How COVID-19 May Change Your Thanksgiving Dinner

Mark Shrayber
·5 min read
Man Taking Roast Turkey Out Of The Oven.
Man Taking Roast Turkey Out Of The Oven.

Ah, Thanksgiving — the second most wonderful time of year. A time to get together with the people nearest and dearest to us, fight about the political landscape and vow that we’ve gotten it all out of our system and the December holidays will be a quieter, more reflective time.

It’s also a time to put on our eating pants and just go for it. Every year Americans eat millions of pounds of turkey and mashed potatoes and stuffing before falling asleep on the couch at 4 p.m. But this year might be different. Due to the pandemic, many of us will be at home with just a few people on Thanksgiving. Or with those people on Zoom. Or by ourselves. And that means what we’ll be spending on food might change.

Here’s what Americans traditionally buy the most of for Thanksgiving and how that might change due to COVID-19.

Last updated: Nov. 16, 2020

San Jose, CA - December 14, 2019: Foster Farms organic frozen whole turkeys.
San Jose, CA - December 14, 2019: Foster Farms organic frozen whole turkeys.

Turkey

Turkey is Thanksgiving’s most enduring staple — and we buy a lot of it. Americans buy millions of pounds of turkey during the lead-up to the holiday. Then we probably spend an equivalent number of minutes discussing all of the things we plan to do to the turkey on Thanksgiving Day.

The biggest problem? Buying too much or too little meat. If everyone in your family likes turkey, it may feel like everyone didn’t get enough. If you buy too much, eating it for the next week might feel like a chore (#blessed).

Because Thanksgiving may be smaller for many of us this year — as it should be — due to the pandemic, you may want to reassess how much turkey you’re buying. According to Delish, the average person eats about 1 1/4 pounds of turkey at Thanksgiving. So if you’re shopping for a family of four, 5 pounds of meat is probably the right place to be.

Of course, you might need to compromise, too. Because the average turkey can weigh up to 30 pounds, you may want to buy a prepackaged turkey breast to cook and carve up.

mashed potatoes
mashed potatoes

Mashed Potatoes

If there isn’t enough turkey to go around, we can always console ourselves with mashed potatoes, the second most popular — and arguably most delicious — Thanksgiving food. In 2018, 65% of holiday tables featured a hot steaming dish of potatoes lovingly mashed into submission (and loaded with butter).

This year, things might be a little bit different. With fewer people to feed, we may buy fewer potatoes. But since potatoes are cheaper, this might also be a good time to make starch the main event at your dinner. Not only are potatoes cheaper than turkey, but they’re much, much harder to mess up. And if you do, you can just try again!

gravy
gravy

Gravy

It may feel like cheating to consider gravy its own dish — some might argue it either belongs on turkey or not at all — but this side is one of the most popular Thanksgiving favorites.

How will it do this year? Considering that gravy is cheap to buy and fairly easy to make, it may either become a standout (try several different recipes and perfect one for next year!) or fall to the wayside if there’s no turkey to lavish it upon.

More To Celebrate: Whole Foods Will Pay You for Messing Up Your Thanksgiving Turkey

pao de queijo
pao de queijo

Rolls

Americans buy millions of pounds of rolls around Thanksgiving, too. Though these numbers may be bolstered a bit by the fact that rolls are an all-around good time at regular dinners, too, there’s no denying that a ball of carbs is one of our favorite ways to get our calories in.

Though our Thanksgivings may be smaller this year, we shouldn’t worry too much about this nominee for best supporting bread product. According to recent research, we all turned to carbs to help us deal with the stress of the presidential election and there’s no reason to believe that we’ll be ignoring them on Thanksgiving.

stuffed-turkey-breast
stuffed-turkey-breast

Stuffing

Stuffing is curious because, while it’s available all year, we often only really eat at it Thanksgiving. And though we could eat it as often as we’d like if we wanted to, it’s only around the last few weeks of November that this side’s sales figures soar into the millions.

Will stuffing sales be surging this year? That’s a hard one. For those of us who enjoy it on its own, the minor hassle of making it might be worth it. But if you’re not a stuffing fan or prefer to eat it only from inside the turkey (horrifying) then this might not be stuffing’s best year ever.

Cranberry-Relish
Cranberry-Relish

Canned Cranberry Sauce

Does anyone else feel slightly uncomfortable when the cranberry sauce slithers out of the can? That little bit of discomfort is an easy trade-off for most of us, however. Like it or hate it, cranberry sauce appears at nearly half of all Thanksgiving feasts.

It’s easy to make, but this year might also mark the end of putting up with side dishes that we just can’t love. That doesn’t just apply to cranberry sauce — it applies to green beans and sweet potatoes and any other side that just doesn’t get you excited.

One thing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving is that we only have to eat the foods we like. And who knows, maybe this year we’ll find new favorites to replace the ones we’ve only been keeping around out of a sense of tradition.

Homemade Pumpkin Pie for the Holidays.
Homemade Pumpkin Pie for the Holidays.

Pie

Pies have nothing to worry about.

With that being said, if you’d like to help a small business or feel extra fancy on Nov. 26, order a pie from a local bakery, a bakery that ships or from Amazon via Oprah’s favorite things.

New York City, NY/ USA- 5-26-20: New York City Restaurants Reopening Customer Ordering Takeout Food.
New York City, NY/ USA- 5-26-20: New York City Restaurants Reopening Customer Ordering Takeout Food.

Takeout and Delivery

As we’ve all noted during the pandemic, sometimes getting food made and delivered (or driving to pick it up) is the best match for our energy levels. Though many restaurants have had to close, delivery services are doing very well.

That will likely continue to be the case on Thanksgiving, especially considering that it may actually be cheaper and more time-effective to order burritos or a pizza rather than buying all the ingredients for a traditional Thanksgiving meal and spending hours in the kitchen to prepare it.

Don’t forget to tip generously!

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How COVID-19 May Change Your Thanksgiving Dinner

Latest Stories

  • GOP Michigan ex-governor says state board will certify Biden winner over 'bully' Trump

    Calling President Trump a “bully” who is “undermining democracy,” Michigan’s former Republican Gov. Rick Snyder says he fully expects a state board to certify that Joe Biden won the election in his state.

  • Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler, a candidate in the Georgia runoff, tested positive for COVID-19 and is quarantining

    Loeffler is currently campaigning in a high-stakes race that could determine control of the Senate at the start of President-elect Joe Biden's term.

  • Exclusive: Mexico agreed with U.S. Attorney General Barr to arrest drug capo in deal for general - source

    Mexico has committed to the arrest of a high-level cartel leader under a deal with U.S. Attorney General William Barr to drop U.S. drug trafficking charges against a former Mexican defense minister, a senior Mexican source told Reuters. The United States dropped the case against retired General Salvador Cienfuegos this week citing "sensitive and important" foreign policy considerations that outweighed interest in pursuing the charges. In return, Mexico privately told Barr it would work with the United States to arrest a high-level cartel leader involved with trafficking large quantities of the synthetic opioid fentanyl, the source said.

  • Thousands attack Brazil supermarket amid violent protests after black man beaten to death by security guard

    More than 1,000 demonstrators attacked a Carrefour Brasil supermarket in the southern Brazilian city of Porto Alegre on Friday after security guards beat to death a Black man at the store. The killing, which has sparked protests across Brazil, occurred late on Thursday when a store employee called security after the man threatened to attack her, cable news channel GloboNews said, citing the Rio Grande do Sul state military police. Amateur footage of the fatal beating and tributes to the Black victim were published on social media. He was identified in local media by his father as 40-year-old Joao Alberto Silveira Freitas. News website G1 later reported that an initial analysis by the state forensics institute indicated the cause of death could be asphyxiation. In a statement on Friday, the local unit of France's Carrefour SA said it deeply regretted what it called a brutal death and said it immediately took steps to ensure those responsible were legally punished. It said it would terminate the contract with the security firm, fire the employee in charge of the store at the time of the incident, and close the store as a mark of respect.

  • Iran expert: Biden would be 'crazy' not to use 'leverage' generated by Trump in nuclear negotiations

    President-elect Joe Biden has vowed to "make an unshakeable commitment to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon," and U.S. officials expect he'll be focused on easing tensions between Tehran and Washington once he's in the Oval Office next year, NBC News reports. But some experts think he should hold out for a bit before simply rolling back sanctions and rejoining the 2015 nuclear deal that President Trump exited in 2018, prompting Iran's decision to begin enriching its uranium again."From my point of view it would be crazy to rejoin the deal without getting something more out of it," David Albright, an expert on Iran's nuclear program at the Institute for Science and International Security, told NBC News. "Whatever you think of Trump — and I didn't like that he left the deal — he generated a tremendous amount of leverage on Iran, and not to use that just seems crazy. In that sense it's a gift to Biden."Biden is facing a ticking clock, however, given that Iran will be holding its elections in June 2021. President Hassan Rouhani, who is considered a moderate, was willing to back the 2015 agreement with the Obama administration, but his two-term limit is up, and there's no guarantee his successor will want to cut any sort of deal, NBC News notes. So, even if Biden were to adopt a more gradual approach and play hard ball, he'd likely have to do so within the first few months of his presidency. Read more at NBC News.More stories from theweek.com 5 brutally funny cartoons about Trump's election denial America is buckling 5 bruisingly funny cartoons about Rudy Giuliani's dubious legal strategy

  • What's with all the election audits?

    Seeking to cast doubt on the results of the presidential election, President Trump and his allies have zeroed in on a common process: postelection audits.

  • The women who served as a deadly duo for the Taliban

    Female assassins who lured an Afghan security official to his death with promises of sex before shooting him and dumping his body at a cemetery are among thousands of Taliban criminals freed as part of a fragile peace plan.

  • A high school teacher with an interest in cannibalism has been charged with murder after the discovery of bones with bite marks

    German prosecutors said Friday that the murder of a 44-year-old man shows signs of possible cannibalism.

  • A bipartisan group of Georgia teens is trying to flip the Senate by enlisting thousands of students to vote in the January runoffs

    The group hopes to register the 23,000 Georgia teens who could not vote in the general election but turn 18 in time to vote in the Senate runoffs.

  • Iran vows to crush any Israeli attempt to hit its 'advisory' role in Syria

    Iran on Sunday vowed to defeat any Israeli attempt to harm its role in Syria, saying the era of "hit and run" attacks by Israel there was over, days after Israel carried out air strikes on Syrian army and Iranian paramilitary targets in the country. Israel, which views Tehran as its biggest security threat, has repeatedly attacked Iranian targets and those of allied militia in Syria, where Tehran has backed President Bashar al-Assad and his forces against rebels and militants since 2012. On Wednesday, an Israeli military spokesman said eight targets were attacked, including an Iranian headquarters at Damascus international airport and a "secret military site" that served as a "hosting facility for senior Iranian delegations when they come to Syria to operate".

  • Trump trade advisor makes wild claim China sent ‘thousands of people around the world’ to spread Covid

    Navarro made the baseless claims during an appearance on Eric Bolling’s show, America This Week.

  • Calls for Britain to give asylum to Pakistani Christian girl forced to marry Muslim man who abducted and gang-raped her

    Boris Johnson has been urged to grant asylum to a Pakistani Christian girl who was forced to marry a Muslim man accused of abducting and raping her at gunpoint. The family of the 14-year-old girl claims that she was kidnapped by Mohamad Nakash last year, who used blackmail and threats of violence to make her sign false papers consenting to marriage. In August, a judge's order that she be taken to a women's refuge was overturned by a higher court, which ruled the marriage was legal and returned her to Mr Nakash’s home. The girl then escaped and is now in hiding. But her lawyer claims that associates of Mr Nakash, who turned up en masse at the court hearings, have been trying to hunt her down. The British charity Aid to Church in Need, which campaigns on behalf of persecuted Christians worldwide, has now launched a petition asking the government to grant the girl asylum. “This shocking case is a chance for Britain to show its commitment to Christian welfare who so often feel abandoned by the West, ” said spokesman John Pontifex. The case has echoes of that of Asia Bibi, a Pakistani Christian woman who spent ten years on death row in Pakistan on trumped-up blasphemy charges.

  • Thousands march in Taiwan against US pork imports

    Thousands of people marched in Taipei's streets on Sunday demanding the reversal of a decision to allow U.S. pork imports into Taiwan, alleging food safety issues. President Tsai Ing-wen's administration lifted a long-standing ban on U.S. pork and beef imports in August, in a move seen as one of the first steps toward possibly negotiating a bilateral trade agreement with the U.S. The ban is due to be lifted in January. The new policy allows imports of pork with acceptable residues of ractopamine, a drug added into animal feed that promotes the growth of lean meat that some farmers use in pigs.

  • Bypassing McConnell: Democrats push Biden to aggressively use executive power

    The president-elect may be the first to enter office in decades without his party controlling Congress.

  • Pompeii's ruins yield scalded bodies of rich man and slave

    Archaeologists have discovered the exceptionally well-preserved remains of two men scalded to death by the volcanic eruption that destroyed the ancient Roman city of Pompeii in 79 AD, the Italian culture ministry said on Saturday. The remains were found in Civita Giuliana, 700 metres northwest of the centre of ancient Pompeii, in an underground chamber in the area of a large villa being excavated. "These two victims were perhaps seeking refuge when they were swept away by the pyroclastic current at about 9 in the morning," said Massimo Osanna, director of the archeological site.

  • Trump, laden with $400 million debts, plans to cash in on his post-presidency with a book deal, media appearances, and selling rally tickets, according to a report

    Though in public Trump has insisted he won the election, in private the president is thrashing out his post-White House strategy.

  • Meet the Remmo clan - the Arab gang that has become Germany's most notorious organised crime family

    The arrest of three men this week in connection with last year’s €1bn (£892m) jewel heist at Dresden’s famous Green Vault museum has shone a rare light on the “Arab clans” who increasingly dominate organised crime in Berlin. The arrested men are all members of the Remmo Clan, a single extended family that is one of the most feared in the German capital and has been implicated in a series of spectacular crimes in recent years. Two more family members wanted in connection with the Dresden robbery remain on the run from police. Among those arrested this week is believed to be Wissam Remmo, who was convicted in February of the theft of a giant solid gold commemorative coin worth €3.75m (£3.3m) that disappeared without trace from one of Berlin’s best guarded museums on a spring night in 2017. Another member of the family was convicted over a 2014 raid on a savings bank in which he and his accompices got away with €10m in cash before blowing the bank up on their way out. The Remmo Clan are just one of the so-called “Arab clans”, extended families of Middle Eastern who control much of the drugs and illegal prostitution trade in Berlin, and defend their various turfs around the city with violence and intimidation. Alongside the Remmos, there are the al-Zeins, the Abou Chakers, and the Miris, among others. Tourist shops even sell maps showing the city divided into their territories. Clan members are often unemployed and claim benefits, yet they flaunt their wealth, living in villas in Berlin’s most expensive neighbourhoods and driving Porsches and high-performance Mercedes.

  • US allows convicted spy Pollard to move to Israel

    An American jailed in 1985 for spying for Israel was released from strict parole conditions Friday, allowing his move to Israel, the US Justice Department said.

  • 'Save yourselves', Ethiopia tells Tigrayans in push on rebel capital

    Advancing Ethiopian troops plan to surround the Tigray region's rebel-held capital with tanks and may shell the city to force surrender, a military spokesman said on Sunday, urging civilians to save themselves. The Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), which is refusing to surrender its rule of the northern region, said its forces were digging trenches and standing firm. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's federal troops have taken a string of towns during aerial bombardments and ground fighting, and are now aiming for Mekelle, a highland city of about 500,000 people where the rebels are based.

  • Republicans bring out the big guns in Georgia runoff election, but Trump’s refusal to concede sparks concern

    Incumbent Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler are looking to bring in big GOP names to stump alongside them, while Democrats are choosing to keep things local. Weighing heavily on the race is President Trump’s refusal to concede defeat to President-elect Joe Biden.