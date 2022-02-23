COVID-19 Identity Theft Charges Leveled At Tampa Woman

TAMPA, FL — United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg has returned an indictment charging a Tampa woman with COVID-19 fraud and identity theft.

Rolanda Wingfield, 39, has been charged with two counts of access device fraud, one count of possession of 15 or more unauthorized Social Security numbers, and two counts of aggravated identity theft.

If convicted, Wingfield faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison for each of the access device offenses, as well as a consecutive two years in federal prison for the aggravated identity offenses.

The indictment also notifies Wingfield that the United States confiscate any proceeds related to the offenses.

According to the indictment, between May and July 2020, Wingfield obtained personal identification information on other people and submitted fraudulent unemployment insurance claims to various state workforce agencies using those identities.

The unemployment benefits were then transferred to bank accounts or loaded onto debits cards issued in the names of people whose identities Windfield used. She then attempted to use the fraudulently obtained debit cards to withdraw money from ATMs, according to the indictment.

On July 28, 2020, Wingfield was found to be in possession of 15 Social Security numbers belonging to other people.

On May 17, the U.S. Attorney General established the COVID-19 Fraud Enforcement Task Force to combat and prevent pandemic-related fraud.

This case was investigated by the Department of Labor and the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

