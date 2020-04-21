COVID-19 has struck my mother's nursing home. Here are the questions I'm wrestling with.

As COVID-19 spreads across the globe, we are all in this fight together, but we are all experiencing it differently. I am healthy, but overwhelmed with frustration and anxiety over my mother, who is in a nursing home in the epicenter of the coronavirus in Queens, N.Y. My mother is almost 86 years old, a Haitian-American immigrant with underlying health conditions, confined to a communal residence where the coronavirus is present — and which lacks the ability to test all of the residents.

I ask myself over and over:

Should I take her out of the home?

Would it be safer to have her and my dad in the same house and have health care providers come in?

How would those health care providers get to my parents’ house? Would it be safe for them to take public transportation, or should I only consider those that drive and have a car?

If I stayed with them at their home to ensure that they were receiving the proper care, would it be safe for me to go see my family at my house?

Or do we have better odds by keeping them apart with no visits after 67 years of marriage?

I am thankful that they are both in general good health for their age. Thank God. But if one of them begins to show symptoms, God forbid, am I really going to let anyone stop me from going to be with them?

I get anxious and antsy until I can see my mother on FaceTime. This is the longest time that has gone by without a visit.

I recently learned that the home where my mother is staying, like many other nursing homes across America, has been affected by COVID-19. A few of the patients have tested positive for the coronavirus and have recovered, and a few have not. So the questions begin again:

Should I pull her out of the home?

Why didn’t I find out about this sooner?

Did I wait too long?

Has she been exposed and is just not showing symptoms?

If I bring her home, what if she does have it and she passes it to my dad?

Is it better for her to be there around the doctors and nurses in case she needs immediate medical assistance?

If the staff is spending all their time treating the COVID-19 patients, will they be able to take care of my mother’s routine needs?

I spoke to the director of the facility, and she told me that my mother was not showing any symptoms and that none of the patients that tested positive for COVID-19 were near her room and that they were all being quarantined separately. She cannot share with me the number of patients that have it, have recovered from it or have passed away.

I asked her if she tested my mother. She replied no. She explained to me that they do not have enough tests to test everyone in the facility. They are just monitoring everyone’s temperature.

She was very respectful, kind and considerate during our conversation. I asked her confidentially if I should just come and take my mother now. She asked if I had been tested and if I knew that I didn’t have the virus. I am working from home; I have no symptoms, and, therefore, have not been tested.

Then come the series of questions I ask myself: