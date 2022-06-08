After COVID-19 logjam, Lake County murder, manslaughter trial floodgates set to open

Circuit Judge G. Richard Singeltary speaks during the trial of William “wild Bill” Roberts at the Lake County Courthouse in Tavares on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. [PAUL RYAN / CORRESPONDENT]

TAVARES — Trial lawyers are hustling this summer to handle a flurry of Lake County homicide cases, beginning Tuesday with a man charged in the slaying of his live-in girlfriend at their home in Bassville Park.

The COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to trials for a year, including some death penalty cases and sentencing rehearings.

But new cases have not stopped pouring into the court docket.

Here's a look at some of the backlogged murder and manslaughter trials starting this summer.

Renee Aviles

Renee Aviles, 35, is charged with manslaughter with a firearm in the death of his live-in girlfriend, Traci Hamby at their mobile home on Filmore Avenue on Feb. 13, 2020.

Hamby's death was one of 18 homicides in Lake County, double the number the year before, and almost tying the record 19 in 2018.

According to the arrest affidavit, Aviles called 911 at about 1 a.m., to say that he accidentally shot Hamby, 37.

He said the two had been arguing all day and that he went into a bedroom to get some sleep. He said shortly afterward, she barged into the room through the door, and he rolled over, grabbed a .40-caliber handgun, and shot her. She was shot once on the left side of her chest.

The two had been in a relationship for five years. The arrest affidavit also said that Aviles told them that he was a former military policeman and had been trained in the use of firearms.

“He also advised that he had taken multiple medications just prior to the altercation….” a report says.

Lake County Sheriff’s Office investigators found no criminal history or a record of domestic violence. He did not have any injuries on his body, the affidavit said.

Aviles’ girlfriend was killed in 2020, one of 18 homicides in Lake County, double the number the year before, and almost tying the record 19 in 2018.

'Wild Bill' Roberts

On Friday, June 17, a defense attorney has scheduled a presentence hearing for “Wild Bill” Roberts, 59, who potetially faces the death penalty for killing his girlfriend Elizabeth Hellstrom, in 2017.

Roberts has lived up to his nickname, refusing a jury trial and asking his attorney, Candace Hawthorne, not to present any mitigating evidence so he can be sentenced to death.

William “Wild Bill” Roberts goes over a document during his trial at the Lake County Courthouse in Tavares on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. [PAUL RYAN / CORRESPONDENT]

Circuit Judge G. Richard Singeltary found him guilty in a bench trial in March.

Prosecutors said Roberts beat Hellstrom, 55, with a broom handle and strangled her in his camper. Her injuries were also consistent with stomping.

Roberts was arrested in Lake County after leading police on a chase from DeLand. He had been driving around with her body in the trunk of her car for days.

Roberts will be allowed to testify before the court, if he so desires, and to present any additional evidence before he is sentenced.

Allen Cox

Allen Cox was convicted in 2000 of killing a fellow prisoner at Lake Correctional Institution with a homemade knife. It was payback, he told others, for the theft of $500 in drug money earned in his behind-bars drug business.

For years, he insisted he wanted to be sent to death row, even writing to a judge that “…if you sentence me to life, the very first time one of those scum bags tries to rob me I promise you that I will put a big hole in the heart the way I did the last one, and his blood will also be your hands as well as mine.”

But during his resentencing in April, Cox asked for life.

Ultimately, a jury recommended that he stay on death row. A motion hearing has been set for June 29.

Cox has now written to Circuit Judge James Baxley, who is handling his current appeal, saying he wants to waive his right to a presentence hearing, and "any and all appeals."

"I will not allow my sisters to be put through any more of what they have [been through] already – two trials and countless deposition hearings, having to relive all those painful memories over and over,” he wrote.

Donte Hall

The state is fighting a legal battle over Supreme Court rulings that led to Donte Hall’s death sentence being reduced to life in prison. In a trial that starts on July 5, the state will be asking that his death sentence be reinstated.

Hall, 37, was convicted of murder, attempted murder, robbery with a firearm, armed burglary, and conspiracy to commit murder when he and others raided a house party in 2006 and shot and killed Anthony Blunt and Keson Evans.

Hall learned that his girlfriend, a stripper, was to appear at the Eustis party, and followed her to the house with his twin brother, Dante, and two acquaintances.

“Eyewitness testimony established that [Donte] Hall was the first to fire a gun and that Hall did most of the talking,” according to court records.

Dante was sentenced to life in prison.

The issue is a Supreme Court ruling stating that all death penalty jury sentencing decisions must be unanimous. The Florida Supreme Court later rejected that notion in another death case.

Mike Anderson

Michael L. Anderson II, 32, is scheduled to go on trial on July 11 for first-degree murder in the overdose death of Stacey Creevy.

A grand jury indicted him, saying that on Aug. 9, 2018, he unlawfully distributed "heroin or fentanyl or a mixture containing heroin or fentanyl, and that substance or mixture was the proximate cause of death of Stacey Creevy."

Heroin can kill users by itself, but when mixed with fentanyl, it is especially dangerous, and it has become a frequent problem for law enforcement.

Prosecutors tried to introduce evidence that a confidential informant bought drugs from Anderson during a controlled drug deal two months before Creevy died of an overdose, but the court ruled against letting the jury hear about it.

Christopher Wyatt

Christopher D. Wyatt, 32, is scheduled to go on trial on Aug. 1 on a charge of aggravated manslaughter of a child.

The child was his son, 12-year-old Jeremyah.

Investigators said Wyatt purchased an AR-15 rifle from a friend in 2018, but the rifle did not have a functioning safety.

During an investigation by police and child welfare officials before the fatal shooting, Wyatt signed a firearm safety plan and agreed to safely store the weapon away from his three minor children.

On Aug. 31, Wyatt, his wife, and their one-month-old baby went downstairs shortly before 9 a.m., leaving their three other children unattended. Shortly afterward, they heard a loud bang and their 10-year-old daughter screaming. Jeremyah was lying on the floor, dead from a single gunshot wound to the head.

Wyatt was at fault for storing a loaded, unsafe rifle under the bed, prosecutors said.

Jason Wheeler

Jason Wheeler, 47, is fighting for his life in a bid to have his death sentence overturned, after taking a life in one of the most devastating murder cases in Lake County history.

Wheeler shot and killed Sheriff’s Deputy Wayne Koester, 33, and wounded two other deputies in an ambush on Feb. 9, 2005.

Deputies were called to a home in Lake Kathryn Heights in the Ocala National Forest by Wheeler’s girlfriend, Sara Heckerman, who said he had “hogtied” her, sexually assaulted her and threatened to kill her if she called authorities.

“…He’s promised me that if a cop pulls in my driveway it’s going to be a gun battle,” she said.

True to his word, he opened fire on the deputies, sparking a wild gun battle. He fled on a dirt bike and was later shot by a deputy and left paralyzed.

A jury recommended the death penalty by a 10-2 vote, but because of the U.S. Supreme Court’s insistence on a unanimous ruling, he will get another chance in a resentencing trial that begins on Aug. 8.

Scott Rudolph

Scott Rudolph, 63, is set to go on trial on Aug. 22 for first-degree premeditated murder with a firearm in the 2020 slaying of his neighbor at Holiday RV Park, Jerry Stewart.

Stewart’s wife, Alice, said she found her 61-year-old husband lying near the front door with a gunshot wound to the head. There was broken glass on the ground and damage to the front door. She suggested deputies talk to the neighbor next door, citing an ongoing dispute with the man.

Deputies went next door and found Rudolph sitting on the front porch, a rifle propped up against the wall and a handgun by his feet, near some broken glass.

“Wow, there sure are a lot of you guys,” he told deputies.

He said he needed to use the restroom. While at a public restroom, he reportedly told a deputy, “I don’t have a vendetta with you, only the person that I shot.”

Ivan Figueroa-Serrano

Ivan Figueroa-Serrano is set to go to trial on Sept. 19 for his part in kidnapping two men on Nov. 27, 2017, putting them in the trunk of a car and then taking them from Orlando to Clermont where the car was set on fire and riddled with bullets.

Figueroa-Serrano was reportedly furious with John Hotchkiss over a drug deal, accusing him of stealing and beating him. Hotchkiss’ friend, Ishmile Ramirez, who had been waiting in the car, was also kidnapped. He survived the attack.

Figueroa-Serrano is charged with principal to first-degree murder, two counts of principal to kidnapping, one count of felony murder and one count of arson on an occupied structure.

One of his codefendants died before he could be tried. Another pleaded no contest to second-degree murder in return for a 25-year, 10-month prison sentence.

James Porteous

Not every case goes to trial, including a deadly landlord dispute that erupted in violence.

“I have been shot,” a woman told a Leesburg Police dispatcher on July 7, 2020.

When a sheriff’s deputy arrived at the mobile home on East Dale Road, the home was on fire and James K. Porteous was walking down the driveway.

“I shot two people, and they are inside,” he said.

Inside, investigators found the burned bodies of Krystle Ramcald and her mother, Maria Herrera.

Porteous, now 59, had been trying to get them evicted. He was charged with two counts of first-degree domestic homicide. He had apparently lived with the women for a time as a family. In December, he agreed to a plea deal and was sentenced to 40 years in prison for second-degree murder.

