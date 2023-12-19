COVID-19 kills 2 more in N.B., hospitalizations and nursing home outbreaks jump

At least 37 New Brunswickers have died from COVID-19 since the beginning of the respiratory season on Aug. 27, and at least 972 since the beginning of the pandemic. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press - image credit)

New Brunswick reported two more deaths from COVID-19, a week-over-week jump in hospitalizations and nursing home outbreaks because of the virus, and an increase in flu cases and hospitalizations Tuesday.

The two people who died were aged 45 to 64 and 65 or older, the Respiratory Watch report shows.

Their deaths, which occurred between Dec. 3 and Dec. 9, raise the pandemic death toll to at least 972. Only confirmed cases who die in hospital are counted.

Seventy-three people were hospitalized for or with COVID during the reporting week, up from 51 in the previous report, while six people required intensive care, down from seven.

Among those hospitalized is a child under four, four people aged 20 to 44, 14 aged 45 to 64 and 54 aged 65 or older.

There were 27 COVID outbreaks, including six in nursing homes and 21 in "other facilities," which could include adult residential homes or correctional centres.

That's up nearly 108 per cent from the 13 outbreaks in the previous report, three of which were at nursing homes.

'Moderate' COVID activity

A total of 167 new cases of COVID have been confirmed through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) lab tests, up from 138.

The positivity rate — the percentage of the total PCR lab tests performed that produced a positive result — is 13 per cent, unchanged.

"COVID-19 activity remains moderate," the report says. "Some indicators remained stable throughout the current reporting period, although an increase was observed in hospitalizations as well as number of outbreaks reported."

CBC has requested an interview with Dr. Yves Léger, the acting chief medical officer of health.

There have been 119,487 XBB.1.5 COVID vaccines administered since Oct. 4, up from 114,432 a week ago, according to figures from the Department of Health.

Flu hospitalizations take massive jump

The number of flu cases confirmed by a lab jumped nearly 98 per cent to 164 between Dec. 3 and Dec. 9, from 83 the previous week.

These raise the total number of lab-confirmed flu cases to 350 since the respiratory season began on Aug. 27.

Thirty-seven people were hospitalized with the flu during the reporting week, up from 15 — a nearly 147 per cent increase.

Two were admitted to intensive care, unchanged.

Five schools reported influenza-like illness outbreaks, up from three. No information about the schools, the number of cases or whether it's students or staff affected has been released.

School outbreaks are based on 10 per cent absenteeism in a school because of influenza-like illness symptoms, the report says.

A total of 187,873 New Brunswickers have been vaccinated against the flu since Oct. 4.