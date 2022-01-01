COVID-19 infections surge nationwide
For the second New Year’s in a row, many celebrations were muted by COVID-19 concerns.
For the second New Year’s in a row, many celebrations were muted by COVID-19 concerns.
"Everybody's definitely looking at me now," Miley Cyrus sang, amending lyrics from her 2009 hit, "Party in the U.S.A."
An NYPD officer catching a nap in his car between two New Year’s shifts took a random bullet to the head outside a Harlem precinct house early Saturday, authorities said. The officer awoke in the parking lot outside the 25th Precinct stationhouse to find the window of his personal vehicle shattered and blood dripping from a painful head wound, police said. He was taken to New York Presbyterian ...
A viral clip of Betty White roasting Sandra Bullock is being shared on Twitter as fans continue to share their favorite moments following White's death.
“It’s sad. Imagine losing your home after 40 years.”
Eve Jobs is another lucky celebrity who is enjoying the holiday week in a warm climate. And to celebrate, she’s sharing photos of the stunning bikinis she’s rocking while on vacation. The daughter of Apple founder Steve Jobs showed off her fit figure in a teeny brown string bikini as she lounged on a chair. […]
The beloved comedian died on Friday at age 99, just two and a half weeks before what would have been her centennial birthday
The new photo gives a glamorous glimpse at the royal couple's relationship.
Breaking down the 11 roster moves made by the Packers on Saturday.
The WJM-TV newsroom is in mourning. Betty White’s death on Dec. 31 marked the fifth major figure from “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” to pass in 2021. Actors Cloris Leachman, Gavin MacLeod, Ed Asner and director Jay Sandrich also died during the year that just ended. The coincidental timing of the losses of these legends […]
From The Golden Girls to Hot in Cleveland, White was a star of the small screen, and one of the first women to produce her own show. R.I.P. Betty White, Television Icon Dead at 99 Carys Anderson
Jayden Gibson was supposed to be enrolling for the spring semester at the University of Florida in a few weeks. That’s where he wanted to be to start his college football career. It’s where his heart was. It’s where his mother and father went to college and where they met. Kelvin Gibson was even a walk-on football player for the Gators. Sometimes things just don’t work out the way they were ...
The singer was in the middle of "Party in the USA" during "Miley's New Year's Eve Party" on NBC when her top fell off and she quickly fixed it.
Let's take a few pointers from the French, shall we?View Entire Post ›
With an easy win over Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl, Alabama predictably advances to another championship game.
Jordan Poole understands why he wasn't one of Steph Curry's teammates to receive a Rolex after the Warriors star broke the NBA's all-time 3-point record.
Betty White was stepmother to her third husband Allen Ludden's three children: David, Martha and Sarah
A shirtless Cincinnati Bearcats fan quickly became a meme after the Alabama football team's defense held UC to a field goal during the CFP semifinal.
It was one of the more powerful earthquakes in the Midlands this week but still relatively minor.
Members of the Russian and Czech Republic world junior hockey teams were removed from a New Year’s Eve flight from Calgary to Frankfurt, Germany, with fellow passengers saying the Russian squad caused a disturbance by smoking and refusing to wear masks. The statement did not say who caused the disturbance or if there were any arrests, and police did not respond to requests from The Canadian Press for further information. Air Canada also had yet to respond to a request for information.
Queen Elizabeth isn't exactly the first person we'd assume would live for silly gifts. However, rumor has it the royal matriarch has quite the quirky sense of humor (see her penchant for writing...