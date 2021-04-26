Covid-19: EU hints at summer return for US travellers

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Emily In Paris real life set
Americans could soon be returning to the real life sets of Netflix's Emily In Paris

Americans may be able to travel to the EU this summer - if they are fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told the New York Times this should be possible as both sides have approved the same jabs.

However, she gave no exact timetable and said it would depend on the "epidemiological situation".

European nations have restricted non-essential travel from the US for more than a year.

The EU toughened its recommendations on foreign visitors in January - but each member state must put the measures in place. Greece, for example, has already said Americans with proof of negative tests can enter.

The UK, which is now outside of the EU, is introducing a traffic light system on 17 May that will set out its travel restrictions on countries around the world. Which countries get which traffic light is yet to be finalised.

The US still bans leisure travel from the EU and UK. There have been some suggestions it could reciprocate in lifting restrictions, but nothing has been announced.

Its current advice to Americans is to avoid 80% of countries worldwide because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Vaccination programmes are proceeding swiftly in the US and UK, and the EU's target for the summer remains "a minimum of 70% of the entire adult population" receiving at least one dose.

The US is on target for 70% of adults by the middle of June. The UK total is already at 65% for at least one dose.

Ms von der Leyen told the New York Times: "The Americans, as far as I can see, use European Medicines Agency-approved vaccines.

"This will enable free movement and the travel to the European Union."

Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech and Johnson & Johnson doses have all been approved in the US and EU.

Ms von der Leyen said any easing of rules would depend "on the epidemiological situation, but the situation is improving in the United States, as it is, hopefully, also improving in the European Union".

The EU is also devising a digital vaccine certificate, but there are questions about uniformity as some nations are planning their own versions.

Some countries are heavily reliant on tourism and are desperate for a return of visitors.

Chart showing the countries in Europe with the highest average number of cases in the last week
Chart showing the countries in Europe with the highest average number of cases in the last week

There has been some easing of restrictions this week. Italy is allowing restaurants and bars in much of the country to serve customers outside and some cinemas and concert halls are also reopening.

In France, children are returning to nurseries and primary schools, while in Belgium hairdressers and some other shops are reopening.

But Covid-19 concerns are still affecting travel plans. On Monday the mayor of the Spanish city of Pamplona announced the annual Sanfermín fiesta in July - with its famous running of the bulls - would be cancelled for a second straight year.

Recommended Stories

  • Vaccinated Americans might be able to add Europe to their summer travel plans

    Having the US administer "European Medicines Agency-approved vaccines" gave the president of the European Commission reason to project summer travel.

  • Myanmar activists call for new non-cooperation campaign

    Scattered protests took place in Myanmar's big cities on Sunday, a day after Senior General Min Aung Hlaing reached an agreement at a summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Indonesia. The junta chief did not submit to calls for the release of political prisoners, including the leader of the ousted civilian government, Aung San Suu Kyi, and the ASEAN accord lacked any timeline for ending the crisis.

  • European Union Will Allow Fully Vaccinated Tourists To Visit This Summer

    Start booking your flight. Ursula von der Leven, president of the European Commission, said today that American tourists who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 will be allowed into its member countries this summer. Speaking to the New York Times Sunday, she promised lifting the travel ban will happen soon. “The Americans, as far as I […]

  • European Union will let vaccinated Americans visit this summer - official

    A top European Union official said Sunday that Americans who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 should be able to travel to Europe by summer, easing existing travel restrictions. "The Americans, as far as I can see, use European Medicines Agency-approved vaccines," von der Leyen said. "This will enable free movement and travel to the European Union."

  • Canadians Crossing Border in Taxis to Avoid Hotel Quarantine for Air Travelers

    Canada's required, expensive three-day hotel quarantines are only required if you fly in. Taxi and limo services are getting besieged with budget-minded Canadians.

  • Stocks start week in upbeat mood as recovery bets dominate

    European stocks clawed their way higher on Monday as world markets began the week in a relatively upbeat mood following further signs last week that economies are recovering rapidly. The start to the week was relatively quiet, however, as investors refrain from taking on large positions ahead of a two-day Federal Reserve meeting beginning on Tuesday and quarterly gross domestic product numbers for the United States. But the general sentiment remained bullish with Wall Street hitting another intraday record-high on Friday and European shares not far off record highs in early Monday trading.

  • The E.U. will allow vaccinated Americans to visit this summer

    The E.U. is planning to allow fully vaccinated Americans to visit and travel within its borders this summer, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told the New York Times Sunday. Why it matters: Von der Leyen didn't specify when the rules will officially be relaxed, but the prospect of opening up tourism to Americans displays a buoyed confidence in the both the American and E.U. vaccination campaigns. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDetails: Von der Leyen did note, however, that travel will be contingent on vaccination certificates showing proof of vaccination with a vaccine approved by the European Medicines Agency (E.M.A.). The E.M.A. has approved all three of the vaccines being used in the U.S.The decision will come more than a year after most non-essential travel was banned.Discussions between E.U. and American officials on what form the vaccination certificates will take are ongoing.Even if the European Commission suggests a change in travel policy, individual member states will still have the right to enforce stricter guidelines, such as quarantines, even for travelers with vaccination certificates, per the Times. What they're saying: “The Americans, as far as I can see, use European Medicines Agency-approved vaccines," Von der Leyen told the Times.“This will enable free movement and the travel to the European Union.""All 27 member states will accept, unconditionally, all those who are vaccinated with vaccines that are approved by E.M.A."More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • One dead, another fights to live after crash on highway in Richland County, cops say

    A passenger died at the scene and the driver suffered life-threatening injuries, South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

  • Thailand starts stricter COVID-19 shutdown, but experts say not enough

    BANGKOK (Reuters) -Thailand's government slapped restrictions on travel from India on Monday over concerns of imported coronavirus cases and closed more venues in Bangkok, even as it came under fire for not doing enough to contain a spike in infections. The government has ordered parks, gyms, cinemas and day-care centres in its capital, the epicentre of the latest wave of infections, to shut from April 26 until May 9. But unlike last year, malls and restaurants have been allowed to operate with earlier closing times, fuelling concerns this could quickly lead to more infection clusters and prompting calls for the resignation of the country's health minister.

  • Man Trying to Escape Raid on Superspreader Party Was Impaled by a Spear

    Pedro VilelaA man in Brazil was trapped by a metal spear through his arm as he tried to escape a military police crackdown on a massive country house party where 300 people had gathered in violation of COVID-19 restriction mandates.On Saturday night, authorities received complaints about two ongoing farmhouse parties in the Tocantins capital city of Palmas—one attended by 300 people and another by at least 1,200, according to Brazilian newspaper Globo.When police raided one of the parties, one male party-goer bolted toward the farmhouse’s steel gates, and—in an apparent effort to evade arrest—tried to climb over it. Instead, he ended up impaling himself after one of the gate’s top rods lodged right through his arm.Photos of the man in question show him shirtless, dangling over the gate with the spear poking out of his arm. Firefighters who arrived on the scene worked together to saw the rod off of the gate, and the man was escorted to the hospital to have it surgically removed.Clandestine mega-parties have been taking place all across Brazil, which is now one of the hardest-hit COVID-19 epicenters in the world.Even as an aggressive new Brazilian variant ravages Latin America, an alarming number of babies in the country are dying after contracting the virus, and patients are tied down and ventilated without sedatives in jam-packed hospitals—local news outlets continue to report on massive superspreader events across the country on an almost daily basis.Brazilian soccer star Gabriel Barbosa was detained last month after being caught at an illegal luxury casino event in Sao Paulo with 200 attendees. Weeks later, a 300-person pool party was shut down by police in Taquara, Jacarepaguá. On Sunday, police were called to two packed nightclubs where hundreds more had gathered in violation of pandemic measures.The property owner and host of the Saturday event in Palmas were arrested and charged “for failure to comply with a decree on the prevention of COVID-19,” according to Globo.Photos from the event show rows of dozens of young people sitting poolside on the ground, food and drink bottles scattered around, and police hovering over them. Some party-goers appear to be shielding their faces away from the shot of the camera. None are wearing masks.Comments on the original Globo report first detailing the impalement incident offered some colorful insights on the public’s reaction to Brazil’s relentless superspreader parties and the people who attend them.“Well done,” one commentator wrote in Portuguese.“Register his social security number and cut all types of welfare for 5 years,” another reader suggested, referring to the man who was injured. “Punish him with 30 days of hospital cleaning services and cut 30 days of salary. The retained salary should be donated to a charity. I think it would solve things a bit.”“They’re playing with their lives and the lives of their relatives,” a third person remarked. “So they should face the consequences.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Indonesian navy submarine found split into three on sea bed

    The shattered hull of the vessel is found on the sea bed off Bali and all 53 crew are confirmed dead.

  • Two Washington DC police cars totaled after officers stage ‘drag race’

    Vehicles reportedly hit speeds of 60mph before crashing into each other

  • Trump Jr defends right to eat meat after viral story falsely claims Biden wants to take away hamburgers

    President has pledged to halve greenhouse gas emissions by 2030

  • Medical examiner who testified that Derek Chauvin did not kill George Floyd faces investigation into past cases

    Dr David Fowler testified he would have classified Mr Floyd’s death as ‘undetermined’

  • Biden news - live: President may meet Putin in June as Trump hosts Lauren Boebert’s family at Mar-a-Lago

    Follow the latest in US politics as Joe Biden could meet with Vladimir Putin as early as June

  • Millions of Americans are skipping their second vaccine doses, CDC says

    Cancellation of appointments, feeling as if they have enough protection, and fear of side effects are some reasons behind people skipping second doses

  • Turkey summons US ambassador after Biden recognises Armenian genocide

    Foreign ministry says declaration has hurt the Turkish people

  • Rick Scott says he gave Trump a ‘Champion of Freedom Award’ because he ‘worked hard’

    Florida senator gave ex-president mocked award at Mar-a-Lago earlier this month

  • Turkmenistan celebrates new holiday to honour native dog breed

    The president leads celebrations of the Alabay shepherd dog - a symbol of national cultural pride.

  • Trump continues to push false claims of election fraud in weekend flurry of press releases

    Ex-president attacks Arizona governor for lack of support for election audit