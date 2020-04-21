COVID-19 has struck my mother's nursing home. Here are the questions I'm wrestling with.

As COVID-19 spreads across the globe, we are all in this fight together, but we are all experiencing it differently. I am healthy, but overwhelmed with frustration and anxiety over my mother, who is in a nursing home in the epicenter of the coronavirus in Queens, N.Y. My mother is almost 86 years old, a Haitian-American immigrant with underlying health conditions, confined to a communal residence where the coronavirus is present — and which lacks the ability to test all of the residents.
I ask myself over and over:
Should I take her out of the home?
Would it be safer to have her and my dad in the same house and have health care providers come in?
How would those health care providers get to my parents’ house? Would it be safe for them to take public transportation, or should I only consider those that drive and have a car?
If I stayed with them at their home to ensure that they were receiving the proper care, would it be safe for me to go see my family at my house?
Or do we have better odds by keeping them apart with no visits after 67 years of marriage?
I am thankful that they are both in general good health for their age. Thank God. But if one of them begins to show symptoms, God forbid, am I really going to let anyone stop me from going to be with them?
I get anxious and antsy until I can see my mother on FaceTime. This is the longest time that has gone by without a visit.
I recently learned that the home where my mother is staying, like many other nursing homes across America, has been affected by COVID-19. A few of the patients have tested positive for the coronavirus and have recovered, and a few have not. So the questions begin again:
Should I pull her out of the home?
Why didn’t I find out about this sooner?
Did I wait too long?
Has she been exposed and is just not showing symptoms?
If I bring her home, what if she does have it and she passes it to my dad?
Is it better for her to be there around the doctors and nurses in case she needs immediate medical assistance?
If the staff is spending all their time treating the COVID-19 patients, will they be able to take care of my mother’s routine needs?
I spoke to the director of the facility, and she told me that my mother was not showing any symptoms and that none of the patients that tested positive for COVID-19 were near her room and that they were all being quarantined separately. She cannot share with me the number of patients that have it, have recovered from it or have passed away.
I asked her if she tested my mother. She replied no. She explained to me that they do not have enough tests to test everyone in the facility. They are just monitoring everyone’s temperature.
She was very respectful, kind and considerate during our conversation. I asked her confidentially if I should just come and take my mother now. She asked if I had been tested and if I knew that I didn’t have the virus. I am working from home; I have no symptoms, and, therefore, have not been tested.
Then come the series of questions I ask myself:
Do I have it?
Could I be carrying it?
Will my actions make things better or worse?
I wrestle with all of these thoughts throughout the day while working full time, homeschooling my son and checking in on my friends and family. I tell my co-workers and friends that fear and faith cannot live in the same house, not only to encourage them but also to reassure myself. I am on a group chat with my friends, and unfortunately, they have had family members who have passed away due to COVID-19. There is nothing normal about jumping between conference calls and sharing texts among friends about those we love and have lost due to the pandemic. I ask myself, am I being resilient or am I just ignoring what I am feeling?
I get a call from the coordinator that manages the FaceTime calls with my mother. I ask her: How are you doing?
With no pretense or hesitation, this young nurse tells me that she doesn’t know how she’s doing. She said that she’s scared every day and doesn’t know how to feel or respond.
I thanked her for all that she was doing and for showing up every day. I understand that on some days they may find themselves a little short-staffed if someone is out sick or doesn’t come in to work. Some of the nurses have gone on leave because of their own health conditions or over concerns of bringing back the disease to someone in their family with an underlying condition.
So now my mom is in a facility that is underresourced, has COVID-19 patients and does not have enough testing.
Where do we go from here?
I am trying to be optimistic and very prayerful that the trend is starting to plateau. It is everyone’s hope that the numbers begin to show a dramatic decline. I am well aware of the trade-offs in balancing jobs and livelihoods with the health, and lives, of fellow Americans. But I come down on the side of caution, and lifting restrictions only when it can be done in a way that ensures physical safety, psychological safety and a path forward.
Based on what I am learning and by the tone of the nurses’ voices when I call to do FaceTime with my mom, we are still experiencing a first wave of cases and are in no position to cope with a second wave. I believe my mother’s nursing home is doing the best that they can but that they are operating right at the edge. They are dealing with a community that is especially vulnerable because they are older and have underlying conditions, with workers who are exposed to infection themselves and have family members at home, some of them also working outside the house or in other health care roles.
If we do not prioritize saving lives right now, we are saying that our veterans, parents and elders are expendable. We know that marginalized communities are more affected, and we need to make them a priority. The facilities that care for our loved ones need tests, masks and other equipment for the safety of the staff and residents.
We know that there will be additional waves if we lift restrictions without putting the necessary practices and protocols in place. I worry that we are in danger of repeating the mistakes that put us in this position in the first place. It feels as if we are continuing to underestimate this virus.
Let us learn the lessons from the Spanish flu pandemic and use this time to bolster our health care systems and develop protections for all of our frontline workers, from the grocery stores to the hospitals. Only after we have the necessary structures in place should we entertain discussions of lifting restrictions.
To all of our frontline workers, we pray for your safety and thank you for taking care of all of our loved ones.
Ramcess Jean-Louis is Global Head of Diversity & Inclusion for Verizon Media.
