NEW YORK, April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

COVID-19 Impact on Industrial Automation - Thematic Research



Summary







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05879540/?utm_source=PRN





The COVID-19 outbreak is now travelling around the world, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. This report discusses the impact of the virus on leading companies in the industrial automation sector.



Key Highlights

- Industrial automation was not in a great place before COVID-19 struck, having been slowed by flat capital expenditure and declining industrial production.

- The virus has since closed factories, with workers across the world sent home. It has exposed the fact that, despite a lot of hype over the years, advanced factory automation has not been substituted for human workers at scale.

- The virus may serve to accelerate investment in factory automation when the global economy eventually rebounds, but that will take a while.



Scope

- This report analyzes the impact of COVID-19 on the global industrial automation sector.

- It identifies those companies that may benefit from the impact of COVID-19 over a 12-month period, as well as those companies that will lose out.

- It includes a thematic screen, that ranks the 58 leading companies in this sector on the basis of overall leadership in the 10 themes that matter most to their industry, including COVID-19. This generates a leading indicator of future performance.



Reasons to Buy

- COVID-19 is by far the most significant theme to affect the technology industry in 2020.

- It is effectively a stress test on companies' ability to cope with extreme shocks.

- COVID-19 will test the financial robustness of companies. Many companies will not survive this initial phase.

- Almost all others will suffer a significant drop in revenues.

- This report will help you understand the impact of COVID-19 on the industrial automation sector and identify which types of companies could potentially benefit from the impact of COVID-19, as well as those businesses that are set to lose out.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05879540/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

Cision More

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/covid-19-impact-on-industrial-automation---thematic-research-301039258.html

SOURCE Reportlinker