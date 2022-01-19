COVID-19: Froedtert Will Close Mequon Urgent Care Center

MEQUON, WI — A Froedtert urgent care center in Mequon will close in February due to a COVID-19's affects staff, Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin announced on Wednesday.

The Froedtert Mequon Health Center Urgent Care will close on Feb. 1, the hospital system said in a statement. The hospital system didn't say when it would reopen.

The closure comes after an "unprecedented number" of hospital staff were affected by the recent COVID-19 surge, Froedtert Health president Cathy Jacobson said in a statement. Staff would have to be reassigned to different hospitals across the state, Jacobson added.

Jacobson said the system would "remain committed to Mequon and the surrounding communities and will continue to help manage the health care needs of our patients, staff and community."

Hospital staff were experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak and burnout from working with an extreme number of coronavirus patients, Froedtert communications director Steve Schooff told Patch.

The Froedtert Mequon Health Center will stay open, and so will five urgent care locations in Menomonee Falls, New Berlin, Oak Creek, Wauwatosa and West Bend, the hospital sstem said.

There are 2,163 Wisconsin residents hospitalized due to affects of COVID-19, Wisconsin Hospital Association data showed. Of those hospitalized, 1,067 patients occupy hospitals in southeast Wisconsin.

