🌱 COVID-19 Endemic On LI + Wading River Estate For Sale

A touch of afternoon rain. High: 57 Low: 37.

Health experts say that Long Island and New York City may be at or close to herd immunity or an endemic stage of COVID-19. Long Island's seven-day average of positive test results fell to 1.66% on Friday, the lowest rate since July 19. (Subscription: Newsday) Check out this Wading River estate house for sale with a four-stable horse barn at 117 Sound Rd. The five bedroom home is selling for $2,400,000. (Patch)

A 19th-century barn that was previously on an Old Field farm will become the centerpiece of a Setauket history museum. The Three Village Historical Society will rebuild the barn inside a new $1.3 million museum being built on North Country Road. (Subscription: Newsday)

Friends of Music Meeting, Rocky Point High School chorus room, 7 p.m.

Those wishing to donate to the Ukranian Church in Riverhead's donation drive to Ukraine should stick to the list of needed items , organizers say. (Facebook)

Extra patrol cars for speed enforcement on the William Floyd Parkway, Route 25a and County Road 21 will be present for the entire month on March. (Facebook)

A tractor-trailer overturned on the Long Island Expressway early Sunday morning between exits 51 and 50. No one was injured. (News 12)

Behind The Scoreboard – Watching Hockey From Above (Details)

