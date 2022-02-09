New COVID-19 infections decrease in the Americas, says regional agency

FILE PHOTO: Argentina breaks COVID-19 case record as daily infections near 100,000
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Coronavirus
    Coronavirus

BRASILIA (Reuters) - New COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations are beginning to go down in some countries in the Americas, but deaths continue to rise in parts of Central and South America, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said on Wednesday.

In North America, new infections and deaths decreased in all three countries in the past week, while hospitalizations and ICU admissions were down in the United States and Canada, the regional agency said. New infections in El Salvador dropped by 70%, but deaths increased by 42% in Venezuela, PAHO said.

(This story corrects the day in first paragraph)

(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Iran's leader accuses Biden and Trump of damaging U.S. reputation - IRNA

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei accused Joe Biden and Donald Trump of damaging the reputation of the United States in rare direct criticism of U.S. presidents, Iran's official IRNA news agency reported on Tuesday. Iran and the United States resumed indirect talks in Vienna on Tuesday to revive a 2015 nuclear deal that former-U.S. President Donald Trump left in 2018.

  • As NC’s bird flu outbreak grows, so does concern for poultry industry

    At least 65 cases have been reported in wild birds so far, causing North Carolina’s $4 billion poultry industry to implement safeguards.

  • Fauci says U.S. heading out of ‘full blown pandemic phase,’ sees end to COVID restrictions in coming months

    The U.S. is heading out of the "full blown pandemic phase" of COVID-19 and moving toward a point where more decisions will be made at the local level and not by the federal government, allowing restrictions such as wearing face masks to be lifted over time.

  • Scientists concerned about potential COVID spread from infected deer

    Widespread coronavirus infections have been detected in Iowa's white-tailed deer, according to a peer-reviewed study published Tuesday.Why it matters: It's the first widespread natural infection of the virus documented in a wild animal species, according to researchers.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeScientists worry the disease could mutate in animals and spread back to humans.State of play: Scientists from Penn State Universit

  • Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants

    The discovery of the Omicron variant in white-tailed deer in New York has raised concerns that the species, numbering 30 million in the United States, could become hosts of a new coronavirus strain, a lead researcher said on Tuesday. Blood and some nasal swab samples from 131 deer captured on New York's Staten Island revealed that nearly 15% had virus antibodies. The finding suggested that the animals had previous coronavirus infections and were vulnerable to repeated reinfections with new variants, researchers led by Pennsylvania State University scientists said.

  • Johnson & Johnson quietly halted production of its COVID-19 vaccines: NYT

    The Times reported that the company shut down the only plant making usable vaccine batches in the Netherlands late last year.

  • Vaccination a major benefit for expectant mothers, new studies show; U.S. death rate may finally start falling: Live COVID updates

    Most states are reporting fewer deaths than they had been a week ago, a USA TODAY analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. Latest COVID news.

  • Omicron Has Been Found in Deer—That Should Worry Us

    Animals like deer can serve as reservoirs for the virus that causes COVID-19, potentially harboring new mutations and variants

  • D.C.'s HIV decline slowed in 2020

    D.C.’s progress in ending the HIV epidemic slowed in 2020 despite drops in new diagnoses, per a new report out Monday.Driving the news: The annual epidemiology surveillance report measures D.C.’s progress towards ending the HIV epidemic as well as presents new data on sexually transmitted infections, hepatitis, and tuberculosis. The authors of the report, which included data through Dec. 2020, say the results should be treated with caution given the pandemic’s impact on health screening and heal

  • New COVID cases in Singapore rise to 13,011; 3 more deaths

    Of them, 12,791 – or some 98% – are local, including 10,038 detected via ART.

  • Magic Johnson shares his three decades of experience with HIV/AIDS, as Jacksonville panel hopes to build awareness

    Magic Johnson and a panel of experts discussed how HIV/AIDS affects the Black community in Jacksonville; more than 100,000 in Florida live with HIV.

  • I'm a Doctor and Here's the #1 Sign You Have Omicron

    As the U.S. reaches a bleak new milestone of over 900,000 deaths from COVID, Omicron continues to spread across the country infecting millions. With the surge still raging on in many areas, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention just issued new guidelines for immunocompromised people. The CDC now recommends that. "People who are moderately or severely immunocompromised should receive a booster dose at least 3 months after the last (third) dose of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine," instead of fiv

  • Data paints concerning picture for National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day

    February 7 is National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day. First observed in 1999, the day focuses on increasing HIV education, testing, […] The post Data paints concerning picture for National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day appeared first on TheGrio.

  • UK's Johnson signals early end to COVID isolation rules

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has suggested that laws requiring people in England with COVID-19 to self-isolate will be lifted within weeks, bringing an end to all domestic coronavirus restrictions

  • COVID-19 cases continue to decline in Palm Beach County

    Palm Beach County's top health official on Tuesday said she expects the level of COVID-19 transmission in the community to drop from a "high" to "substantial" level in early March.

  • WHO: COVID-19 cases down 17 percent globally

    Coronavirus cases dropped 17 percent worldwide in the week between Jan. 31 and Feb. 6 when compared with the prior week, though the global death rate increased by seven percent, according to the World Health Organization's (WHO) weekly epidemiological report released Tuesday. The report also found that the omicron variant is increasingly dominant, making up almost 97 percent of all cases uploaded to the international virus-tracking platform...

  • Fairfield County EMA says COVID-19 may eventually become endemic like flu

    "It's going to be persistent and common. Still deadly. But not a whole population at once," says Fairfield County EMA director Jon Kochis.