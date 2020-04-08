COVID-19 Impact on Semiconductors, 2020 Thematic Research Report - Identifies Companies That May Benefit from the Impact of COVID-19 Over a 12-Month Period, as Well as Companies That Will Lose Out

DUBLIN, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "COVID-19 Impact on Semiconductors - Thematic Research" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo More

The COVID-19 outbreak is now travelling around the world, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. This report discusses the impact of the virus on leading companies in the semiconductors sector.



This report analyzes the impact of COVID-19 on the global semiconductors sector:



It identifies those companies that may benefit from the impact of COVID-19 over a 12-month period, as well as those companies that will lose out.

It includes a thematic screen, that ranks the 58 leading companies in this sector on the basis of overall leadership in the 10 themes that matter most to their industry, including COVID-19. This generates a leading indicator of future performance.

Key Highlights

In the space of three months, the backdrop for the semiconductor sector has changed, but long-term issues remain and must be solved.

The industry entered 2020 amid slowing global economic growth, the rancor of the US-China trade war, a desire to shift the global supply chain away from dependence on China , and a flat sales picture for its two biggest customers: smartphone manufacturers and laptop suppliers.

, and a flat sales picture for its two biggest customers: smartphone manufacturers and laptop suppliers. The COVID-19 pandemic will shrink worldwide end-user demand for everyday products powered by semiconductors. COVID-19's impact also means much of the industry is only operating at about 50% capacity, though China is moving again. At the same time, the global supply chain has stalled, exacerbated by COVID-19-related border checks that could last for months.

Reasons to Buy

COVID-19 is by far the most significant theme to affect the technology industry in 2020.

It is effectively a stress test on companies' ability to cope with extreme shocks.

COVID-19 will test the financial robustness of companies.

Many companies will not survive this initial phase. Almost all others will suffer a significant drop in revenues.

This report will help you understand the impact of COVID-19 on the semiconductors sector and identify which types of companies could potentially benefit from the impact of COVID-19, as well as those businesses that are set to lose out.

Key Topics Covered



COVID-19 is Now a Major Theme for 2020 COVID-19 Impact on Semiconductors Semiconductors Sector Scorecard Thematic Briefing

Companies Mentioned



Alibaba

Alphabet

Amazon

ASML Holding

Cambricon

Graphcore

IBM

Intel

Melexis

Microsoft

Nvidia

NXP

Qualcomm

Samsung Electronics

SK Hynix

STMicroelectronics

Tesla

Texas Instruments

TSMC

Xilinx

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ph8bx3

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision More

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/covid-19-impact-on-semiconductors-2020-thematic-research-report---identifies-companies-that-may-benefit-from-the-impact-of-covid-19-over-a-12-month-period-as-well-as-companies-that-will-lose-out-301037690.html

SOURCE Research and Markets