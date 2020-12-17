COVID-19 is the leading cause of death in the US - again

Morgan McFall-Johnsen
coronavirus covid-19 death funeral burial coffin casket mourners
Aracely Iraheta touches the casket of her husband, Jose Agustin Iraheta, who died of COVID-19, in Malden, Massachusetts, May 12, 2020. Brian Snyder/Reuters

The coronavirus pandemic has become the number-one cause of death once again in the US, a position it also held during the spring.

Since November 1, the virus has killed more people in the US than heart disease, cancer, chronic lower-respiratory disease, transport accidents, or suicide, according to an analysis published Thursday in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

The US recorded a record of 3,400 deaths on Wednesday, according to the COVID Tracking Project.

"The fact that a condition that was unknown a year ago now ranks as the leading cause of death at the end of this year is just shocking," Howard Koh, a professor at Harvard's T. H. Chan School of Public Health, told Business Insider. "We need to do everything we can to have this illness revert back to the unfamiliar condition it once was."

Koh was not involved in the new analysis, but he co-authored an accompanying opinion piece.

COVID-19 probably won't be the overall leading cause of death for 2020. But it will be close. The researchers behind the new analysis compared COVID-19 mortality in the US from March to October with leading causes of death during the same months in 2018, when the most recent data is available. Only cancer and heart disease killed more people during that time. For people aged 85 and older, the coronavirus was the second leading cause of death, after heart disease. 

"Many, if not most, COVID-19-related deaths could have been prevented," Koh and his co-authors wrote. "Critical public-health strategies must remain a major societal focus for the present and future."

A new 9/11 every day

healthcare worker covid coronavirus patient death calls family
Gabriel Cervera calls the family of a patient who died in a COVID-19 unit at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 12, 2020. Callaghan O'Hare/Reuters

The COVID-19 death rate in the US has been equivalent to a new 9/11 attack every 1.5 days, according to the new analysis, though in the last week it has grown to a 9/11 about every 1.2 days.

The comparison is "tragically appropriate," said Koh, who was the Massachusetts Commissioner of Public Health during the attacks in 2001. Like the 9/11 attacks, he said, the pandemic "seemed to come out of nowhere." It has also "completely upended all aspects of life in our society, and it's going to have prolonged aftereffects for many, many years to come," he added.

Put another way, the daily death toll is equivalent to 15 passenger planes, each carrying 150 people, crashing every day.

el paso texas coronavirus deaths bodies refrigerated trailer truck morgue covid-19
Bodies wrapped in plastic line the walls inside a refrigerated trailer used as a mobile morgue by the El Paso County Medical Examiner's office in El Paso, Texas, on November 13, 2020. Justin Hamel/AFP via Getty Images

But the official numbers are likely an undercount. Koh and his colleagues write that calculations of excess deaths caused by the pandemic probably underestimate the toll by at least 20%.

Overall, the pandemic will likely prolong a trend of declining life expectancy in the US. 

"Good health is so fragile and we cannot take it for granted," Koh said. "Public health protects our good health, 24/7. When prevention works, absolutely nothing happens. And all you have is the miracle of a perfectly normal, healthy day. And that's what everybody is craving right now."

But the upcoming holidays and associated travel and gatherings will likely spur further spread of the virus.

"We would need the public to follow recommendations from all public-health leaders, led by the CDC, about restricting or canceling travel plans. Those recommendations were pretty much ignored over Thanksgiving," Koh said. "We just cannot repeat that again."

Uniting 50 states with 50 different strategies

Though the US comprises just 4% of the world's population, it accounts for 19% of global COVID-19 deaths. It has reported more deaths than any other country.

coronavirus death veteran nursing home covid-19 ppe america
Michael Neel, funeral director of All Veterans Funeral and Cremation, looks at the casket of George Trefren, a 90-year-old Korean War veteran who died of COVID-19 in a nursing home, in Denver, Colorado, April 23, 2020. Rick Wilking/Reuters

It certainly didn't have to be this way. At the national level, a lack of clear public-health guidance and a president who spread misinformation and downplayed scientific expertise hampered efforts to build a united front against the virus. 

"We've had 50 states following 50 different strategies throughout 2020," Koh said. "That unfortunately ended up negating the impact of the shutdown."

Koh and his co-authors recommended a path forward that includes better coordination between federal, state, and local leaders to increase testing capacity and contact tracing, along with focused outreach about vaccines to communities of color. They also suggested the government should send more resources to overwhelmed hospitals and healthcare workers, along with passing a stimulus package to aid schools, businesses, and people facing eviction.

covid patient hug
Dr. Joseph Varon hugs aa patient in the COVID-19 ICU during Thanksgiving at the United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas. Go Nakamura/Getty Images

"The new president has to articulate a national strategy as step one," Koh said. "We have not had that consistent communication throughout the first 11 months of this pandemic, unfortunately."

President-elect Joe Biden has said that once he takes office, he'll institute a 100-day mask mandate, distribute 100 million vaccine doses in 100 days, and make opening schools a priority. Biden has also pledged that his administration will enlist more contact tracers and establish emergency funding sources for vulnerable Americans and essential workers.

With the recent authorization of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, a light flickers at the end of the tunnel. Moderna's is likely to follow suit this week. US officials estimate they will be able to vaccinate 20 million people - primarily frontline healthcare workers and nursing-home residents - by the end of December.

"I'm hopeful that 2021 will be a much better year and that next year will end with this pandemic largely behind us," Koh said. "But that will only happen if we rally as one nation and tackle this pandemic in a united fashion."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Latest Stories

  • Exclusive: Fate Winslow, sentenced to life in prison for selling $20 worth of pot, is released after serving 12 years

    More than a decade into a life sentence for assisting in the sale of $20 worth of marijuana to an undercover cop in Louisiana, Fate Winslow is set to be released on Wednesday. "Today redemption has come," he told Yahoo News in an email.

  • One of the most isolated spots on earth faces a massive COVID wave

    Gaza has recorded just over 29,000 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, but it is now averaging about 1,000 new cases a day, driving that total figure up rapidly. While many countries have been hit hard by COVID-19, Gaza’s problems are made worse by blockade, which has devastated the economy.

  • AOC says Pelosi needs to step down as speaker but insists she is not ‘ready’ to replace her

    She said due to the absence of a plan, ‘nefarious forces’ can come into play to fill the vacuum

  • Trump has reportedly been convinced he actually won, tells advisers he may not vacate the White House

    President Trump was privately coming to terms with his loss to President-elect Joe Biden, but he "has now reversed and dug in deeper -- not only spreading misinformation about the election, but ingesting it himself," CNN reports, "egged on by advisers like Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis who are misleading Trump about the extent of voting irregularities and the prospects of a reversal." One adviser told CNN, "He's been fed so much misinformation that I think he actually thinks this thing was stolen from him."Even the Electoral College formalizing Biden's win "did not appear enough to shake Trump from his delusions of victory," CNN says, "but it is adding urgency to a push by several of his advisers to gently steer Trump toward reality." Discussions of Trump's post-presidency future tend to go nowhere because Trump "all but shuts down," CNN reports. "In his moments of deepest denial, Trump has told some advisers that he will refuse to leave the White House on Inauguration Day, only to be walked down from that ledge. The possibility has alarmed some aides, but few believe Trump will actually follow through.""To be perfectly clear about this, Trump 100 percent will leave the White House on Inauguration Day, if not well before," Jonathan Chait writes at New York. "Even the scholars who expressed the deepest fears of Trump's intentions to undermine the system did not put credence in the possibility he could defy the outcome by simply refusing to leave. Squatting is not one of the tools in his authoritarian tool kit." But the fact that Trump thinks that's even a viable option suggests he's "engaged in more than a scheme to grift his supporters," Chait says. He's "drinking his own poisoned Kool-Aid."If Trump does have to be forcibly removed from the White House, you can credit Bill Maher with the prediction. More stories from theweek.com 5 insanely funny cartoons about Trump's election-fraud failure Pelosi pushes Rep. Deb Haaland for interior secretary as Biden finalizes environmental team Joe Biden still doesn't get it

  • 'We would have finished the job': Putin denies Russia involvement in Navalny poisoning

    Russian President Vladimir Putin has denied involvement in the poisoning of Alexei Navalny, saying during an annual press conference that the opposition leader would be dead if the Russian state had wanted to kill him. An investigation by Bellingcat and several other media outlets earlier this week identified and linked an elite FSB intelligence unit to the Aug 9 poisoning of Mr Navalny, which left him in coma for weeks. Phone records and flight manifests indicate that a team of eight Russian agents were in close contact with the 44-year-old politician, with three of them trailing him for days. Speaking at his annual marathon press conference on Thursday, President Putin, who referred to Mr Navalny as a “patient of a Berlin clinic”, said that the investigation was simply “laundering” data and materials of Western intelligence agencies, alleging that Mr Navalny may have ties to foreign intelligence. “If that is true, then of course, our agents should keep an eye on him,” President Putin said. While indirectly confirming Bellingcat’s findings about the Russian agents following Mr Navalny’s every move, the Russian leader rejected accusations that the Russian state was out there to kill him.

  • EU top court upholds curb on animal slaughter, angering Jewish groups

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The EU's top court on Thursday upheld a Belgian law requiring animals to be stunned before slaughter, rejecting challenges from Jewish and Muslim groups and opening the way for other countries to bring in similar restrictions. Animals rights activists welcomed the ruling that limited some religious rites, but Israel's ambassador to Belgium and Luxembourg, Emmanuel Nahshon, called it "a catastrophic decision, a blow to Jewish life in Europe".

  • Betsy Devos tells Department of Education to resist Biden administration

    ‘Be the resistance against forces that will derail you from doing what’s right for students,’ says Ms DeVos

  • Mike Pence will preside over Biden's final victory. 'Then he'll likely skip town.'

    Vice President Mike Pence, as president of the Senate, has the awkward responsibility of overseeing President-elect Joe Biden's final victory — and President Trump's official defeat — with the formal counting of Electoral College votes at a special Jan. 6 joint session of Congress. "Then he'll likely skip town," Politico reports. "According to three U.S. officials familiar with the planning, the vice president is eyeing a foreign trip that would take him overseas for nearly a week, starting on Jan. 6."Pence's tentative itinerary includes Bahrain, Israel, and Poland, and more stops may be added, Politico reports. The trip, which hasn't been finalized, is ostensibly designed to underscore the Trump administration's role in brokering diplomatic deals between Israel and a handful of Arab states, and it will helpfully bolster Pence's "already-strong credentials with the Christian right, which strongly supports Israel," Politico notes. But it also takes the vice president out of range of Trump's wrath following the final confirmation of Biden's win. "I suspect the timing is anything but coincidental," a Pence ally said.One White House official compared Pence's role in counting electoral ballots to delivering a death notice, telling Politico, "By no means is this going to be an easy moment for the vice president or president to stomach." Worse for Pence, Trump is currently "at a juncture when loyalty appears his principal concern, complaining repeatedly over the past weeks that Republicans are deserting him when he needed them to help overturn the election results," CNN reports. "When he is not phoning Republican lawmakers to assess their willingness to help him overturn the election results, he is busy devising ways to exact revenge on those he believes abandoned him."Pence hasn't traveled out of the country since last January. Read more about his emerging escape plan at Politico.More stories from theweek.com Trump has reportedly been convinced he actually won, tells advisers he may not vacate the White House 5 insanely funny cartoons about Trump's election-fraud failure Pelosi pushes Rep. Deb Haaland for interior secretary as Biden finalizes environmental team

  • Poll: Republicans Loeffler, Perdue Hold Slight Advantages in Georgia Runoffs

    Both Republican U.S. Senate candidates in Georgia hold slight leads over their Democratic opponents in the January runoff election races, which will determine which party controls the chamber for at least the next two years, according to new polling out of Emerson College.The poll, released Wednesday, found Republicans Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue with nearly identical advantages, with each receiving support from 51 percent of respondents, compared to 48 percent for Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff. The races are essentially tied, because the advantages in both races fall within the poll’s 3.9 percent margin of error.The Democrats need to win both races to win control of the Senate. If both Warnock and Ossoff win, there would be a 50-50 split, with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris serving as the tie-breaker.The poll found little crossover support, meaning few voters will vote for a Republican in one race and a Democrat in the other.“Which suggests one party should win both seats,” Spencer Kimball, Emerson’s polling director, said in a prepared statement.The Democrats held large leads over the Republicans among younger voters and urban voters, while the Republicans were stronger with older and rural voters, and voters with a high school degree or less. The poll found Loeffler and Perdue with slight leads in the suburbs, with 52 percent support compared to 47 percent for Warnock and Ossoff.Thirty-one percent of poll respondents named the economy as their top issue, followed by COVID-19 response (24 percent), healthcare (15 percent) and social justice (12 percent).Another poll released earlier this week showed Loeffler and Perdue both holding slight 49 percent to 48 percent advantages over the Democrats.The recent polling shows support for the Republicans climbing. In early December, a poll by SurveyUSA found Warnock with a 52 percent to 45 percent lead over Loeffler, and Ossoff with a narrower 50 percent to 48 percent advantage.

  • Russia dismisses media reports outing Navalny's alleged poisoners as 'amusing' reading

    Russia on Wednesday rejected the findings of a joint media investigation that said it had identified Russian state security assassins behind the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, describing it as an "amusing" read. "We're already used to the fact that the United States and other Western countries make new accusations against Russia in the media, be it about hackers or revelations about the double or even triple poisoning of Navalny," Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said. "It's amusing to read these news items," Lavrov added during a news conference in Zagreb alongside his Croatian counterpart Gordan Grlic Radman.

  • Pregnant woman has hands amputated and is thrown from back of truck by Mexican drug cartel for ‘being a thief’

    The grisly incident happened in the Central Mexican state of Guanajuato.

  • The plan to disinfect the White House before Biden moves in is a 'huge waste of time and effort,' experts say

    "Nuking" the White House "with chemicals is not needed" to protect the incoming Biden administration from COVID-19, J. David Krause, an environmental and occupational health consultant, told Stat News, yet that appears to be the plan to disinfect the building before the transition.Multiple outlets have reported that a Virginia-based contractor has been tapped to spray a disinfectant throughout the East and West Wings before President-elect Joe Biden moves in next month, but Krause — the past chair of the American Industrial Hygiene Association — and many other experts have said that strategy is not only ineffective, but also could be dangerous, both for people and for works of art."It's a huge waste of time and effort," Krause said. "It probably isn't as effective as people say it is. And it runs the risk of somebody actually breathing this stuff in where it may be extremely hazardous. You really only need to be treating the surfaces that people have been exposed to or can be exposed to."Instead, a deep clean followed by another round of frequently-touched surfaces like elevator buttons and light switches should do the trick, Jason Marshall, the laboratory director of the Toxics Use Reduction Institute at the University of Massachusetts, Lowell, told Stat. And both Marshall and Krause agree leaving the White House empty for a week between administrations could be the easiest solution, since studies have found the coronavirus only lasts for a few days on surfaces. Read more at Stat News.More stories from theweek.com Trump has reportedly been convinced he actually won, tells advisers he may not vacate the White House 5 insanely funny cartoons about Trump's election-fraud failure Pelosi pushes Rep. Deb Haaland for interior secretary as Biden finalizes environmental team

  • Iran’s president accuses Israel of killing nuclear scientist to provoke war

    Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani on Monday claimed that Israel was behind the killing of a scientist who founded the Islamic Republic’s military nuclear program in the 2000s in an effort to start a war in the last days of President Trump's administration.

  • Trump is already considering axing his new attorney general if he won't agree to a special counsel probe into Hunter Biden

    Trump is reportedly determined to launch a special counsel probe into Hunter Biden's tax affairs, with only weeks before Joe Biden takes office.

  • Turkey says will not reverse Russian S-400S purchase despite US sanctions

    Turkey will not reverse its purchase of Russian S-400 missile defence systems and will take reciprocal steps after evaluating U.S. sanctions imposed over the acquisition, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday. The United States on Monday imposed sanctions targeting fellow NATO member Turkey's Defence Industry Directorate (SSB), its chief, Ismail Demir, and three other staff for buying the S-400s.

  • Ohio man who pretended to be missing Timmothy Pitzen sentenced to prison

    Assistant U.S. Attorney Kyle Healey said Brian Michael Rini caused Pitzen's family "unnecessary pain."

  • Amy Klobuchar is seemingly trying to bury the hatchet with Pete Buttigieg

    Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) has nothing but praise for her former 2020 rival.Widespread reports on Tuesday indicated President-elect Joe Biden had selected former South Bend, Indiana, mayor and 2020 candidate Pete Buttigieg as his next transportation secretary. And before his position was even confirmed, Buttigieg received praise from his prime antagonist during the Democratic presidential primaries.Klobuchar seemed pretty peeved with the young, less experienced Buttigieg throughout the primaries, as both candidates were vying to be the top Midwest moderate among the 2020 pack. But despite plenty of opportunity to ding Buttigieg on his lack of experience for the new role, she still offered well wishes to Buttigieg in a Tuesday tweet.> Congratulations @PeteButtigieg! From roads to rail, there is so much to be done and I’m looking forward to working with you! I know you will bring both your big ideas & your local government experience to the job. John & I look forward to welcoming you & Chasten to Washington.> > — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) December 15, 2020On its face, it's a friendly gesture from Klobuchar, and an early one considering Buttigieg himself hasn't yet acknowledged his potential new gig. Still, it's hard not to read the pointed "local government experience" as a dig.More stories from theweek.com Trump has reportedly been convinced he actually won, tells advisers he may not vacate the White House Joe Biden still doesn't get it Trump is reportedly considering a pardon for the Trump Organization's chief financial officer

  • Trump news – live: President lashes out at fired elections chief, as he is warned not to destroy records

    Follow the latest updates

  • Kelly Loeffler's Atlanta mansion, 'Descante,' mysteriously dropped in value by millions of dollars, giving her a tax cut of roughly $88,000

    Loeffler's property-tax bill dropped in 2016 despite hundreds of thousands of dollars in improvements and home-price increases across Atlanta.

  • Inside a military base in Ethiopia's Tigray: soldiers decry betrayal by former comrades

    Rebellious soldiers used government tanks to attack their former comrades in a military base in the first chaotic days of Ethiopia's month-long war in the region of Tigray, according to two soldiers caught in what they described as a 10-day siege. Forces still loyal to Tigray's former ruling party, the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), surrounded the Sero base near the northern border with Eritrea on Nov. 4, according to the two men. They said the siege reached a climax on day 10 when TPLF reinforcements arrived with tanks, anti-aircraft guns and mortars to try to seize the base.