congressional staffers have also contracted COVID-19, per the Office of the Attending Physician.

  • Tampa Baes : New Amazon Docuseries Follows Young Lesbian 'It-Crowd' Navigating Life in Florida

    The eight-episode reality series is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video this fall

  • Prince Charles and Prince William Are "Nervous" About Prince Harry's Memoir

    Here's how the royal family is reacting to Harry's book ... 👀

  • Boise breaks another heat record. Here’s the latest on weather, fires, air quality

    Were you outside at 7 a.m. Monday? You might have experienced a strange phenomenon.

  • This Clown Car of Kooks Is Crashing Pelosi’s Jan. 6 Commission

    Photo Illustration by Sarah Rogers/The Daily Beast / Photos GettyTrump flunky Kevin McCarthy, rarely known for effective leadership, is doing his damndest to undermine Speaker Nancy Pelosi even before the opening gavel comes down Tuesday at her consolation hearings investigating Jan. 6—a substitute for the independent 9/11-type commission that the attack warranted but Republicans killed even before it was born.The House minority “leader” has assigned a clown car of representatives of little acco

  • Treasury Rally Pauses for Breath as Short Positions Unwind

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasuries are finally taking a break following a relentless rally that dragged the 10-year yield down to levels last seen in February.The benchmark rate plunged more than 10 basis points Monday on the back of worries about the delta variant’s economic impact, and kept spiraling early Tuesday. But it then rebounded and posted its first daily gain in a week, closing at 1.22%. The shift came as stocks also rose, with investors stepping in to buy following Monday’s dramatic equity se

  • Jason Momoa Reveals He's Going Blonde for Aquaman Sequel: 'Supposedly They Have More Fun'

    Jason Momoa is reprising his character in the upcoming Aquaman 2

  • Tom Brady, champion Buccaneers visit Biden at White House

    Tom Brady embraced his inner comedian to deliver jokes at old friend Donald Trump’s expense Tuesday when he and the Super Bowl-winning Tampa Bay Buccaneers visited President Joe Biden at the White House, the first visit by the reigning NFL champions since 2017. The seven-time Super Bowl champion who once was gifted a “Make America Great Again” hat from Trump that he displayed in his locker at Gillette Stadium compared those backing Trump’s false assertion that he won the 2020 election to people who couldn’t believe the underdog Buccaneers beat the Kansas City Chiefs. “Not a lot of people think that we could have won, and in fact I think about 40% of the people still don’t think we won,” Brady said.

  • Rita Ora Electrifies in Sequined Jacket, Genie Pants and Glitzy Pointy Boots for ‘Jolt’ Movie Premiere

    Ora wore an Alexandre Vauthier outfit with pointed-toe boots for the "Jolt" premiere.

  • Principal Financial Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:PFG) Stock Has Shown Weakness Lately But Financial Prospects Look Decent: Is The Market Wrong?

    With its stock down 3.6% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG...

  • Western wildfire smoke causes cross-country air pollution

    (Reuters) -Wildfires raging across the western United States and Canada, including a "monster" two-week-old blaze in Oregon, on Tuesday belched smoke and soot that gusted eastward and caused harmful air pollution as far away as New York City. In 13 western states, more than 80 large active wildfires have charred almost 1.3 million acres (526,090 hectares) of drought-parched vegetation in recent weeks, an area larger than Delaware, according to the National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC) in Boise, Idaho.

  • Haiti interim prime minister Joseph set to step down this week

    PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) -Claude Joseph, who has nominally led Haiti as acting prime minister since the July 7 assassination of President Jovenel Moise, will hand power to a challenger backed by the international community possibly as soon as Tuesday, a Haitian official said. The announcement appears to end a power struggle in the Caribbean nation between Joseph and Ariel Henry, the 71-year old neurosurgeon who was appointed prime minister by Moise two days before the killing but had yet to be sworn in. Haiti foreign ministry senior official Israel Jacky Cantave said that Joseph took charge following Moise's assassination to help ensure continuity of state but would hand over power to Henry now that there is a consensus on the future of the country and protests have calmed.

  • The Capitol is a COVID petri dish as the Delta variant surges

    Congress, staffers and reporters are wearing masks again as Capitol Hill faces a new wave of the coronavirus despite widespread vaccinations.Why it matters: The Delta variant is surging, and Congress is a potential petri dish for the new variant. House and Senate leaders are weighing whether to reintroduce coronavirus protocols to the Capitol. While most lawmakers have been vaccinated, they fit high-risk profiles and work in close quarters.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets.

  • Victoria's Secret is working with former Angels even as it drops scantily dressed models for activists and entrepreneurs

    "The word angel is retired but that doesn't mean the women we worked with as angels are retired," creative director Raúl Martinez said.

  • Couple charged in California fire sparked by gender reveal

    A couple whose gender reveal ceremony sparked a Southern California wildfire that killed a firefighter last year were charged with involuntary manslaughter, authorities announced Tuesday. Refugio Manuel Jimenez Jr. and Angela Renee Jimenez pleaded not guilty Monday to charges involving the El Dorado Fire, San Bernardino County District Attorney Jason Anderson announced at a news conference.

  • Nikole Hannah-Jones Gathers Megyn Kelly Over ‘1619 Project’ Comments

    Nikole Hannah-Jones threw shade at Megyn Kelly for her unsolicited opinion