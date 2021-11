Autoblog

Rumors of a manual Toyota Supra are swirling yet again thanks to a report from Japan indicating that production of a 3.0-liter inline-six model with a six-speed could happen a soon as early 2022. This time, the report comes to us by way of Australia's Drive, who spotted the note on Japanese blog carsensor.net indicating that a manual transmission is on the way for a special GRMN Supra model powered by a high-output version of the car's BMW-engineered 3.0-liter S58. As Autoblog previously reported, the coming BMW M3 and M4 will offer a manual transmission with lower-powered trims of the S58 engine, so it's possible the unicorn limited-edition Supra does the same.