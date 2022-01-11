COVID-19 mask, vaccine mandates remain in effect in Anne Arundel

The coronavirus pandemic has spawned a series of different mandates, some of which have come and gone and come back again. A mask mandate is in effect in Anne Arundel County through the end of the month by order of the county health officer. Though rejected by elected leaders, the mask mandate is an emergency order that requires people to wear masks indoors in public places and outdoors in crowded places where social distancing is not possible. The county executive said the mandate is working, but there is some pushback.