Covid-19: Has India's deadly second wave peaked?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Soutik Biswas - India correspondent
·7 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Indian doctor wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) is seen inside a COVID-19 care centre and isolation ward facility near a Hospital in New Delhi, India, 24 May 2021.
On Monday, cases fell below 200,000 for the first time since 14 April

India has recorded 26 million Covid-19 cases - second only to the US. It is the new epicentre of the global pandemic.

The second wave in recent weeks has overwhelmed the healthcare system, leaving hospitals struggling to cope and critical drugs and oxygen in short supply.

But infections now seem to be slowing down. On Monday, cases fell below 200,000 for the first time since 14 April.

So is the second wave coming to an end?

Experts believe that at a national level, the wave is waning.

The seven-day rolling average of new reported cases during the wave peaked at 392,000 and has been on a steady decline ever since for the past two weeks, according to Dr Rijo M John, a health economist.

But there's a catch.

Even if the second wave appears to be waning for India as a whole, it is by no means true for all states.

It appears to have crested in states such as Maharashtra, Delhi and Chhattisgarh, but is still rising in Tamil Nadu, for example, as in much of the north east; and the situation in Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal is unclear.

Chart
Chart

So the wave is not uniform and there are several states that are yet to find their peak in daily new cases, according to Dr John.

To be sure, infections are coming down in most of the major cities.

"But the weak rural surveillance complicates the picture," said Dr Murad Banaji, a mathematician at Middlesex University London. "It is possible that total transmission nationwide has not peaked yet, but this is not visible in case numbers because the infection is mostly spreading now in rural areas," he said.

Such heterogeneity at the local level makes it very difficult to guess whether the India-wide trend of a sharp decline in active cases now is sustainable or not, according to Dr Sitabhra Sinha, a scientist at the Institute of Mathematical Sciences in Chennai.

Bhramar Mukherjee, a University of Michigan biostatistician who has been closely tracking the pandemic, agreed.

"The notion that the peak has passed may give false sense of security to everyone when their states are in fact entering the crisis mode," she said. "We must make it clear that no state is safe yet."

Does the virus's reproduction number offer any clues?

The effective reproduction number of the virus or the R0- a way of rating a disease's ability to spread - estimates the number of people infected by one already infected person.

An R0 (pronounced R-naught) below one suggests the number of cases is slowing down. India's R0 has fallen below one between 14 and 18 May.

Chart
Chart

"If this is a sustained trend and goes even lower in the subsequent weeks, then yes, we can expect to see a sharper fall in the number of cases," Dr Sinha said.

But the R0 for India "almost never went below one in the entire run-up to the second wave, so we need to be careful that this is not a fluke", he said.

"So it is quite possible that things can get worse if some state with a high R0 but a low number of active cases at the moment climbs up the charts as a result of the epidemic not being properly contained there."

When is the second wave likely to end?

The rate of decline of cases from the first wave was slow - active cases began declining only from late September last year, a trend which continued till the beginning of the second wave in the middle of February.

The decline appears to have been faster in the second wave, and it is not clear why.

Experts say one reason could be the virus has burnt through a large part of the population.

Chart
Chart

But then what about the fact that the second wave appears to have been driven by mutant strains to which previously infected people may not be entirely resistant to?

Dr Mukherjee said her models indicated cases would come down to between 150,000 to 200,000 by end of May, and by the end of July may return to where they were in February.

But, she said, a lot would depend on how India's states exit from local lockdowns.

Positive rates should be at or below 5% for at least 14 days before a state or country can safely reopen, according to the World Health Organization.

Dr John says if India manages to test an average of 1.8 million samples daily, a positive rate of 5% would mean about 90,000 daily new cases.

"That will be a healthy sign that things are under control," he said.

What about the rising number of deaths?

India is only the third in the world to record more than 300,000 deaths - behind the US and Brazil.

The real number of fatalities might be much higher as many deaths are not officially recorded.

Dr Banaji said daily deaths had not yet obviously peaked because there's a time lag between cases peaking and deaths peaking.

Chart
Chart

But also, as with cases, there are huge variations in death surveillance and recording between states, and between urban and rural areas.

"Even when recorded fatalities start to fall, we'll need to be wary of reading too much into this until we stop hearing reports of large numbers of rural deaths," said Dr Banaji.

Dr Mukherjee said many more deaths were likely to happen in the month between mid-May and June - the models estimate 100,000 deaths during the period.

How does India's second wave compare with other countries?

The second waves in both the UK and US saw sharp rises and falls - and both peaked in early January.

However, a comparison with the decline of the second wave in other countries may be problematic, according to Dr Sinha.

He says most of Europe had the second wave around November-January which is the usual flu season.

A man sits next to his wife, who is suffering from fever as she receives treatment at a clinic set up by a local villager, amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Parsaul village in Greater Noida, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, May 22, 202
A man sits next to his wife, suffering from fever, in a village in India

Even in normal years, a large number of people suffer from respiratory problems during this time - so a "spike wasn't entirely unexpected".

And the decline from the second wave has occurred at different rates in different countries.

In Germany, the decline from the peak of the second wave was, in fact, slower than the decline from the peak of the first wave, Dr Sinha said. In France, both declines occurred at about the same rate.

"I don't think that we can apply any universal rule gleaned from the rate of decline of the second wave to India - which escaped this particular flu season-associated wave," he added.

What happens next?

India will need more nuanced and strategic plans as it eases the second wave lockdowns.

Experts say opening indoor dining, pubs, coffee shops, gyms and similar "high risk facilities" should be delayed.

Gatherings should be allowed with less than 10 people outdoors or in highly ventilated areas. Big summer weddings in air-conditioned halls are a "virus pit", said Dr Mukherjee.

An Indian man waits for COVID-19 vaccine during the vaccination drive in Bangalore, India, 24 May 2021
Experts say Indians should not let down their guard after the restrictions ease

Most importantly, the flagging vaccination drive needs to pick up speed, and mobile and mass vaccination drives should be introduced.

Also, experts say, India will need to closely track new variants or upticks in infection, using real-time epidemiological and sequencing data.

The country should also look at pool testing (combining samples for testing to save time and supplies) and wastewater testing (collecting wastewater and analysing for the virus).

Dr Banaji said it would be wrong to assume that the virus is running out of fuel.

"Immunity is not all or nothing: people infected earlier by an earlier variant of the virus may be vulnerable to re-infection and even transmit the disease."

India has so far partially vaccinated only 10% of its people.

"I don't think we should consider going back to normalcy at least until we are able to vaccinate 80% of our population," said Dr John.

Until then, maintaining Covid appropriate behaviour - mask, social distancing, sanitisation, avoidance of mass gatherings - would help check infections.

"Early declaration of victory over Covid-19 has already had disastrous consequences - we don't want to repeat that," said Dr Sinha.

Charts by Vijdan Mohammad Kawoosa/BBC Monitoring

Recommended Stories

  • How will Manchester United line up for the Europa League Final?

    Harry Maguire only missed five matches this season before suffering an ankle injury against Aston Villa in Premier League play on May 9.

  • Explainer-What is 'black fungus' that is hitting India's COVID-19 patients?

    The following lays out information about mucormycosis, opinions from health experts and the scientific evidence behind what could be driving the recent rise in cases. WHAT IS MUCORMYCOSIS? Mucormycosis is a fungal infection that causes blackening or discoloration over the nose, blurred or double vision, chest pain, breathing difficulties and coughing blood.

  • Will we need COVID-19 booster shots? Increasingly, the expectation is yes

    It increasingly looks like Americans will need to roll up their sleeves for a COVID-19 booster shot, though vaccine makers and federal officials are still trying to detect how long immunity to the virus lasts.

  • Pfizer begins testing booster shot on fully vaccinated adults

    Dr. Manish Garg, Emergency Medicine Physician & Co-Founder of World Academic Council of Emergency Medicine,&nbsp;joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Fed-up savers may test their luck in prize draws with rates so low

    The UK's largest building society becomes the latest provider to offer a prize draw to attract custom.

  • 16 Healthy Late-Night Snacks That Are Fast, Filling, And Let You Get Back To Sleep

    We’ve all been there: You finally get the kids in bed. You attempt to watch that new episode of a TV show that you’ve been saving, but end up missing major plot points because you’re also taking the time to catch up on emails. You fall asleep sitting up, then wake up when your exhausted []

  • Darnella Frazier, teen who recorded George Floyd's murder, reflects on his death a year later

    "It’s a little easier now, but I’m not who I used to be. A part of my childhood was taken from me," Darnella Frazier, 18, wrote in a statement.

  • At least 15 dead, hundreds of homes destroyed after central Africa's Mount Nyiragongo eruption

    Hundreds of homes and buildings near Mount Nyiragongo in the Democratic Republic of Congo have been destroyed, buried by lava that spewed from the volcano when it erupted on Saturday night. A government spokesman on Sunday said at least 15 people are dead, including nine who were killed in a traffic accident as they tried to flee the area and four others who died while trying to escape from a prison. It is expected that the death toll will rise once authorities reach the hardest-hit areas, BBC News reports. UNICEF said 150 children were separated from their families during the chaos, and another 170 are feared missing. Thousands of people tried to outrun the volcano, escaping with whatever they could carry from their homes. Tom Peyre-Costa of the Norwegian Refugee Council in Goma told the BBC the lava was moving "pretty slow," but it "didn't stop. ... It started burning the houses." He added that already, there are humanitarian groups on the ground working to help people who have lost their homes. Nyiragongo is a more active volcano, and earlier this month, the Goma Volcano Observatory issued a report warning that seismic activity there had increased. The last time the volcano erupted was in 2002, leaving 250 people dead and 120,000 homeless. More stories from theweek.comBiden says he underestimated Trump's ability to spread 'the big lie'Biden needs some braggadocioReport: D.A. convenes grand jury expected to hear Trump investigation evidence

  • Indian couple ties knot mid-flight amid lockdown

    This Indian couple tied the knot mid-airDate: May 23, 2021Dakshina and Rakesh booked a chartered planeand invited guests for their in-flight weddingBut with a raging pandemic in the countrytheir unusual nuptials have been criticized for breaking COVID-19 rulesTamil Nadu state has limited weddings to 50 guestsIndia's Civil Aviation has launched an investigation into Spice Jetfor allowing over 130 guests on board

  • More rain in Dallas-Fort Worth forecast leads to flood warnings, high water rescue calls

    The Fort Worth Fire Department rescued a woman who was swept away after getting out of her stalled car Monday night.

  • Lingerie brand CUUP just launched swimwear, and it’s so good

    Founded by Abby Morgan, the company is known for its minimalist lingerie silhouettes that are both functional and sexy.

  • Rob Lowe says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle didn't use his home for their Oprah interview, and thinks it was really at the TV icon's house

    Rob Lowe said he believes that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry filmed their tell-all interview at Oprah Winfrey's house.

  • Scramble for Workers in Australia Signals Inflation Coming

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.From tropical island resorts to Outback whiskey makers to mountain ski fields to inner city coffee shops, Australian businesses are struggling to recruit the staff they need to service their cashed up customers.Australians each year spend about A$20 billion ($15.5 billion) more abroad than international tourists do Down Under -- money that’s now being spent locally as the border remains shut to keep out Covid-19. Also locked out are the around 15% of the labor supply in hospitality and food trades that are usually drawn from overseas workers.“We are offering above-award wages,” said Kate O’Callaghan, chief executive officer of the Whitton Malt House, whiskey distillery in western New South Wales, explaining recruiting efforts. “We’re always advertising. We’re sort of desperate on social media because we’re always looking for people who want to work.”Such troubles would be music to the ears of Reserve Bank Governor Philip Lowe, who is trying to drive down unemployment to trigger pay gains across the economy. He has struggled to meet the RBA’s 2-3% inflation target since taking the helm in 2016 and now says the goal is unlikely to be achieved until 2024 “at the earliest.”Gareth Aird, head of Australian Economics at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, reckons the governor might be a little too pessimistic.“If you’re trying to achieve higher wages and higher inflation, what you need is things like capacity utilization at elevated levels, you need lots of skills shortages so that you’ve got a better chance of wages coming through,” he said. “Everything looks like it’s moving in the right direction on that front.”A diminished pool of skilled labor -- from baristas to waiters to chefs -- means businesses will need to start bidding higher to secure employees. Yet, there will always be lags between anecdotes of higher wages and the bulk of the work force actually receiving them.‘Work in Paradise’After bearing the brunt of last year’s lockdowns, the Australian hospitality industry is now ground zero for labor shortfalls. In Queensland state, the government is offering cash and a travel bonus to encourage potential workers to move to tourism hotspots like the Whitsunday Islands and Cairns, a popular departure point to the Great Barrier Reef.“You could be eligible for a A$1,500 incentive and a A$250 travel bonus to get you to paradise!” the government says on its website promoting the the ‘work in paradise’ program. “There are thousands of jobs that need to be filled in Queensland’s most beautiful destinations.”It’s not just hospitality, either. In resource-rich Western Australia, gold miner St. Barbara has struggled to fill critical roles and mining services company Mineral Resources can’t secure enough truck drivers. Meantime, foreign construction companies that have won contracts in Australia say they’re struggling to bring in skilled labor to complete the jobs.It’s a similar scene on the mountain slopes of Victoria, where professionals traditionally follow winter around the world.“Mt Buller is certainly experiencing challenges this season with the ski and snowboard school,” said Rhylla Morgan, a spokeswoman for the resort. “Many of the highly experienced instructors and coaches who work professionally here and abroad following winter are unable to travel to work with us this season.”Aird says that CBA’s profile for inflation and wages “is running ahead of what the RBA is saying,” adding that “the forward-looking indicators of labor demand are as strong as we’ve seen them in a long, long time.”(Updates with quote from Aird in final paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • NASA's Mars helicopter will attempt a perilous landing in unknown territory during its first 'bonus' flight this week

    Ingenuity has embarked on a fresh mission to scout Martian terrain. Its next flight will take it to a new, unsurveyed area.

  • District of Columbia accuses Amazon of unfair pricing strategies in new suit

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Washington, DC's attorney general filed a lawsuit against Amazon.com on Tuesday, alleging the online retailer broke antitrust law by requiring that third-party sellers not offer better deals for their products elsewhere. Attorney General Karl Racine said Amazon requires third party sellers to give its customers the same or better prices than they offer elsewhere. But since Amazon's prices include fees, which can run as high as 40 percent of the total price, Racine said the policy could make prices for the same product more expensive on platforms that compete with Amazon.

  • EU Leaders Agree on Broader Economic Sanctions: Belarus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- European Union leaders agreed on broader economic sanctions against Belarus over the forced landing of a Ryanair Holdings Plc plane.The 27 leaders meeting in Brussels on Monday demanded the immediate release of Belarusian journalist Raman Pratasevich and called on the International Civil Aviation Organization to investigate the situation.German Chancellor Angela Merkel called the incident “without precedent” and said explanations from the Belarus government weren’t credible.Read More: How Belarus Snatched a Dissident Off a Ryanair Plane From GreeceKey Developments:Belarusian journalist Raman Pratasevich removed from plane in MinskU.S., EU and U.K. leaders condemn actions by authorities in BelarusRussia defends Belarus, its closest allyFlights over Belarus airspace continueAll times are Central European Time.Three Additional Passengers Disembarked in Minsk (11:09 p.m.)When the Ryanair flight was forced to land in Minsk on Sunday, three passengers got off the plane, in addition to the journalist, Pratasevich, and his girlfriend. One of the passengers was Greek and the other two were Belarusian, according to a person familiar with the investigation.The reason these passengers disembarked is unknown, said the person, who asked not to be identified because the investigation is ongoing.“We believe there was also some KGB agents offloaded off the aircraft,” Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary said earlier Monday in comments broadcast by RTE Radio.EU Leaders Agree on Broader Economic Sanctions for Belarus (10:30 p.m.)EU leaders tasked their ministers on Monday to ban overflight of EU airspace by Belarusian Airlines and prevent access to EU airports, according to the summit conclusions posted on Twitter. The leaders also asked European airlines to avoid overflight of Belarus.Moreover, leaders vowed to add more Belarusian officials to an existing sanctions blacklist and adopt a broader set of punitive measures that would target companies and entire sectors of the country’s economy.Hamas Denies It Sent Bomb Threat to Airport (9:50 p.m.)A Hamas spokesman denied a Belarusian assertion that the organization sent a bomb threat to the Minsk airport, leading to the forced landing of a Ryanair flight on Sunday.“It’s not true at all and Hamas never does such kinds of actions,” Hazem Qassem, a Hamas spokesman in Gaza, told Bloomberg.Earlier on Monday, Artiom Sikorskiy, director of aviation at the Belarus Transportation Ministry, told reporters that an email from people claiming to be Hamas fighters demanded that Israel stop fighting in Gaza and for the EU to withdraw support for Israel.Pratasevich Appears in Video, Says He’s Healthy (9:13 p.m.)Belarusian journalist Raman Pratasevich appeared in a video posted by state-owned media channels late Monday, denying reports that he’s suffering from health issues and that he is in the hospital. The circumstances of the video were unclear and it’s unkown if he was coerced into giving the statement.“I continue to cooperate with the investigation and am confessing evidence of organizing mass unrest in Minsk,” he said in the video, adding that his treatment is consistent with the law.Lufthansa Suspends Flights Over Belarus (9:13 p.m.)Lufthansa will suspend operations in Belarusian airspace “for the time being,” a company spokesperson said in an email.Earlier Monday, a Lufthansa flight from Minsk to Frankfurt was held for 2 hours after its scheduled time of departure. The airline had said that it was cooperating with local authorities who were “searching the aircraft again before departure and subjecting the passengers to another security check” after receiving a security alert during boarding.Belarus Denies Reports That Journalist Is in Hospital (8:25 p.m.)Belarusian Interior Ministry spokeswoman Olga Chemodanova denied reports that Pratasevich had been transferred to hospital with serious health problems. Chemodanova said on her Telegram account that Pratasevich hasn’t complained about his health and is still being held in jail in Minsk.Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Pawel Jablonski earlier told TVN24 television that his government has received reports from Pratasevich’s mother that her son has “very serious” health conditions. Jablonski said such information is “very worrisome” given the unexplained deaths among members of Belarussian opposition who have been arrested in recent months.Inessa Olenskaya, Pratasevich’s lawyer, said by phone from Minsk that she couldn’t immediately confirm his condition and didn’t have information about his whereabouts.EU Leaders Go Dark to Keep Talks Secret (8:20 p.m.)Leaders at the summit have been asked not to use electronic devices, including their mobile phones, during the talks on Belarus and on Russia.Summit chair Charles Michel, who heads the European Council, requested the move “to ensure the confidentiality of the discussion,” his spokesman Barend Leyts tweeted.Von Der Leyen Says EU Preparing ‘Very Strong Answer’ (7:32 p.m.)Ursula von der Leyen, head of the EU’s executive arm, pledged that the bloc will ensure “a very strong answer because it is outrageous behavior and Lukashenko and his regime have to understand this will have serious consequences.”On her way into the summit, the chief of the European Commission said leaders will explore “sanctions against individuals that are involved in this hijacking but also sanctions against business and economic entities that are financing this regime. And we are looking into sanctions against the aviation sector in Belarus.”Von der Leyen said a previously prepared 3 billion-euro ($3.7 billion) investment and economic package by the EU “is on hold and frozen until Belarus turns democratic.”Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo told reporters before the meeting that the bloc would act quickly.“This is a flight between two European capitals where European citizens have been used as hostages in an illegal arrest,” he said. “We will propose rapid, swift and severe measures are being taken to make it very clear that something like this is not being accepted.”Merkel Calls for a Ban on Overflights (6:42 p.m.)On her way into the summit, German Chancellor Angela Merkel called for further sanctions against Belarusian officials and a ban on overflights.She called the actions of Belarus authorities “without precedent” and said their explanations were “totally uncredible.”The White House Demands an Immediate Investigation (6:42 p.m.)The White House demanded an international investigation of Belarus’s forced landing of the Ryanair plane, calling it an “affront” by Lukashenko’s government.“This was a shocking act, diverting a flight between two EU member states for the apparent purpose of arresting a journalist,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Monday. “It constitutes a brazen affront to international peace and security by the regime. We demand an immediate international transparent and credible investigation of this incident.”She said the U.S. government is “in touch” with allies about the incident, and the U.S. ambassador to Belarus has conveyed the Biden administration’s concerns “directly.” White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan also “raised our strong concerns” about Belarus’s action with his Kremlin counterpart. Russia is Belarus’s closest ally.Leaders Begin Arriving at Summit in Brussels (6:15 p.m.)EU leaders are expected to use the following wording in their joint communique on Belarus, according to a senior diplomat familiar with the ongoing drafting of the text:They’ll condemn the forced landing and call for release of Raman Pratasevich and Sofia Sapega.Call for an investigation of this “unprecedented and unacceptable incident”Vow “to adopt additional listings as soon as possible on the basis of the relevant sanctions framework”Call on all EU-based carriers to avoid overflight of BelarusTask their ministers “to adopt the necessary measures to ban overflight of EU airspace by Belarusian Airlines and prevent access to EU airports”Transport Lobby Says Avoiding Belarus Airspace Difficult (6:02 p.m.)It could be complicated for airlines to avoid Belarusian airspace given its location and the fact that there are other restricted flight areas nearby, according to Director General of the International Air Transport Association Willie Walsh. He told Bloomberg Television’s Guy Johnson and Alix Steel that airlines that are still flying over Belarus will have assessed the risk.“We do have to strongly condemn the actions of the government of Belarus,” Walsh said. “What they did on Sunday, intercepting a commercial civil aircraft, clearly put the passengers and crew of that aircraft at risk. Forcing them to divert is unacceptable behavior by any government.”U.K. Summons Belarus Ambassador (6:02 p.m.)The U.K. summoned the Belarusian ambassador to London to explain the forced landing of a commercial plane and arrest of journalist Raman Pratasevich, according to Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab.Raab told Parliament on Monday that the actions by Belarus were an “egregious and extraordinary departure from international law.”“It’s very difficult to believe that this kind of action could’ve been taken without at least the acquiescence of the authorities in Moscow,” Raab said.U.K. Suspends Operating Permit of Belarus Airline (6:02 p.m.)Raab told Parliament the U.K. has suspended the operating permit on the Belarusian airline Belavia. He added that the Civil Aviation Authority has been instructed not to grant any further ad hoc permits for carriers between the U.K. and Belarus, and to request airlines not to venture into Belarusian airspace.Belarus Says Bomb Threat Led to Forced Landing (6:02 p.m.)Belarus grounded the Ryanair flight after receiving an emailed bomb threat signed by people claiming to be Hamas fighters, Artiom Sikorskiy, director of aviation at the country’s Transportation Ministry, said during an online briefing Monday.The message included demands for Israel to stop fighting in Gaza and the EU to withdraw support for Israel, and was composed in English, Sikorskiy said. The bomb was allegedly set to explode over Lithuania’s capital, Vilnius.The anonymous email to the Minsk airport was sent just days after the Israel-Palestine truce sparked celebrations in Gaza.Michel to Push for Concrete EU Measures (4:45 p.m.)European Council President Charles Michel will push for EU leaders to decide on measures against Belarus when they meet for dinner Monday night at the start of a two-day summit.“What happened yesterday is an international scandal. Lives of European civilians were at risk,” Michel said as he arrived at the summit building. “This is not acceptable and this is why we put the debate on sanctions on the table of the European Council.”“We are preparing different options, different possible measures and I hope tonight we can take decisions on that,” he added.Schroders Says Putin Unlikely to Jeopardize Biden Summit (4:45 p.m.)“The developments over the weekend are obviously negative and we will await a European response,” Schroders money manager James Barrineau said by email from New York. “We doubt Putin will want to jeopardize his summit with Biden over this issue, but it does not help the overall tone of the relationship of Russia with Europe.”Schroders has a “very small” position in Belarus, and for now does not expect implications for Russian assets from the forced landing of the Ryanair plane in Minsk, he said.Germany Summons Belarus Ambassador (4:29 p.m.)Germany summoned the Belarus ambassador to the foreign ministry in Berlin Monday evening to explain why the country forced a Ryanair jet to land in Minsk. Foreign Minister Heiko Maas called the previous explanations from Alexander Lukashenko’s regime “absurd and not credible.”“We need clarity about what really happened on board and on the ground yesterday,” Maas said in a statement. “And we need clarity about the well-being of Raman Pratasevich and his partner, who must be released immediately.”Lithuania Urges Its Citizens to Avoid Belarus (4:29 p.m.)The Lithuanian foreign ministry urged its nationals not to travel to Belarus and recommended those currently in the neighboring country to leave, according to a statement. The incident with the Ryanair plane demonstrates “a threat to security and lives of individuals,” the ministry said.Lufthansa Flight Leaves Minsk With all Passengers (3:42 p.m.)Lufthansa flight LH1487 from Minsk to Frankfurt took off at 4:21 p.m. local time, according to FlightRadar24, 2 hours after its scheduled time of departure. The airline had earlier said that it was cooperating with local authorities who were “searching the aircraft again before departure and subjecting the passengers to another security check” after receiving a security alert during boarding.All 51 people schedule to depart on the flight were on board, according to a Lufthansa spokesperson.Tsikhanouskaya Calls for Belarus Sanctions (3:28 p.m.)Exiled Belarus opposition leader Svetlana Tsikhanouskaya called for sanctions against the country during a Monday phone call with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell. She is scheduled to hold a call later in the day with members of President Joe Biden’s administration.Tsikhanouskaya also said the whereabouts of the detained journalist Raman Pratasevich are unknown and his lawyer is unable to contact him. The journalist’s girlfriend, who is a Russian citizen, is being held in a Minsk prison and has been refused assistance from the Russian consulate.Lufthansa Flight From Minsk Delayed by Threat (3:02 p.m.)Lufthansa flight LH1487 from Minsk to Frankfurt was delayed following a “security alert,” the German airline said in a statement. The Minsk airport said on its Telegram channel that it had received an anonymous email about a planned “terrorist attack.” Lufthansa said 51 passengers, including five crew members, were on board the plane.“We are cooperating with the authorities, who are searching the aircraft again before departure and subjecting the passengers to another security check,” Lufthansa said on Monday. The search includes unloading all suitcases and cargo.Czech Premier Says EU Must Be Tough (2:50 p.m.)The proposals for discussion about EU’s response include banning Belarus airlines from landing in the EU or suspending flights over Belarus’s airspace, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said. He said that according to available information, there were four Russian citizens on the Raynair flight “who probably had a lot to do with this unbelievable act.”“Europe’s response must be tough,” Babis told reporters before departing to EU summit.Passenger Number Confusion (2:40 p.m.)Lithuania’s criminal police said on Monday that 121 of the 126 passengers who left Athens on the flight arrived in Vilnius. On Sunday, both Greece and Lithuania said 171 passengers and crew were on the flight, which Lithuania said Monday was the number of reservations. There was also confusion over infant passengers, who didn’t require tickets, and some boarding passes that weren’t digital. Ryanair hasn’t confirmed the numbers.Lithuania’s transport member also said the country would ban flights to and from Belarus airspace starting at 3 a.m. on Tuesday. The ban will affect 26 flights a day. Lithuania’s neighbor Poland will propose at the EU summit on Monday that all flights between the bloc and Belarus be halted.Poland Wants to Halt All Flights Between EU and Belarus (1:55 p.m.)Poland has come as one of the strongest voices demanding firm action. At the meeting of leaders in Brussels Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki will propose halting all flights between EU and Belarus.Belarusian Activists Ask EU For Help (1:50 p.m.)Holding a placard reading “SOS,” Belarusian activists in Poland appealed to the EU for help. Standing in front of Belarus embassy in Warsaw, Nexta founder and blogger Stsiapan Putsila said he’s received “more than a thousand threats” since Sunday. “We can’t stay silent,” said Jana Shostak, another activist.Police Revise Passenger Numbers (1:40 p.m.)According to Lithuania’s criminal police, 121 of the 126 passengers who left Athens on the flight arrived in Vilnius. The captain of the airliner consulted with Ryanair’s management before deciding to divert to Minsk. On Sunday, both Greece and Lithuania said 171 passengers and crew were on the flight.Poland Increases Protection of Activists (1:30 p.m.)Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Pawel Jablonski said on Monday his country was setting up “special protection” for activists on Polish territory who “could be in the cross-hairs of Belarusian or Russian services.”Raman Pratasevich, arrested after the Ryanair plane was diverted to Minsk, worked for Nexta, a media group registered and run out of Warsaw.Jablonski urged activists to avoid contact with Belarus as “we can’t tell what the regime is capable of.”France Says All Options Being Considered (1:20 p.m.)“Nothing is off the table,” a French diplomat told journalists when asked about possible punitive measures against Belarus.In addition to sanctions targeting Belarusian officials and companies, the EU is mulling the suspension of overflights of European airlines over Belarus, a landing ban for flag carrier Belavia in European airports, and the suspension of transits (including land) from Belarus to the EU, the French diplomat added, asking not to be named in line with policy.Ryanair Is Flying Over Belarus Today (1:10 p.m.)Flight FR3340 from Paphos, Cyprus, is scheduled to land at Talinn, Estonia, at 2:30 p.m. local time. The route takes the plane directly across Belarus territory, highlighting the mixed messaging coming out of Europe in response to Sunday’s incident.The airspace over Belarus is part of a major route for flights between Asia and Europe, with some carriers including Deutsche Lufthansa AG and cargo hauler FedEx Corp. continuing to fly over the country on Monday. Airlines have routed traffic over Belarus to avoid the restive eastern Ukraine region that’s been off-limits since a Malaysian Airlines Boeing 777 jet was shot down there in 2014, killing 298 people.Poland Orders Probe (12:20 p.m.)Poland’s state prosecutor said it has ordered an investigation into the landing because the Ryanair jet was registered in Poland and therefore falls under Polish jurisdiction.Estonia to Raise Issue at UN Security Council (12:00 p.m.)Estonia plans to raise the Belarus issue at the Security Council and has already started consultations to have a discussion, public broadcaster ERR cited the country’s foreign minister, Eva-Maria Liimets, as saying.Ryanair Cooperating with EU, NATO (11:50 a.m.)The diversion of the Ryanair plane to Minsk on Sunday was an “act of aviation piracy,” the airline said in a statement today.Ryanair said it was “fully cooperating” with the EU safety and security agencies as well as NATO, and wouldn’t comment further due to security reasons.Kremlin Says U.S.-Russia Summit Plans Not Affected (11:45 a.m.)Tensions between Moscow’s closest ally and the West over Minsk’s forcing of a Ryanair jet to land won’t affect Russia’s efforts to arrange a summit meeting between President Vladimir Putin and his U.S. Counterpart, Joe Biden, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.“I wouldn’t combine all this into a single system,” Peskov told reporters on a conference call. “These are different things, after all.”Peskov declined to comment on the details of the case, including on whether Belarus gave Russia advance warning of its decision to force the plane to land or whether Moscow’s agents were involved. “Our special services are in the closest possible contact,” he said, adding that he doesn’t have detailed information about the Ryanair jet.Russia Calls Western Reaction ‘Shocking’ (11:15 a.m.)Western countries are showing double standards, according to Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. “It’s shocking that the West is calling the incident in Belarus’s airspace ‘shocking,’” she wrote in a Facebook post.Zakharova cited past examples of what she said were western governments forcing planes to land, such as a 2013 episode when the plane of Bolivian President Evo Morales had to land in Austria as the U.S. searched for Edward Snowden, as evidence that the U.S. and its allies use the same tactics.U.K. Joins Calls for Sanctions (10:40 a.m.)Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab added to the voices calling for further sanctions against Belarus and the immediate release of Protasevich. In a statement, Raab condemned the arrest, adding “Mr Lukashenko must be held to account for his outlandish actions.”Russian Senator Defends Belarus (10:35 a.m.)“Formally, there was a bomb threat, so everything was done properly,” Vladimir Dzhabarov, first deputy chairman of the International Affairs committee in the upper house of parliament, said in a phone interview Monday. “I don’t see anything unusual or unacceptable in the actions of the Belarusian authorities.”The arrest of Raman Pratasevich, the journalist, was justified, he said. “This person was sitting abroad and criticizing his homeland,” he said. “It’s a warning to Tsikhanouskaya,” he said, referring to exiled opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya.EU Mulls Sanction Options (10:25 a.m.)Of the possible options for EU action, sanctions against individuals and entities would likely be the simplest, according to a senior official close to the European talks.Other options, such as the suspension all flights by EU airlines over Belarus and the suspension of all transit -- including ground travel -- between Belarus and the EU, would trigger increased costs for European companies, the official said.‘State-Sponsored Hijacking’ (10:10 a.m.)“This was a case of state-sponsored hijacking,” Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary said in comments broadcast by RTE Radio. The airline has to do a “detailed debrief today with the NATO and EU authorities” after the incident, which he said saw passengers and crew held under armed guard.It appears the intent of Belarusian authorities was to remove a journalist and his traveling companion, O’Leary said. “We believe there was also some KGB agents offloaded off the aircraft as well,” he said.Irish Minister Calls for Tough EU Response (10:00 a.m.)“This was effectively aviation piracy, state sponsored,” Irish foreign minister Simon Coveney told RTE Radio. The EU’s response “has to be clear, tough, and needs to happen quickly,” he said.Belarus’s Bonds Tumble (9:30 a.m.)Worries over potential sanctions are scaring away bond investors. Belarus’s dollar bonds due 2031 tanked early on Monday, pushing yields up 23 basis points to a one-month high of 7.48%. The bonds traded at a yield of above 8% in August after authorities cracked down on protesters following Lukashenko’s claim to a landslide election victory.Flights Avoid Belarus (9:25 a.m.)Wizz Air Holdings Plc, Eastern Europe’s biggest discount carrier, said it has rerouted a service from the Ukrainian capital Kyiv to Tallinn in Estonia to avoid Belarusian airspace. A spokesman said in an email that the Budapest-based company is “continuously monitoring and evaluating the situation.”Latvia’s national carrier Airbaltic has decided to avoid Belarusian air space “for the time being,” Latvian Transport Minister Talis Linkaits said in interview with Latvijas Radio.Poland to Call for More Sanctions Against Lukashenko (9:22 a.m.)Belarus’s neighbor, Poland, will propose new sanctions against Lukashenko’s government at Monday’s EU meeting, according to Deputy Foreign Minister Pawel Jablonski. He declined to specify the type of measures Warsaw will seek, saying the government wants to consult with EU partners first.(An earlier version of this story corrected the spelling of “Minsk” in first bullet point)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • American journalist detained in Myanmar while trying to board flight out of country

    An American journalist working in Myanmar has been detained there by local authorities, according to his employer and his family. Frontier Myanmar, a Yangon-based news and business magazine that publishes in print and online in both English and Burmese, said in a statement Monday that its managing editor, Danny Fenster, was detained at Yangon International Airport in Myanmar's largest city as he was preparing to board a flight to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. "We do not know why Danny was detained and have not been able to contact him since this morning," Frontier Myanmar said.

  • Euphoria over the U.S. economy reopening is fading, consumer confidence survey shows

    The confidence of Americans in the U.S. economy slipped in May for the first time in six months as they grew more worried about job prospects and higher inflation.

  • Lauren Boebert accuses Biden of trying to replace MLK with George Floyd in attack on family’s White House meeting

    The president will discuss police reform with the Floyd family

  • Spencer Knight steadied the Panthers early in Game 5. And then the floodgates opened

    The Florida Panthers needed every bit of Spencer Knight’s marvelous playoff debut Monday simply to stay in the series.