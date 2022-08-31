COVID-19 hits Valley Street jail, again

Aug. 31—About one-fifth of the inmates at Manchester's Valley Street jail were in isolation cell blocks with COVID-19 as of Tuesday, said Superintendent Joseph Costanzo.

Costanzo said the outbreak became known last week, shortly after he started as the jail's new superintendent.

He said several of the inmates were asymptomatic and were discovered only because of the jail's proactive testing measures. He attributed the outbreak to prevalence of COVID-19 in the community as a whole.

"It's everywhere out there," he said.

The jail has turned two cell blocks into isolation units, one for men and one for women. The 56 inmates represent 20% of the 286 inmates at the facility.

Costanzo would not disclose any information about staff infections before consulting with county officials.

Last week, the state reported 14 current COVID-19 outbreaks in 14 locations, all nursing homes or assisted living centers. Those outbreaks involve more than 350 residents and staff and include two deaths.

The jail superintendent said every inmate is offered COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots as well as testing, but no one is forced to take either. Masks are mandatory at the jail for all staff and inmates, and testing protocols are followed in instances of suspected exposure.

Costanzo said the jail is following protocols established by state health officials. He came from Merrimack County jail, which was transparent in the early days of the pandemic about COVID-19 infections and efforts to stop the spread.

Hillsborough County, on the other hand, dragged its feet on mask mandates and testing. Judges started releasing inmates with health risks, and one judge complained about a cavalier attitude and indifference on the part of jail officials.

At one point, nearly half the jail was infected.

Costanzo said inmates in isolation still may have contact with loved ones and their lawyers via telephone. He said no one in the jail is seriously ill with COVID-19.

"It hasn't gone away," he said, "COVID-19 hasn't gone away since 2020, and it's something we're going to have to navigate through."

