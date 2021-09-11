COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations slowly decline in U.S.

Good Morning America

Just a few months ago, there were only five COVID-19 patients, at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, Idaho. Nearly all of these patients are not vaccinated, a reflection of "the amount of misinformation that's being absorbed, and taken as truth in our community because people are convinced that they don't want to be vaccinated, and then they end up here," Dr. Meghan McInerney, the intensive care unit's medical director, told ABC News. Hospitals across the state of Idaho are now facing their most significant surge yet, as COVID-19 patients flood into emergency departments.