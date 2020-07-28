COVID-19: Herman Cain remains hospitalized on oxygen a month after being admitted

WASHINGTON – Former Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain remains hospitalized for COVID-19 after being admitted nearly one month ago.

An update to his Twitter account on Monday announced the 74-year-old "is still in the hospital being treated with oxygen for his lungs. In the meantime, the doctors say his other organs and systems are strong."

"Re-strengthening the lungs is a long and slow process, and the doctors want to be thorough about it," a following tweet continued, with another thanking supporters for their prayers.

"He really is getting better, which means it is working," the posts concluded.

More: Twitter removes President Donald Trump's post touting a false 'cure' for COVID-19

USA TODAY has reached out for additional information regarding Cain's status.

We know it's been a few days since we last gave you an update on the boss. But he is still in the hospital being treated with oxygen for his lungs. In the meantime, the doctors say his other organs and systems are strong. — Herman Cain (@THEHermanCain) July 27, 2020

The former Godfather's Pizza CEO survived stage 4 colon cancer, which was diagnosed in 2006. He was given a 30% chance of survival then after the cancer had spread to his liver, but was declared cancer free in 2007 after undergoing chemotherapy and surgery.

It remains unknown where he contracted the virus.

Cain, who serves as co-chair of Black Voices for Trump, had attended President Donald Trump's rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in June and didn't wear a mask. Several others who attended, including a few Trump campaign staffers, also tested positive for the coronavirus.

Another coronavirus stimulus check: What we know about the next round of payments

Cain was hospitalized at an "Atlanta-area hospital" 11 days following the rally after testing positive on June 29 and experiencing "symptoms serious enough that he required' admittance.

Story continues

A local top health official said at a news conference following the rally that it was "more than likely" the large gathering added to the record number of cases reported the subsequent week.

The update of Cain's status came on the same day it was announced Trump's national security adviser, Robert O'Brien, also tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the highest-ranking administration official to contract the disease.

More: Robert O'Brien, Donald Trump's national security adviser, tests positive for COVID-19

In April 2019, Trump announced he intended to nominate Cain to serve on the Federal Reserve. The plan to nominate Cain, who has been accused of repeated sexual harassment, was met with immediate backlash from both Democrats and Republicans. Two weeks later, Cain said he asked Trump to take his name out of consideration because he couldn't afford the "pay cut."

The ongoing pandemic has resulted in 4.3 million cases in the United States, with nearly 150,000 deaths, according to data from John Hopkins.

Contributing: William Cummings, Jeanine Santucci, David Jackson

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Getting better': Herman Cain on oxygen after being hospitalized for COVID-19