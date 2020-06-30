COVID-19 helped this small syringe business boom. Then came the taxpayer-backed windfall.

WASHINGTON — The federal coronavirus response created a reversal of fortune for Retractable Technologies Inc., a small syringe manufacturing company overlooking Lewisville Lake on the northern edge of suburban Dallas.

In late March, the Department of Health and Human Services began drafting an $83.8 million order for RTI to produce the lion's share of roughly 330 million needles and syringes for a future COVID-19 mass vaccination campaign. That coincided with private business brisk enough for the company to report a 41.8 percent increase in first-quarter sales compared with the same period in 2019, according to one of its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

But despite its good fortune, a few weeks later, on April 17, RTI secured a $1.4 million hardship loan under the Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP. That's the program Congress set up to offset the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic by giving cash-strapped small businesses enough money to keep workers on the payroll while commerce slowed. On May 1, the nearly $84 million government contract came through.

During these months of good news, RTI's stock price surged, moving from $1.53 per share on Jan. 2 to $7.38 per share by the close of business on June 19. One of the biggest beneficiaries of the 382 percent spike was Renaissance Technologies, a hedge fund that held more than 1.2 million shares of RTI as of March 30.

How did RTI get both a government hardship loan and a big federal contract, virtually at the same time? It's not clear whether Renaissance's interest had any role in the federal government's support of RTI, but the hedge fund's longtime co-CEO Robert Mercer, who stepped back from that role in 2017, has been one of President Donald Trump's top backers. A lobbyist for Renaissance Technologies did not reply to an emailed question about whether that company played a role in the deal.

RTI's taxpayer-backed windfall has raised eyebrows among industry insiders and lawmakers who questioned how the company could be both a struggling small business and a bustling manufacturer capable of producing needles and syringes by the hundreds of millions. And the company's own filings with the SEC portray the federal contract as both a boon for business and a burden it might not be able to carry.

"We simply can't afford to be unprepared when a vaccine is ready," said Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., whose district includes Franklin Lakes-based Becton Dickinson, which is the largest needle and syringe manufacturer in the country. "The administration gave a multi-million dollar contract to a business who can't produce the necessary supplies — and who, simultaneously, received a PPP loan. It's left a lot of us scratching our heads."

RTI officials did not respond to emailed questions or a voicemail message left for its spokesman, but its federal disclosures reveal ambivalence about the deal.

"[O]ur material $83.8 million delivery order from the United States government presents unusual challenges for our business," the company wrote in a filing for the quarter ending March 31. "Our performance may not be realized if we cannot timely and adequately increase domestic and foreign production. Moreover, in light of such volume requirements, we may not be able to maintain our usual service levels to our existing customers."

But RTI also told regulators that the contract means it will be expanding.

"The order placed on May 1, 2020 is unusually significant to the Company," RTI wrote in the same filing. "The Company expects to increase both domestic and foreign production and add additional personnel in response to this material delivery order."

In other words, RTI is hiring workers, not firing them, after making a good-faith certification that "current economic uncertainty makes this loan request necessary to support the ongoing operations" in order to get its PPP loan. It's not clear exactly when RTI filed its PPP loan paperwork, which includes that self-certification clause, but that filing came sometime between March 27, when the PPP program was created by Congress, and April 17, when the company received the government loan. The finalized government contract came May 1.