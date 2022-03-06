🌱 COVID-19 Endemic On LI + Wading River Estate For Sale
Health experts say that Long Island and New York City may be at or close to herd immunity or an endemic stage of COVID-19. Long Island's seven-day average of positive test results fell to 1.66% on Friday, the lowest rate since July 19. (Subscription: Newsday)
Check out this Wading River estate house for sale with a four-stable horse barn at 117 Sound Rd. The five bedroom home is selling for $2,400,000. (Patch)
A 19th-century barn that was previously on an Old Field farm will become the centerpiece of a Setauket history museum. The Three Village Historical Society will rebuild the barn inside a new $1.3 million museum being built on North Country Road. (Subscription: Newsday)
Friends of Music Meeting, Rocky Point High School chorus room, 7 p.m.
Those wishing to donate to the Ukranian Church in Riverhead's donation drive to Ukraine should stick to the list of needed items, organizers say. (Facebook)
Extra patrol cars for speed enforcement on the William Floyd Parkway, Route 25a and County Road 21 will be present for the entire month on March. (Facebook)
A tractor-trailer overturned on the Long Island Expressway early Sunday morning between exits 51 and 50. No one was injured. (News 12)
