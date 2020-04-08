COVID-19 Impact on Semiconductors, 2020 Thematic Research Report - Identifies Companies That May Benefit from the Impact of COVID-19 Over a 12-Month Period, as Well as Companies That Will Lose Out

DUBLIN, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "COVID-19 Impact on Semiconductors - Thematic Research" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The COVID-19 outbreak is now travelling around the world, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. This report discusses the impact of the virus on leading companies in the semiconductors sector.

This report analyzes the impact of COVID-19 on the global semiconductors sector:

  • It identifies those companies that may benefit from the impact of COVID-19 over a 12-month period, as well as those companies that will lose out.
  • It includes a thematic screen, that ranks the 58 leading companies in this sector on the basis of overall leadership in the 10 themes that matter most to their industry, including COVID-19. This generates a leading indicator of future performance.

Key Highlights

  • In the space of three months, the backdrop for the semiconductor sector has changed, but long-term issues remain and must be solved.
  • The industry entered 2020 amid slowing global economic growth, the rancor of the US-China trade war, a desire to shift the global supply chain away from dependence on China, and a flat sales picture for its two biggest customers: smartphone manufacturers and laptop suppliers.
  • The COVID-19 pandemic will shrink worldwide end-user demand for everyday products powered by semiconductors. COVID-19's impact also means much of the industry is only operating at about 50% capacity, though China is moving again. At the same time, the global supply chain has stalled, exacerbated by COVID-19-related border checks that could last for months.

Reasons to Buy

  • COVID-19 is by far the most significant theme to affect the technology industry in 2020.
  • It is effectively a stress test on companies' ability to cope with extreme shocks.
  • COVID-19 will test the financial robustness of companies.
  • Many companies will not survive this initial phase. Almost all others will suffer a significant drop in revenues.
  • This report will help you understand the impact of COVID-19 on the semiconductors sector and identify which types of companies could potentially benefit from the impact of COVID-19, as well as those businesses that are set to lose out.

Key Topics Covered

  1. COVID-19 is Now a Major Theme for 2020
  2. COVID-19 Impact on Semiconductors
  3. Semiconductors Sector Scorecard
  4. Thematic Briefing

Companies Mentioned

  • Alibaba
  • Alphabet
  • Amazon
  • ASML Holding
  • Cambricon
  • Graphcore
  • IBM
  • Intel
  • Melexis
  • Microsoft
  • Nvidia
  • NXP
  • Qualcomm
  • Samsung Electronics
  • SK Hynix
  • STMicroelectronics
  • Tesla
  • Texas Instruments
  • TSMC
  • Xilinx

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ph8bx3

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com   

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/covid-19-impact-on-semiconductors-2020-thematic-research-report---identifies-companies-that-may-benefit-from-the-impact-of-covid-19-over-a-12-month-period-as-well-as-companies-that-will-lose-out-301037690.html

SOURCE Research and Markets