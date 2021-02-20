COVID-19 Made All of Us More Broke – Here’s How We’re Struggling with Money at Every Age

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy
PeopleImages / Getty Images
PeopleImages / Getty Images

A large number of Americans have less than $300 in savings, an amount lower than in previous years — and the biggest financial obstacles, including the pandemic, living paycheck to paycheck, debt and budgeting, vary among generations, according to a new GOBankingRates survey.

See: Women’s Savings Are Shockingly Low – Inside the Gender Money Gap Made Worse by COVID-19
Find: New Survey Finds that COVID-19 has Changed How We Think About Money

The survey finds that 40% of Americans have less than $300 in savings — a drop compared to the pre-pandemic figure of $400 in savings used by the Federal Reserve as a gauge for measuring households’ financial well-being.

Here is a breakdown of the biggest obstacles and how they affect different age groups:

See: How to Rebound from a Bad Financial Year – 2020 Edition
Find: Dave Ramsey Doesn’t ‘Believe in a Stimulus Check’ – and in One Key Way, He’s Spot On

COVID-19 Pandemic

A larger share of young respondents reported that their finances were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the most affected age group was the 25-to-34 group, with 74.65% saying they have been affected, according to the survey.

The least affected age group was the 65-and-over age group, with only 33.82% being affected by the pandemic.

Andrew Murray, GOBankingRates’ content data researcher, says that this can be attributed to the younger age groups being active in the workforce. “If you are 65 and up, you are more likely to be retired and thus less affected,” he says. When it comes to the younger groups, those 25 to 34 may be struggling to find jobs due to the pandemic or may’ve been let go due to the pandemic.

See: 10 Times Taking a Pay Cut Can Make You Richer
Find: How to Approach Your Job Search with Renewed Energy

Building Savings

The survey notes that the 55-to-64 age group appears to be struggling the most with building savings. Indeed, 54.95% reported that they have $0-$300 in savings, and 18.02% reported that they had no savings to begin with when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

“These are the people who are the closest to retirement, so it is quite jarring to see that they have been struggling to build their savings,” says Julia O’Brien, associate researcher at GOBankingRates. “Yet they were probably near their peak earnings period during the 2008 financial crisis/recession, and we know that had a drastic effect on people’s savings and retirement plans. It could be a lingering effect of 2008 or the fact that real wages for the average American have not moved in over a decade,” she adds.

Nishank Khanna, chief financial officer at Clarify Capital, tells GOBankingRates that for many Americans, income decreases after retirement. “For those relying completely on Social Security, income can be a huge barrier. Healthcare can continue to be an expense for many, making saving difficult,” he says.

See: Pandemic Widens Retirement Planning Gender Gap
Find: COVID-19 Is Changing How (and Whether) We Take Care of Ourselves – and Our Healthcare Dollars Tell the Story

Living Paycheck to Paycheck

Living paycheck to paycheck is the most common obstacle to savings for all age groups except one, the 65-and-over group. The survey notes a comparable share of respondents in all other age groups reporting living paycheck to paycheck: about 35% to 43%.

Breaking down these findings further, the most affected age groups are the 55-to-64 and the 25-to-34 age groups, with 42.34% and 41.78%, respectively, living paycheck to paycheck.

See: 20 Jobs with the Most Financial Security
Find: A ‘Staggering’ 2.6 Million Women Have Left the Workforce Since the Pandemic Started

Savings Accounts

Another key finding is that for the 65-and-over age group, the biggest obstacle is a low savings account interest rate, as the survey notes that 27.94% of respondents reported this obstacle.

That the 65+ group’s biggest obstacle for saving is their savings account annual percentage yield being too low is not a surprise either, Murray says. “Most are probably retired and thus have no income besides Social Security, so they are dependent on what they have saved to keep them afloat through retirement. And a way to supplement those savings would be to have a savings account with a high APY.”

This issue is not so important for the 18-to-24 age group, with only 15.19% citing it as an obstacle to saving money.

See: Best Savings Accounts of 2021 – High Yields & Low Fees
Find: 12 Must-Have Features All the Best Bank Accounts Offer

Budgeting

Budgeting is a major obstacle to saving for younger respondents. The survey finds that 17.3% of the 18-to-24 year olds, 18.31% of the 25-to-34 year olds and 12.29% of the 35-to-44 year-olds reported that not knowing how to budget is preventing them from saving more money.

GOBankingRates’ Murray says that this could be a simple explanation of practice and finding your routine. “As you grow older, you can form habits about budgeting. It also could be that those who are younger are earlier in their careers and thus making less money, and it is always harder to budget with less money,” he says.

Indeed, the survey notes that only 7.19% of the 45-to-54 age group reports budgeting as an impediment to savings. The figure drops even lower for older generations, with 4.5% for the 55-to-64 age group and 4.41% for respondents 65 and older.

“For those in college, income is very minimal and school-related expenses are high. For those who are just beginning work, there’s an increase in expenses as these individuals are generally no longer living with mom and dad, [are] buying their first car, and in many ways, becoming financially independent,” says Clarify Capital’s Khanna.

See: Where Your Money Should Go to Prepare You for More COVID-19 Restrictions
Find: Essential Money Tips for Surviving the ‘Pandemic Spiral’

Debt

Again, younger generations are the most affected by debt and are citing this reason as a hindrance to saving, according to the survey.

The survey finds that 24.88% of the 25-to-34 age group reports it as a financial obstacle, and the figure stands at 25.14% for the 35-to-44 age group.

Zachary Bachner, financial advisor at Summit Financial, tells GOBankingRates that the 25-to-34 age group is usually fresh out of school and burdened with student loan payments. “This can tighten their budget drastically and not allow for additional savings. Also, this is the age range where many individuals begin buying homes and starting families. Some may prefer to save for a down payment rather than save for retirement or other goals. This is simply a priority issue,” he says.

The sentiment is echoed by many experts who cite student loans as the biggest impediment for this age group.

See: What Biden’s Executive Order on Student Loan Deferments Means for You
Find: Congress Wants Biden to Virtually Wipe Out Student Loan Debt – Here’s What He’s Doing Instead

Clarify Capital’s Khanna says that while this population is primarily gaining in career capital, the wages they bring in are offset by educational costs and higher-than-average discretionary spending.” Student loans are a major and burdensome expense for those who have graduated within the last 10 years,” he tells GOBankingRates.

Interestingly, the youngest age group — 18 to 24 — did not report debt at such a high rate, with only 11.39% reporting it as an obstacle to savings.

As for the older generations, only 11.11% of the 45-to-54 age group, 11.71% of the 55-to-64 age group and 13.24% of respondents 65 and older report it as an impediment to saving.

More From GOBankingRates:

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: COVID-19 Made All of Us More Broke – Here’s How We’re Struggling with Money at Every Age

Recommended Stories

  • EU More Assertive in Defending Our Interests: Dombrovskis

    Feb.19 -- European Trade Commissioner and European Commission Executive Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis discusses the EU’s new trade policy, the tools they’re going to use to enforce the policy and the bloc’s relationship with the U.S. He speaks on “Bloomberg Markets: European Open.”

  • Banks, Investor Push to Solve $32 Billion Eskom Debt Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Nedbank Group Ltd. is leading discussions to restructure South African power utility Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd.’s 464 billion ($32 billion) debt load, according to people familiar with the talks.The parties met in recent days, and one of the options is to transfer at least 100 billion rand of debt to a special-purpose vehicle that would be overseen by the Public Investment Corp., Africa’s biggest fund manager, the people said.“Eskom intends to work constructively with all its creditors to develop a plan that will improve the company’s balance sheet while adequately catering for the requirements of its lenders and other stakeholders,” the utility said in response to questions. “The utility is in regular discussions with its stakeholders to agree on the best solution to shape the balance sheet as the company moves to the next phase of its strategy.”Eskom, described by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. as the biggest threat to the South African economy, has become mired in debt as a result of overspending on projects. The utility can’t meet its costs and is subjecting the country to intermittent power outages as a result of inadequate maintenance at its aging fleet of coal-fired power plants.The yield premium of Eskom’s 2028 dollar bonds over comparable government debt narrowed on Friday to the least in 17 months, suggesting bondholders are gaining confidence in a rescue plan.“We continuously engage with strategically important state-owned companies including Eskom,” Nedbank said in an emailed response to queries. “These constructive engagements are held with positive intent, together with other financial institutions and respective shareholders, and focus on creating solutions in respect of liquidity challenges faced by state-owned companies.”Interest PaymentsEskom has previously said it can only service about 200 billion rand of debt, and lenders may help it meet some of its upcoming interest payments, said the people.The PIC, which oversees the pensions of South African government workers, manages 1.91 trillion rand of assets, including about 90 billion rand of Eskom’s bonds. The company has previously supported a failing retailer -- Edcon Holdings Ltd. -- and has invested heavily in the debt of other struggling state-owned entities.It has previously proposed converting the Eskom debt it holds into equity.“The PIC considers a wide range of possible options in this regard, in light of the impact of energy security on all investments,” a spokesman said by email. “Whatever solution the PIC eventually supports, if any, will be informed by clients’ investment mandates and their risk-and-return expectations.”The Congress of South African Trade Unions, a key supporter of President Cyril Ramaphosa, has repeatedly urged the use of PIC funds to rescue Eskom.After transferring the debt to a special-purpose vehicle, the remaining liabilities could be divided between three proposed Eskom units -- transmission, generation and distribution -- when a planned split comes into effect, the people said.No final decisions have been made and proposals will be presented to the National Treasury in the coming weeks, said the people.The Treasury didn’t immediately respond to emailed queries. Neither did the Ministry of Public Enterprises, which oversees Eskom. The presidency declined to comment.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Is It Worth Considering AGL Energy Limited (ASX:AGL) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

    It looks like AGL Energy Limited ( ASX:AGL ) is about to go ex-dividend in the next four days. Investors can purchase...

  • Europe Publishers Turn Up Heat on Facebook After Australia Spat

    (Bloomberg) -- News publishers are lobbying the European Union to copy parts of a proposed law in Australia that would force Facebook Inc. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google to pay an agreed price for their content. The publishers want EU lawmakers to force the tech giants into binding arbitration if they can’t agree on payments for snippets of articles shown on the platforms. They want a clause inserted in legislation proposed in December to rein in the big tech firms, known as the Digital Markets Act.The industry sees an opportunity to press its case after Facebook imposed a news sharing blackout in response to Australia’s legislative move in an unprecedented show of strength. Publishers have hemorrhaged advertising revenue to digital platforms for decades.“It has become clear that without the full force of an Australian style approach, gatekeeper tech companies threaten to walk away from negotiations or exit markets entirely,” said Angela Mills Wade, executive director of the European Publishers Council, which represents publishers including Axel Springer and The New York Times. She said the EPC would support European lawmakers seeking to ensure that platforms negotiate in good faith.The EU already agreed a separate copyright law to help publishers seek compensation from the platforms, after years of negotiations involving industry, officials and lawmakers. Andreas Schwab, the lead lawmaker in charge of the DMA, said the copyright law protects people’s ability to share content while supporting quality journalism online.For some publishers, the rules still don’t go far enough. France is one of the only countries so far to apply the copyright law, but its competition authority had to step in last year to force Google to pay for displaying news.When France rolled out the law, Google started showing stripped-down French news search results that didn’t include previews of the articles. The search giant eventually reached a deal in January with a French publishers’ union that it will negotiate individual license agreements.The tech giants are still finding ways to “wriggle out” of their obligations to publishers even with the EU copyright rules in place, said Wout van Wijk, executive director of News Media Europe, an umbrella organization representing national publisher associations.“We would welcome a clause that mandates binding arbitration,” he said.Regulatory AssaultFacebook said Australia’s proposal of compulsory arbitration sets a precedent where a government gets to decide who enters into content agreements and “how much the party that already receives value from the free service gets paid,” according to a blog post.Google has also threatened to shut its search engine in Australia if the proposal becomes law, in particular because the rules would cover hyperlinks to news articles, and not just the fragments of stories, as is the case in Europe.The company is hoping recent deals it’s struck with some news organizations will be enough to head off a fresh regulatory assault in Europe and elsewhere. As part of its product called Google News Showcase, the search giant has started paying select media outlets, including those in Germany, the U.K., Australia and Argentina, to display articles on its news app and has set aside $1 billion to cover the program’s first three years.It’s far from certain whether a binding arbitration clause pushed for by publishers would end up in EU law as part of the new Digital Markets Act. The European Parliament would need to agree on that amendment before entering into negotiations with the commission and member states where further changes are likely.A commission spokesperson said the Digital Markets Act wasn’t “intended to be an enforcement tool for other pieces of EU legislation,” adding it was important to focus on rapidly implementing the copyright rules “before considering launching any possible future legislative action.”The copyright law grants publishers the right to seek compensation from online services that display fragments of their articles, without demanding arbitration if the two sides fail to agree a price. Publishers have to take the platforms to court if they don’t agree. European member states have until June 7 to write the copyright rules into their national laws.The law was a compromise that sought to avoid creating rules that would lead platforms to withdraw their services, as was the case in Spain, according to Julia Reda, a free-speech activist and former member of the European Parliament who was heavily involved in the copyright legislation. Google shut its news service in Spain in 2014 after the country passed a law requiring Spanish publications to charge aggregators for displaying excerpts of stories, whether publishers want to or not.“The lesson to be learned is that it is best to strive to reach amicable agreements,” said Ian Murray, executive director of the Society of Editors, which represents British journalists. “In the end, news providers here in the U.K., as elsewhere, just want a fair deal for their content.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • What Is a Bitcoin ETF?

    Bitcoin ETFs allow investors to gain exposure to the leading cryptocurrency without having to actually own it.

  • When a busy H-E-B lost power, store told Texans gathering supplies to 'go ahead' without paying

    “All of the sudden the power goes out, and you hear curse words and people sighing,” a customer says.

  • WallStreetBets Trader Keith Gill Appears To Have Bought 50,000 More Shares Of GameStop

    Keith Gill, the now-famous Reddit WallStreetBets trader, appears to have bought more shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) after the price fell by 23%. What Happened: Judging by a screenshot Gill shared on Friday afternoon, he bought 50,000 more shares of the stock. Gill previously showed he owned 50,000 shares, the Wall Street Journal reported, suggesting he has doubled down on his bet. That would put the value of his apparent GameStop holdings at more than $4 million. Gill declined to comment to the Journal about the postings. Why It Matters: Keith Gill gained popularity in the midst of Reddit’s WallStreetBets craze. He has been posting about GameStop for a year and also making videos on YouTube where he appears under the name "Roaring Kitty." He appeared at a Congressional hearing regarding Reddit's influence on the market on Thursday, along with the CEOs of Robinhood, Citadel and Melvin Capital. He said he still sees potential in the future of the stock. “I do find that it’s an attractive investment at this price point,” he said when asked about it. Price Action: GameStop stock was trading at $42.88 in the post-market trading on Friday, having lost 22.54% in a week, while Palantir Technologies (PLTR:NYSE) seems to be getting attention from the WallStreetBets traders right now. Image: Screenshot of Keith Gill's video See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaRobinhood CEO Goes To Confessional: Vlad Tenev Admits Mistakes On Chamath Palihapitiya's Podcast© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Stimulus Update: 4 Things That Could Prevent You From Receiving Another Direct Stimulus Payment

    Congress has yet to put the finishing touches on a third direct stimulus payment to the American public, but enough details have leaked to give us a fair idea of what we can expect this time around. Take a quick look at these four issues that could prevent you from receiving a direct payment and decide what you want to do about anything standing in your way. If you haven't filed your 2020 tax return yet, the only address the IRS has for you is the one listed on your 2019 return.

  • Bubble Warnings Go Unheeded as Everyone Is a Buyer in Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- The American love affair with stocks is deepening as everyone from frenetic day-traders to staid institutions dive further into the market.Equity funds are drawing fresh money at an unprecedented pace and hedge funds are boosting their stock exposure to a record. Companies themselves are re-emerging as big buyers, with share repurchases doubling from a year ago.The affection underscores growing confidence in an economic recovery, buttressed by government support and vaccines. While aspects of the craze -- the growing obsession with penny stocks and options, primarily -- are the basis for daily warnings about a bubble, bulled-up positioning is proving a sturdy backbone for the rally.Up 75% from March, the S&P 500’s gain dwarfs all previous bull markets at this stage of the cycle since the 1930s.“It’s been truly amazing,” said Brian Culpepper, a money manager at James Investment Research. “Everyone just thinks the stock market is going to go, go, go,” he added. “Whether it’s herd mentality, or fear of being left behind, that’s what you’re seeing.”Dated from the last bear-market bottom, the boom cycle is young -- 11 months, versus five years for the median bull market. But its velocity makes up for the age. The S&P 500’s current peak-to-trough gain already eclipses three other full bull markets. If history is any guide, this one is likely more than half done as the median return of the 13 previous bull cycles was 126%.Indeed, a majority of money managers in a Bank of America poll this month viewed the current bull market as being in a late stage.“I don’t think we’re at bubble levels yet, but there are certainly some red flags that would indicate folks are all-in on stocks and risk,” said Michael Arone, chief investment strategist for the U.S. SPDR exchange-traded fund business at State Street Global Advisors. “You need that euphoric moment for the bull market to top.”That danger has yet to register with investors. Last week, they poured $36 billion into funds focused on U.S. equities, the biggest inflow in more than two decades, according to data compiled by EPFR, a unit of Informa Financial Intelligence.Hedge funds are trimming bearish bets while raising their bullish wagers. Their net leverage, a measure of industry risk appetite that takes into account long versus short positions, climbed to a record this month, according to data compiled by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s prime brokerage unit.The cost of missing out is looming large on investors’ minds with equities having added a stunning $12 trillion to values since March. Valuations rivaling the dot-com era proved no hurdle to risk appetite. Buy-the-dip is the name of the game. As a result, market pullbacks have been shallow. The S&P 500 has staged seven discernible retreats since October, including one in late January, none going further than 4% before a rally took hold.“There have been several times over the past month when it looked as if the rug had been pulled out from the market and the ‘drop’ had begun, but each time buyers have stepped in,” Saut Strategy’s Andrew Adams wrote in a note. “This isn’t a ‘normal’ market, but as long as it continues to press higher and higher, I think we’re almost forced to own stocks.”Bears are almost nowhere to be found, with short sales dwindling to fresh lows amid January’s retail-driven short squeeze. In fact, according to a survey by the National Association of Active Investment Managers, the most-bearish group that typically has a net-short position was 80% long in stocks earlier this month before turning neutral.Add corporate America to the growing army of buyers. Companies -- a reliable ally of the last bull market -- were forced to retreat and preserve cash during the 2020 pandemic, but are splurging on their own shares again. Their announced buybacks have averaged $6.9 billion a day this earnings season, the most since at least 2006, according to quarterly data compiled by EPFR.“Buybacks tend to have a very high correlation with the performance of the S&P 500, so the boom in buybacks is encouraging,” said Winston Chua, an analyst with EPFR.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Record Moves: Bitcoin Jumps To $57,000, Ethereum Crosses $2,000 As Elon Musk Calls Prices 'High'

    Bitcoin: The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has surged to a record $57,181, at the time of writing. This is one day after the leading digital currency market cap crossed the $1 trillion mark. The number has grown to $1.066 trillion since then, while the entire crypto market accounts for over $1.762 trillion. Despite the massive price surges, predictions for even higher prices have been flowing in. SkyBridge Capital’s Anthony Scaramucci recently said he believes Bitcoin will reach $100,000 by the end of this year. Ethereum: The second leading cryptocurrency and "altcoin" leader also has been gaining momentum. Ethereum's (ETH) price just reached a new all-time high of $2,024, according to data from CoinMarketCap. Mark Cuban said last week he thinks “ETH has an advantage over BTC as a store of value” because major innovations in the crypto space are happening on Ethereum. Meanwhile, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk, who has been tweeting in favor of crypto, especially Dogecoin (DOGE), said that Bitcoin and Ethereum prices “seem too high,” replying to a thread by Peter Schiff, who is known for his crypto criticism. Musk also mentioned what he believes is the real function: “Money is just data that allows us to avoid the inconvenience of barter,” he wrote. That said, BTC & ETH do seem high lol — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 20, 2021 See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaBitcoin Crosses ,000 After JPMorgan Calls Current Price 'Unsustainable'Bitcoin Price Reaches ,000© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Lucid Motors Is Said to Near Deal to Go Public via Klein’s SPAC

    (Bloomberg) -- Lucid Motors Inc. is nearing a deal to go public through a merger with a blank-check company started by investment banker Michael Klein that could be announced early next week, according to people familiar with the matter.The combined entity will be valued at as much as $15 billion, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private.The special purpose acquisition company has been in talks to raise between $1 billion and $1.5 billion in funding from institutional investors to support the transaction, the people added. The valuation and the amount of additional funding could still change based on investor demand.A deal for the electric vehicle maker could be announced on Tuesday, two of the people said. The talks are ongoing but could still fall apart.Klein, a former Citigroup Inc. rainmaker, will use Churchill Capital Corp IV, his largest SPAC that has raised more than $2 billion, for the transaction, the people said. Lucid is backed by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund.A representative for Lucid Motors declined to comment. A representative for Klein couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.Churchill Capital Corp IV has surged more than fivefold since Bloomberg News first reported on the talks last month.Reuters reported last week that a deal could be reached as early as this month.Klein has played a prominent role in guiding the kingdom’s investments, serving as an adviser to its Public Investment Fund. Among other deals, he advised on the Saudi Aramco initial public offering.Several electric vehicle makers have done deals with SPACs as startups seek to bulk up and raise cash to compete with industry leader Tesla Inc. Lucid would be one of the most established electric vehicle companies to take this route.Lucid would also be one of the largest SPAC deals to be announced since the rush started, likely beaten only by United Wholesale Mortgage LLC’s merger with Gores Holdings IV Inc., which was valued at around $16 billion.SPAC ParadeSPACs have also drawn a slew of prominent investors. Michael Dell, activist investor Paul Singer, Facebook Inc. co-founder Eduardo Saverin and former Xerox Corp. chief Ursula Burns all joined the blank-check parade on Friday, with at least 13 of these companies filing for U.S. IPOs to raise more than $4.5 billion.SPACs have come to dominate IPOs this year, accounting for 63% of the almost $77 billion raised on U.S. exchanges, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Including Friday’s newcomers, 146 SPACs that have filed since Jan. 1 are waiting for IPOs to add $40 billion to that total, the data show.Dell, Singer, Facebook Co-Founder Latest to Join SPAC BandwagonLucid targets the luxury end of the market and its chief executive officer, Peter Rawlinson, was previously Tesla’s chief engineer on the Model S sedan. Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund has invested more than $1 billion in the company.The company was founded in 2007 under the name Atieva and spent years being more focused on battery technology than pursuing development of a luxury car. It pivoted in 2016, changed its name to Lucid, and began work on what would become its main model, the Air.Lucid plans to start deliveries of a $169,000 electric sedan to U.S. customers in the second quarter. The Air EV, which the company says can do more than 500 miles on a single charge, will be built at a factory in Arizona. It plans to offer more affordable versions of the Air from 2022 and later will build a battery-electric SUV.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Lawyer: Kardashian-West divorce should be 'amicable and fair' — for the sake of a $2.1B fortune

    A divorce lawyer explains how Kim and Kanye need a clean break to divide the assets they accumulated during a 7-year union.

  • When the next stimulus checks go out, how much will you get?

    The IRS will follow a formula that's detailed in a House bill unveiled on Friday.

  • Google fires second AI ethics leader as dispute over research, diversity grows

    Alphabet Inc's Google fired staff scientist Margaret Mitchell on Friday, they both said, a move that fanned company divisions on academic freedom and diversity that were on display since its December dismissal of AI ethics researcher Timnit Gebru. Google said in a statement Mitchell violated the company's code of conduct and security policies by moving electronic files outside the company. Mitchell, who announced her firing on Twitter, did not respond to a request for comment.

  • Are You Eligible for a Third Stimulus Check – and If So, When Will You Get Yours?

    Congress has a few variables to play with when deciding on the next round of stimulus checks. The $1,400 amount seems to be settled, so the next question is, who is eligible to receive it? In addition...

  • This man used his 2021 Ford F-150 to heat his house during Texas winter storm blackout

    A retired refinery worker in Texas used his 2021 Ford F-150 Hybrid pickup to power his home during the state's winter storm blackout.

  • Warren Buffett Just Scored an Unexpected $1.4 Billion – and He’s About to Disclose Another Mystery Investment Soon

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway is set to release its stock investments as of December 31, 2020, and investors are eagerly awaiting and speculating. See: Every Stock That Warren Buffett Owns,...

  • Own Big Stock Winners? Handle Them the Warren Buffett Way

    If you own winning stocks, Berkshire Hathaway's legendary investor has a valuable lesson for you.

  • 10 Reasons I'll Never Buy Bitcoin

    Emotional investing and technical analysis are the only driving forces behind this unsustainable rally.

  • 17 Tips To Live Comfortably Off Just a Social Security Check

    Twenty-four percent of those aged 65 and over live in families that depend on Social Security benefits for 90% or more of their income, according to the AARP Public Policy Institute. With the average...