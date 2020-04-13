NEW YORK, April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

COVID-19 Impact on the Payments Industry: China Forecast Snapshot



Summary







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05881523/?utm_source=PRN





The coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) outbreak, dubbed COVID-19, is first and foremost a human tragedy, affecting millions of people globally. The contagious coronavirus, which broke out at the close of 2019, has led to a medical emergency across the world, with the World Health Organization officially declaring the novel coronavirus a pandemic on March 11, 2020.



This report focuses on the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on both the economyand the cards and payments industry in China.Based on our proprietary datasets, the snapshotprovides a detailed comparison between pre-COVID-19 forecasts andrevised forecasts of total payment card, debit card, and credit and charge card transactions by value and volume.



It also offers information on measures taken by the government to combat coronavirus.



Fears surrounding the impact of COVID-19 have already significantly hampered the global economy, with key markets across the globe losing 20-50% of their value year-to-date. Many economists and institutions have cut their forecasts, with consensus global GDP growth currently at 2.6% for 2020 and many experts predicting the potential onset of recessionary environments.



A similar trend is expected in China as well, as economic growth in China is expected to register a dip in the first quarter of 2020 and will decline further if this disease is not controlled at the earliest.The real GDP growth rate for China for 2020 is expected to decelerate.



The decline will have an adverse impact on all sectors including banking and payments.



Scope

- China, being at the epicenter of the outbreak, was the worst hit so far with overall, 81,782 confirmed cases.

- The overall decline in consumer spending in China will partially be offset by a rise in online spending.

- Consumers will shift from cash-based payments to digital payment tools, particularly non-contact tools (mostly mobile wallets in the Chinese market).



Reasons to Buy

- Make strategic decisions using top-level revised forecast data on the Chinese payment industry.

- Understand the key market trends, challenges, and opportunities in the Chinese cards and payments industry.

- Receive a comprehensive insight into payments market in China.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05881523/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

Cision More

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/covid-19-impact-on-the-payments-industry-china-forecast-snapshot-301039259.html

SOURCE Reportlinker